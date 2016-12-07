(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating
actions on Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca
Multiple, Grupo
Financiero Santander Mexico (SAN Mexico).
SAN Mexico
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term senior unsecured global notes affirmed at 'BBB+';
--National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues
affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'.
--Long-term Basel III compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes
upgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook for the long-term ratings is Stable.
The affirmation of SAN Mexico's ratings reflects the neutral
effect that the
materialization of its plans to issue USD500 million of
additional Tier 1 (AT1)
securities and pay an extraordinary common dividend would have
on the bank's VR
and IDRs. Fitch considers that the potential upcoming issuance
of non-core
capital could absorb losses prior to the bank becoming
non-viable, largely
mitigating the relatively lower Fitch Core Capital (FCC) Ratio
that would arise
after such change in the capital structure. Additionally, the
bank and its
lending subsidiaries have sustained regulatory capital ratios
well above minimum
requirements and maintain a stable financial profile.
The bank's Tier 2 securities' one notch upgrade reflects the
parental support
from Spain's Banco Santander, S.A.'s (SAN, 'A-'/Outlook Stable)
that could
partially mitigate non-performance risk. The mitigation effect
of support is
further enhanced by the proposed capital structure changes, as
described in the
"Subordinated Debt and Senior Debt" section below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SAN Mexico
VR
SAN Mexico's 'bbb+' VR is driven by its robust competitive
position, with a
growing franchise in the Mexican banking system. Since September
2015, it is the
second largest bank in the Mexican banking system in terms of
total assets, up
from the third position it held previously. As of September
2016, it ranked
second by total loan portfolio, with 14.4% market share and
third by customer
deposits with 14.1% according to the Comision Nacional Bancaria
y de Valores
(CNBV).
The ratings also consider the bank's lower FCC Ratio relative to
its peers. This
ratio stood at 12.5% as of the third quarter of 2016 (3Q'16) and
would stand at
levels adequate to its rating level after the payment of the
extraordinary
dividend. As of September 2016, SAN Mexico's Core Tier 1, Tier 1
and Total
Regulatory Capital Ratios stood at 12.4%, 12.4%, and 16%,
respectively; which
are well above the minimum regulatory requirements of 7%, 8.5%
and 10.5%.
Fitch believes that even though SAN Mexico's profitability has
exhibited a
moderate downward trend in recent periods, its operating return
on risk weighted
assets is adequate for its rating level. During the year, its
efforts to
increase its deposit base caused an increase in interest
expense, which
compensated the benefit of higher interest rates. However, the
most recent
increases in the reference interest rate should moderately
increase its net
interest margin (NIM: net interest income/average earning
assets), which
together with sustained loan growth and stable asset quality
ratios, should
drive profitability. The bank's Operating Return on Assets (ROA)
and Operating
Return on Risk Weighted Assets as calculated by Fitch were 1.6%
and 2.8%,
respectively at the end of 3Q'16, down from the 2.1% and 3.2%
average registered
over the past three years.
The bank's asset quality ratios improved during 2016, recovering
from some
organic deterioration and the acquisition of riskier assets in
2013 and 2014.
Its impaired loan ratio decreased to 2.8% as of 3Q'16, from 3.3%
and 3.8% in
2015 and 2014, respectively; while its reserve coverage stood at
119.1%, up from
108.2% in 2015. Loan impairment charges as a percentage of
average gross loans
resulted of 3.3% as of 3Q'16, slightly below the past three-year
average of
3.4%.
In Fitch's opinion, over the longer term there could be downside
potential for
asset quality, loan growth and profitability of SAN Mexico and
Mexican banks in
general, should any change in U.S. economic policy under
President-elect Donald
Trump significantly affect trade and growth within the region.
SAN Mexico's customer deposit base grew 10% y-o-y- as of 3Q'16
and accounted for
65.1% of the bank's total funding excluding derivatives (2015:
60%). These
highlights the bank's adequate funding profile, which benefits
from a positive
trend in deposit growth, driven by the bank's strategic efforts
to attract new
clients both organically as well as inorganically through
relatively recent
acquisitions of both consumer and mortgage portfolios.
The bank's cumulative maturity gap is positive for the buckets
below one year,
but has negative cumulative gaps for the one to three years and
three to five
years buckets. The stability of its customer deposits and the
bank's proven
ability to be an active issuer in local and international debt
markets mitigates
this risk. Additionally, its Basel III compliant local
regulatory liquidity
coverage ratio (LCR) continues to be consistently above 100%,
highlighting its
adequate liquidity position.
IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
SAN Mexico's 'BBB+' IDRs and 'AAA(mex)/F1+(mex)' National Scale
ratings are
driven by its standalone profile as reflected in its VR.
Nevertheless, the
bank's IDRs are currently at the same level as would be derived
from the
institutional support approach, given that SAN Mexico is viewed
as a
strategically important entity for Spain's SAN.
SUPPORT RATING
Fitch's affirmation of SAN Mexico's Support Rating at '2'
reflects the view that
there is high probability of support to SAN Mexico from Spain's
SAN, if needed
given the strategic role of the Mexican subsidiary for its
parent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND SENIOR DEBT
Tier 2 notes in Mexico are typically rated three notches below
the anchor
rating, which in this case is SAN Mexico's VR. However, Fitch
considers that
parental support mitigates non-performance risk and hence the
SAN Mexico's Tier
2 securities are rated at the level that would be assigned to
equivalent
securities issued by its parent. The agency believes that the
proposed changes
in the bank's capital structure evidences Spain's SAN's support
propensity
toward these securities. The notching for non-performance risk
reflects Fitch's
consideration that the triggers for coupon deferrals or
cancellations are
relatively high, according to applicable local regulations. The
notching for
loss severity reflects that these securities are plain-vanilla
subordinated debt
(subordinated preferred, under the local terminology).
Fitch rates the local debt issued by SAN Mexico at the same
level as the bank's
corporate rating, reflecting its senior unsecured nature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SAN Mexico
VR
Fitch could downgrade the bank's VR if its non-performing loan
(NPL) ratio
deteriorates to levels above 4% or if its operating profit to
risk-weighted
assets (RWAs) ratio decreases to levels consistently below 2%. A
deterioration
of its asset quality metrics or internal capital generation that
put pressure on
its FCC ratio to levels consistently below 11% could drive a
downgrade. A
weakening of the Mexican operating environment or a downgrade of
its sovereign
rating may also adversely affect the bank's VR.
Fitch believes there is limited upside potential for SAN
Mexico's VR and IDRs at
present based on current expectations for the Mexican sovereign
ratings and its
operating environment. However, the ratings could be upgraded in
the medium term
if the bank continues consolidating its competitive position and
franchise and
improves its financial performance reflected in an operating
return on RWAs
consistently above 4%, while maintaining adequate asset quality
and
capitalization metrics amid a high loan growth strategy.
IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
SAN Mexico's IDRs could mirror a potential upgrade of its VR
over the medium
term. Alternatively, SAN Mexico's IDRs could benefit from an
upgrade of its
parent company's ratings, given that the entity is considered
strategically
important for Spain's SAN; Fitch believes SAN Mexico's IDRs
would maintain
one-notch relativity to its parents'.
The national scale ratings could be downgraded in the event of a
downgrade of
SAN Mexico's VR coupled with a reduced propensity and ability of
support from
its parent, which is an unlikely scenario at present.
SUPPORT RATING
The bank's Support Rating could be affected if Fitch changes its
view of Spain's
SAN's ability or willingness to support the Mexican bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND SENIOR DEBT
SAN Mexico's Tier 2 Notes are sensitive to movements in the
bank's VR, together
with an assessment of the implications of its relativity to its
parent's VR.
Senior debt ratings of SAN Mexico would mirror any changes in
the bank's IDRs or
national-scale ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alba Maria Zavala, CFA
Associate Director
+52 818 399 9137
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Adjustment to Financial Statements: Pre-paid expenses and other
deferred assets
were re-classified as intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core
Capital. Fitch
has made adjustments to the Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs)
following its criteria
and the agency consolidated the bank's RWAs with those of its
subsidiaries with
lending operations. The subordinated notes were classified as
mezzanine debt.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
