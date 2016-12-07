(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB+' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.'s (NYSE:
OB) (OneBeacon)
holding company and the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating of its
operating subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' IDR
of White
Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (White Mountains). OneBeacon is
76.1% owned by
White Mountains. All Rating Outlooks are Stable. A full list
of rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action was driven by OneBeacon's solid capital
position and
strong investment portfolio. Offsetting these positives are
modest concerns
about the company's ability to produce sustainable calendar year
combined ratios
in line with specialty peer averages.
OneBeacon transformed itself into a diversified speciality
insurance company
with a Bermuda platform after shedding its run-off operations,
standard
commercial and personal lines of business. Fitch believes this
transformation
provides the company an optimal platform to compete with
specialty peers and
generate consistently strong operating profits.
For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2016, the company produced a
GAAP calendar
year combined ratio of 98.0% compared to a 96.3% for the prior
year period.
Year-to-date 2016 results were impacted by almost 2 pp of
adverse reserve
development which was only partially offset by slightly lower
catastrophes.
Furthermore, the lower premium base has elevated the expense
ratio putting
additional strain on profitability.
Fitch's current ratings of OneBeacon reflect an expectation that
future reserve
development will be neutral over the next 12 to 18 months.
OneBeacon's reserve
composition has shifted over time as the underwriting portfolio
migrated towards
specialty lines that tend to have short to medium tail loss
payment patterns.
Greater loss reserve stability was fostered by the company's
sale of run-off
business segments and higher reinsurance utilization on current
business.
OneBeacon's financial leverage was 21% as of Sept. 30, 2016 and
Fitch does not
anticipate financial leverage to increase materially over the
rating horizon.
GAAP fixed charge coverage was 4.8 times (x) year-to-date 2016
following 5.6x in
2015 and a five year average of 5.3x. Fitch expects OneBeacon
to maintain a
fixed charge coverage of at least 5.0x.
In 2016, White Mountains sold several significant assets
including Sirius
International Group, Ltd. and its holdings in Symetra Financial
Corp. leaving
the holding company with approximately $1.8 billion in
undeployed capital as of
Sept. 30, 2016. Fitch expects White Mountains will gradually
return capital to
shareholders while exploring new investment opportunities.
Fitch's ratings of OneBeacon are standalone and do not factor in
any explicit or
implicit support from White Mountains. Fitch does recognize
though that White
Mountains ownership of OneBeacon can be favourable in terms of
financial
flexibility but notes that OneBeacon does not receive any
ratings uplift from
this ownership.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade are:
--Sustained adverse loss reserve development of 5% or greater of
prior year
equity;
--Sustained GAAP calendar year combined ratios over 100% or
sustained fixed
charge coverage below 5.0x;
--Financial leverage above 30%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvement in competitive market position while continuing to
produce
favorable operating results while not sustaining deterioration
in other credit
factors.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
OneBeacon U.S. Holdings, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$275 million 4.6% due Nov. 9, 2022 at 'BBB'.
OneBeacon U.S. insurance subsidiaries:
Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company;
Homeland Insurance Company of New York;
Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware;
OBI America Insurance Company;
OBI National Insurance Company.
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
