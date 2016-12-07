(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Protective Life Corporation's (PL)
primary life
insurance subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook on the IFS
rating is
Negative. Fitch has also affirmed PL's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' and
senior debt ratings at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook on the IDR is
Stable. A full
ratings list follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PL's ratings and Rating Outlook reflect its status as a
wholly-owned subsidiary
of Japan-based Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd. (Dai-ichi
Life: IFS
'A+'/Outlook Negative). Based on Fitch's criteria, PL's
strategic importance
within the Dai-ichi Life enterprise is considered 'Very
Important' and, as such,
it has been assigned the group rating. The Negative Outlook
reflects Dai-ichi
Life's exposure to Japan sovereign risk.
Fitch views PL's standalone credit profile as in line with an
'A' IFS rating,
which reflects the company's strong operating profile and
financial performance,
solid debt service capability and relatively low investment
risk. The ratings
also reflect strong balance sheet fundamentals based on PL's
solid risk-based
capitalization and above-average total leverage driven by
reserve funding
arrangements.
Fitch views PL's underlying profitability as solid and
consistent with rating
expectations. The company reported a net operating return on
equity of 6% for
the first nine months of 2016 compared with double-digit levels
in historical
periods. The significant decline compared with prior levels
reflects purchase
GAAP adjustments related to its acquisition by Dai-ichi Life in
February 2015.
The company continues to experience unfavorable mortality, which
is consistent
with industry results and is offset by strong participating
mortgage income.
Fitch views PL's capitalization as solid based on its primary
operating
subsidiary's RBC ratio of 562% at Dec. 31, 2015, which Fitch
expects to be
managed at very strong levels. PL's RBC ratio benefits from its
extensive use of
captive reinsurance arrangements. The reserve credit recognized
by PL's
insurance subsidiaries for amounts ceded to special purpose
captive reinsurers
is approximately $7.2 billion, or 152% of the companies' total
adjusted capital
(TAC), which is among the highest in Fitch's rated universe.
Also supporting
Fitch's view of PL's capitalization is its Prism capital model
score of 'Very
Strong' at year-end 2015.
Fitch views PL's financial leverage ratio of 23% and its total
financing and
commitments ratio (TFC) of 1.2x, the latter of which accounts
for operating
leverage including reserve funding arrangements, as being at the
high end of its
rating range. Both leverage metrics have been reduced by
purchase accounting
adjustments following PL's acquisition by Dai-ichi Life.
Fitch views PL's asset quality as relatively high, based on its
below-average
risky asset ratio of 42% at year-end 2015 compared with
approximately 80% for
the industry. While PL's exposure to below-investment-grade
bonds has increased
during the first nine months of 2016, it remains below average
for the life
insurance industry.
Fitch views PL's acquisition of United States Warranty Corp. as
in line with its
strategy and neutral to the rating. The transaction enhances
PL's Asset
Protection segment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Protective Life's IFS ratings will be downgraded if Dai-ichi
Life's ratings are
downgraded based on a negative rating action on Japan's
sovereign rating or
deterioration in its credit profile.
PL's holding company ratings would likely be affirmed if
Dai-ichi Life's ratings
are downgraded by one notch based on a negative rating action on
Japan's
sovereign rating.
Given that Dai-ichi Life's ratings have a Negative Outlook, an
upgrade of PL is
unlikely in the near term.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Protective Life Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--$150 million of 6.40% senior notes due 2018 at 'BBB+';
--$400 million of 7.38% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million of 8.45% senior notes due 2039 at 'BBB+';
--$288 million of 6.25% subordinated debt due 2042 at 'BBB-';
--$150 million of 6.00% subordinated debt due 2042 at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
Protective Life Insurance Company
Protective Life and Annuity Insurance Company
West Coast Life Insurance Company
MONY Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016031
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
