(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Longfor
Properties Co.
Ltd.'s (Longfor) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Longfor's foreign-currency
senior unsecured
rating and its outstanding senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. A
full list of
rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
China-based Longfor's ratings are supported by its established
homebuilding
operations, which have been generating healthy cash flow that
the company has
used to expand its investment property (IP) business. The IP
business likely
generated around CNY2bn in rental revenue in 2016 (2015:
CNY1.5bn).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established, Diversified Homebuilder: Longfor has built a
defensive business
covering over 20 Tier 1 and 2 cities in China. In 1H16, around
31.5% of its 32
million square metres (sq m) of attributable land bank was in
western China,
where Longfor is a leading player, with a strong brand name in
key cities such
as Chongqing and Chengdu. Longfor's expansion outside western
China has reduced
contracted sales from the region to 20% of the total in 1H16
from 41% in 2013.
Early Mover in Land Replenishment: Longfor added land in cities
such as Beijing,
Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Suzhou in 2015, before prices
ran up in 2016.
This head start in land replenishment is likely to support
contracted sales
growth for the next two years and improve its profitability.
These cities, which
accounted for 49% of the gross floor area (GFA) Longfor acquired
in 2015, made
up 49% of its 1H16 contracted sales and 29% of its GFA sold. In
addition,
Longfor replenished land in Beijing and Hangzhou in 1H16, but
not in Shanghai,
Nanjing or Suzhou, as land prices in these cities had risen
rapidly. Longfor is
focused on acquiring land in cities with lagging growth, such as
Jinan and
Qingdao, which accounted for around 47% of Longfor's total GFA
acquired in 1H16.
Quality IP Portfolio: Fitch expects Longfor to continue to
expand its IP
portfolio in 2017-2019. Longfor's urban retail malls in prime
locations in
Chongqing, Chengdu, Beijing and Hangzhou made up over 80% of
Longfor's IP
portfolio, with the rest made up of community malls that are
part of its large
residential projects. Fitch estimates the GFA of Longfor's
retail malls
increased by CAGR of over 41% to 1.9 million sq m over
2016-2011, and we expect
this to increase to 2.5 million-2.7 million sq m by 2017-2018.
Its IP revenue
increased to around CNY2.0bn in 2016 from only CNY0.4bn in 2011.
Longfor has
maintained a high occupancy rate of over 95% for past four years
in spite of the
expansion, and we forecast the occupancy rate at 93% over
2017-2019.
Positive Homebuilding Cash Flow: Fitch expects Longfor to
continue to generate
positive cash flow from operations (CFO) in 2017, following
total CFO of CNY20bn
between 2012 and 2015. The continued positive CFO will support
the gradual
expansion of its homebuilding and IP businesses. Longfor
typically adds two to
three new malls a year for its IP business.
Healthy Financials: We expect Longfor's business profile to
continue
strengthening, with contracted sales of over CNY85bn in 2016
compared with
CNY54bn in 2014 and 2015, and recurring rental revenue growing
40% to around
CNY2bn in 2016. Fitch expects Longfor's leverage, as measured by
net debt to
adjusted inventory (including IP valued at higher of cost or 5%
yield), to
remain healthy. We estimate leverage will stabilise at around
32% in 2016, while
its total contracted sales to total debt should increase to
around 1.4x in 2016.
Access to Low-Cost Funding: Longfor has access to diversified
funding sources
and has strong access to both domestic and offshore bonds and
banks markets. Its
interest costs fell to around 5.18% annualised in 1H16 from 6.7%
in 2012 after
the company refinanced its offshore debt, which also extended
the offshore
debt's average maturity. Fitch expects Longfor's interest costs
to remain low,
with management's focus on maintaining ample liquidity and ready
access to
various funding channels helping to support its ratings.
Constrained by IP Expansion: Longfor's rental revenue for 2016,
which we
estimate to be close to CNY2.0bn, was still insufficient to
cover its cash
investments in IP of CNY3bn-5bn. This was, however, an
improvement from 2014,
when its rental income was CNY876m and its cash investments in
IP was CNY3.8bn.
Its IP business contributed to less than 15% of its total
EBITDA, leaving the
company reliant on its homebuilding operation to support its IP
expansion. The
small scale of its IP portfolio also does not yet generate cash
flow to cover
the expansion, resulting in negative free cash flow.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
-Investment property income reaches CNY2.5bn-3.0bn in 2017-2018
-Contracted sales by GFA to decrease by 0%-6% over 2017-2019
-Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 2%
for 2017-2019
-EBITDA margin of around 22%-23% in 2017-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory (investment property valued at
higher of cost or
5% yield) sustained above 40%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1.0x
- EBITDA margin sustained below 22%
- Sustained weakening of cash flow from operations
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Net debt/adjusted inventory (investment property valued at
higher of cost or 5%
yield) sustained below 30%
-The company's investment property operation stabilises at a
larger scale and
generates substantially higher recurring income.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Longfor Properties Co. Ltd.
-Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
-Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'
-Rating on CNY2bn 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2018
affirmed at 'BBB-'
-Rating on USD500m 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2023
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
