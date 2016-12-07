(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Trentino Sviluppo's
(TS) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A-'
and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks are
Negative.
The affirmation and Negative Outlooks reflect Fitch's
expectation that TS's
financial profile will remain sound in the medium term, due to
potential
extraordinary support from the Autonomous Province of Trento
(PAT, A/Negative),
which is TS's sponsor in case of need (see 'Fitch Affirms
Italian Autonomous
Province of Trento at 'A'; Negative Outlook' dated 2 December
2016 at
www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlook reflects that on
PAT, which is in
turn affected by Italy's sovereign Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmed reflect the following rating drivers:
Link to PAT
TS is a limited liability company fully owned by PAT, which has
extensive
control and oversight over its operations. TS has moderate
strategic importance
for and integration with PAT, as mirrored by the lack of a
formal guarantee of
TS's liabilities. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that
extraordinary support from
PAT would be highly probable and timely, in case of need.
Therefore, TS is
classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's
criteria and
its ratings are notched down one level from those of PAT.
As announced by the province, TS will merge with Tecnofin
Trentina (Tecnofin), a
local investment holding whose core asset is the indirect
control of power
utility Dolomiti Energia Spa (DE). The merger, to be completed
by end-2016, is
part of a more comprehensive plan set out by the province to
reduce the number
of public sector entities to six from 14. This is to achieve
synergies and
savings and enhance their decision-making process.
Strategic Importance
TS's core mandate is to manage provincial funds (the main one
being Fund 33-34)
on behalf of
PAT for a fee. The 10 provincial funds under management, with
assets totalling
approximately EUR1bn as of end-1H16, have their own balance
sheets and separate
income statements from those of TS and a funding structure
largely based on
grants from PAT.
The funds managed on behalf of PAT are segregated from TS's
assets and are
reported below the line of PAT's balance sheet. Therefore, in
the event of the
funds' insolvency, creditors have a claim only on the specific
funds' assets,
leaving TS's balance sheet unaffected. In case of insufficient
assets in a fund
to satisfy potential creditors, no recourse to PAT's or to TS's
assets is
envisaged. However, Fitch believes PAT may decide to intervene
and repay the
funds' creditors.
Control and Oversight
The relationship between TS and PAT is regulated by an agreement
(the
Convenzione), covering issues pertaining to operations,
investment as well as
borrowing decisions, and the sponsor also appoints the board of
directors and
auditors. TS's mandate is the provision of services to support
local companies
through the purchase, sale and leasing of assets, operated via
equity injections
or, mostly, via financial leases.
Fair Integration
TS receives rents mainly generated from the Fund 33-34 portfolio
of assets and
in case of insufficient rental income, the Provincial Law 6/99,
art 33, 8ter
states that PAT would cover the gap, although this statutory
guarantee may not
be available on credit lines not originated under back-to-back
transactions. As
for funds directly managed by TS in the size of EUR80m, they are
directly funded
by the sponsor by means of a shareholder loan maturing in 2021
and carry no
interest.
Sound Creditworthiness amid Growing Debt
Fitch expects TS's financial profile to remain sound in the
medium term with a
balanced income statement. Fitch expects that after the
acquisition of Tecnofin
is completed, it will keep TS's equity-to-total asset ratio
substantially
unchanged at 60%. TS's net worth will grow by approximately
EUR20m to nearly
EUR220m, as a result of EUR70m financial assets netted of a
EUR50m bond due
2021.
While EUR12m cash available at Tecnofin will be used to pay off
TS's short term
debt, total debt will grow to nearly EUR60m in 2016 from EUR10m
in 2015. Annual
retention of dividends from DE of EUR5m-EUR7m will partially
fund the bullet
repayment of the bond at maturity in 2021, and the expected
shortfall of
EUR25m-EUR35m will not represent refinancing risk until closer
to maturity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
TS's IDRs are are sensitive to a change in the sponsor's
ratings. More
formalised support from PAT, such as a full guarantee on all
financial
liabilities, could trigger an upgrade of TS's ratings, leading
to rating
equalisation with PAT.
Conversely a dilution of PAT's ownership or income losses not
compensated by
support from PAT may lead to a downgrade, thereby widening TS's
rating
differential from the sponsor.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016017
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
