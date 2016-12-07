(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
PerkinElmer Inc.'s
(PerkinElmer) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A full list of PerkinElmer's ratings follows the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Gross debt leverage has generally remained between 2.0x and
2.5x, and Fitch
expects this metric to continue to approximate these levels in
most periods. As
has been the case historically, Fitch anticipates that gross
leverage could
temporarily exceed 2.5x if the company issues incremental debt
to finance
targeted acquisitions.
--Adjusted EBITDA margins have stabilized at levels near 20%,
which represents a
400 basis points (bps) improvement over levels reported in 2011,
benefitting
from successful execution of restructuring and a shift in
business mix toward
higher margin consumables and services businesses. Fitch
projects that the
company will be able to sustain and likely improve upon these
levels going
forward.
--Fitch anticipates low or mid-single digit organic growth over
the forecast
period, driven by growing demand in emerging markets
supplemented by new
products. These growth drivers should more than offset industry
headwinds that
include softer demand in government and academic end markets. FX
headwinds have
eased in 2016 after pressuring reported revenue growth by 6% in
2015.
--Free cash flow (FCF) generation has been consistently solid
and should remain
so for the foreseeable future. Fitch projects annual FCF of $250
million or more
for the next few years, benefitting from EBITDA growth, minimal
required
contributions to pension plans and continued manageable CAPEX
requirements.
--The present top priority for capital usage remains asset
purchasing,
specifically small opportunities. In the absence of
acquisitions, Fitch believes
that shareholder returns, especially opportunistic share
repurchases, will take
precedence over debt reduction.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for PerkinElmer
include:
--Revenues increase in 2016 to 2019 by a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of
2.3%, reflecting slower growth in 2016 due to a shorter fiscal
year, modest FX
headwinds and a soft near term outlook for instrument sales,
followed by
stronger growth later in the forecast period.
--Fitch models EBITDA growth resulting from growing revenues and
moderate margin
expansion, derived from cost efficiencies resulting from ongoing
Lean operating
initiatives.
--EBITDA growth backstops stronger cash flow generation. FCF
exceeds $250
million in 2016 and builds from there, benefitting from stable
capital
expenditures, modest pension funding requirements, and
long-dated debt
maturities.
--Incremental debt increases of $50 million from 2017-2019 to
help fund
acquisitions, resulting in gross leverage approximating
2.3x-2.4x throughout the
forecast period.
--Potential for increased share repurchasing and/or leveraging
transactions;
however, Fitch expects that that the actions, if realized, would
be undertaken
in a financially disciplined manner.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of PerkinElmer's 'BBB' rating would be supported by
average gross
debt leverage levels between 2.0x-2.5x, EBITDA margins
approximating 20%, and
U.S.-generated cash flows well in excess of annual debt
servicing requirements.
Near term upward ratings momentum is unlikely in the near term.
Longer term,
an upgrade could be considered if PerkinElmer were to achieve
the following:
--Maintain gross debt leverage below 2.0x for a period of
consecutive years
accompanied by EBITDA margins approximating 20%;
--Continue to generate U.S.-based cash flows well in excess of
annual debt
servicing requirements;
--Significantly increase its scale and further expand the scope
of products and
services.
Downward rating action could result from heavy pressure on
operations or
leveraging shareholder-friendly actions or acquisitions such
that debt leverage
was expected to exceed 2.5x for 18-24 months or longer.
PerkinElmer's ratings
could also be downgraded if the company's U.S.-generated cash
flows decreased to
a level where the company's ability to internally fund its
annual debt servicing
requirements came into question. Operational weakness could
stem from
lower-than-anticipated results due to poorer-than-expected sales
performance as
the company's diversified portfolio cannot withstand headwinds
of capital
expenditure constraint in Europe, and tightened global research
spending.
EMERGING MARKETS DRIVE GROWTH
Continued, strong demand in emerging markets has helped to
offset softer
conditions in developed markets, particularly in PerkinElmer's
more
capital-intensive businesses. In particular, government and
academic end markets
have been more challenging, as well as industrial and, more
recently,
environmental businesses.
Importantly, Fitch believes that substantial runway remains for
continued robust
growth in PerkinElmer's key emerging markets, particularly China
and India. This
constructive outlook is supported by global population growth
and an expanding
middle class in emerging markets that will continue to generate
demand for high
quality health care outside of the U.S. This is particularly
true in the area of
reproductive health, where PerkinElmer enjoys a strong
competitive position
globally.
PerkinElmer's Environmental Health business should likewise
benefit from growing
demand for food supply chain security and a world-wide shortage
of clean water.
These factors are driving increased regulatory scrutiny and
spurring demand for
increased monitoring of air, food and water quality.
Fitch sees the potential for double digit organic growth in
emerging markets
over the forecast period that will more than offset single digit
organic revenue
declines in developed markets, where PerkinElmer has recently
seen reductions or
delays in instrument purchases. The recent softness in demand
for equipment
bears watching. It could reflect short term delays or reduction
in capital
outlays due to the uncertain global economic and political
environment,
including possible concerns about implications of Britain's
pending exit from
the EU or the outcome of the recent U.S. presidential election.
On the other
hand, if lower demand for PerkinElmer's instruments persists
over a longer time
period, it could suggest a weakening in PerkinElmer's
competitive position in
these areas that could ultimately have negative rating
implications.
Fitch projects that PerkinElmer could report compound growth in
reported
revenues of around 2.3% through 2019. Continued demand for
PerkinElmer's
diversified portfolio should be further bolstered by new
offerings across the
Human Health an Environmental Health segments.
BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PRIORITY FOR CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT
Although capital used for share repurchases has recently
exceeded amounts
deployed for acquisitions, Fitch believes that PerkinElmer's
highest priority
for capital deployment remains asset purchasing. Specifically,
Fitch expects
that PerkinElmer remains focused on small to moderate-sized
opportunities to
gain access to technology and broaden the research and product
portfolios as
well as targets in adjacent markets. For the latest 12 months
(LTM) ended Oct.
2, 2016, Fitch calculates that PerkinElmer repurchased $138
million of common
equity (net of share issuances), while completing acquisitions
of $104 million
over the same time period. Fitch attributes this allocation to
an absence of
attractively priced targets, rather than a shift in financial
policy in favour
of shareholder returns over business development.
While PerkinElmer has occasionally used debt to help fund
targeted acquisitions,
gross debt leverage has generally remained between 2.0x and
2.5x, and Fitch
expects this metric to continue to approximate historical levels
in most
periods. As has been the case historically, Fitch anticipates
that gross
leverage could temporarily exceed 2.5x if the company issues
incremental debt to
finance acquisitions of a slightly larger size.
In the absence of attractive acquisition opportunities, Fitch
believes that
shareholder returns, especially opportunistic share repurchases,
will take
precedence over debt reduction. Fitch sees potential for
increased share
repurchasing over the intermediate term given reasonable debt
leverage and solid
FCF generation. Fitch anticipates that the actions, if realized,
would be
undertaken in a financially disciplined manner.
PerkinElmer has also publicly guided that it is considering
pruning its
portfolio in Fitch expects any cash proceeds resulting from
these dispositions
to be reinvested in PerkinElmer's business or returned to
shareholders through
share repurchases.
RECENT MARGIN IMPROVEMENT DURABLE, FURTHER IMPROVEMENT POSSIBLE
PerkinElmer has successfully executed its strategic focus on
margin expansion as
evidenced by EBITDA margins stabilizing at current levels around
20%, which
represents meaningful improvement from 15.7% margins generated
in 2011. The
margin expansion reflects benefits of multiple rounds of
restructuring
initiatives as well as a shift in product mix toward higher
margin businesses,
including software services (35% of revenues) and consumables
(24%).
Additional margin expansion appears achievable, as the company
is in the process
of implementing various Lean initiatives intended to reduce
materials spend and
realize manufacturing and logistics efficiencies. Margin
expansion could also be
aided by selective pruning of businesses that are outside of
PerkinElmer's four
core areas of focus, which include reproductive health, food
analysis, emerging
diagnostics, and pharmaceutical services. Each of these four
areas is averaging
double digit organic growth and generating operating margins
greater than the
company's current consolidated level of around 18.5%.
PerkinElmer targets an
additional 400bps of margin expansion by 2020 but Fitch
conservatively models
more moderate margin improvement over forecast period, leading
to EBITDA margins
of close to 22% by the end of 2019.
GROSS DEBT LEVERAGE SUPPORTIVE OF 'BBB' RATING
Gross debt leverage has generally been maintained between
2.2x-2.4x for the past
several years as occasional, modest increase incremental debt
increases to help
fund acquisitions have been offset by EBITDA growth. Fitch views
gross debt
leverage of between 2.0x-2.5x as commensurate with the company's
current 'BBB'
ratings. Given Fitch's outlook for low to mid-single-digit
revenue growth and
moderate margin expansion, the company should be able to
maintain leverage
within this range fairly comfortably if it so chooses. Fitch
nevertheless
expects that PerkinElmer will occasionally use debt to help fund
acquisitions,
which could cause PerkinElmer's gross debt leverage to
occasionally exceed 2.5x.
Fitch believes that PerkinElmer's 'BBB' rating provides
flexibility for the
company to temporarily exceed 2.5x gross debt leverage if the
company were to
demonstrate a pathway to reducing leverage closer to 2.5x within
18-24 months.
LIQUIDITY
PerkinElmer's debt maturity schedule is laddered and fairly
simple. The
company's capital structure is comprised of two unsecured debt
issuances ($500
million of 5% notes due in 2021 and EUR500 million of 1.875%
notes due in 2026)
and $45 million of bank borrowings under a $1.0 billion
revolving credit
facility. PerkinElmer has intermittently drawn under its
unsecured credit
facility to help fund modest sized acquisitions. All debt,
including bank
facilities, is held and will be issued at PerkinElmer Inc. as
there is no
finance subsidiary.
Fitch's estimates that incrementally improving EBITDA margins,
manageable
capital spending, a consistent dividend and modest pension
contributions will
yield annual FCF of $250 million or more annually. Steps taken
in recent years
to fund the U.S. defined pension benefit plan and improve
operational efficiency
have materially boosted cash flows versus levels reported in
2012 and 2013. FCF
totalled $259.0 million for the LTM as of Oct. 2, 2016,
representing a FCF
margin of 11.4%. This result continues a trend of steady
improvement that
PerkinElmer is poised to build upon over the forecast period,
assuming stable
debt levels.
Fitch anticipates that PerkinElmer will continue to generate
cash in the U.S. in
amounts that are more than sufficient to fund the company's
annual interest
expense of roughly $37 million, annual dividends of $32 million,
and CAPEX
requirements that have ranged between $25 million-$40 million.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed PerkinElmer Inc.'s ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The ratings apply to approximately $1.1 billion of consolidated
debt outstanding
as of Oct. 2, 2016. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
