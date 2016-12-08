(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Allergan
plc (Allergan; NYSE: AGN) and subsidiaries at 'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
A full list of rating actions, which apply to approximately
$32.8 billion of
debt outstanding at Sept. 30, 2016, follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Scaled and Growing
Allergan is among the largest pharmaceutical companies in the
world, with a
diversified, durable, and growing product portfolio and a strong
product
pipeline. Fitch expects Allergan to generate mid- to
high-single-digit organic
sales growth, strengthened through strategic acquisitions, over
the ratings
horizon. However, expectations for EBITDA and FCF growth have
moderated somewhat
during 2016.
Strong Liquidity, Robust FCF
Liquidity is strong, given large cash balances remaining from
the sale of its
generics business to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:
TEVA;
'BBB'/Stable), and about 100 million Teva shares, which may be
monetized
mid-2017. Fitch expects Allergan to generate robust pre-dividend
FCF of $4
billion or more in 2017 on. Strong FCF supports management's
commitment to repay
all debt maturing in 2017-2018 and continued public commentary
suggesting that
M&A will be funded with internal liquidity. Furthermore,
Allergan's Irish
domicile provides an efficient tax structure and allows the firm
to use its cash
without material repatriation penalties.
Differentiated R&D Strategy
Allergan is pioneering a somewhat new R&D strategy termed "Open
Science" by the
firm. While Fitch agrees that the strategy should have lower
development risk
than that of most traditional pharma firms, we recognize that
large cash
outflows related to in-licensing and milestone payments ($542
million YTD 2016)
will offset lower organic/adjusted R&D expenses, which lead to
somewhat inflated
EBITDA margins and understated leverage figures.
Notably, this dynamic is likely to moderate in the longer term,
as Fitch expects
acquired R&D to become a smaller proportion of total R&D
activities as the firm
grows. Fitch's treatment of these expenses is discussed further
below.
Shareholder Payouts Reduce Divestiture Benefits
Large-scale share repurchase activity and the initiation of a
dividend commits a
sizeable portion of liquidity and FCF to shareholders, therefore
reducing the
benefits of the generics divestiture for bondholders. However,
at current
levels, shareholder payouts should not threaten the repayment of
debt maturing
in 2017-2018, funded with remaining liquidity and FCF, to the
advantage of
bondholders.
Active Acquirer, Now More Targeted
Fitch expects Allergan will remain an active acquirer, using
steady FCF and
large cash balances for targeted growth-oriented assets. Deals
are expected to
be generally smaller and funded with internally-generated
liquidity, supporting
a more stable debt leverage profile than during the past five
years. However,
management has stated that large leveraging M&A is not out of
the question.
Dis-/Integration Risks
A short period of several transformational acquisitions and
divestitures poses
the risk of operational inefficiencies and/or financial
dis-synergies. Fitch's
assessment of Allergan's management team is strong; though a
continued active
M&A strategy adds to the risk of a transactional or operational
misstep.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Allergan's 'BBB-' ratings consider run-rate gross debt/EBITDA in
the range of
3x-3.5x. Possible temporary increases are permitted if expected
to be followed
by a period of de-leveraging. Annual post-dividend,
post-milestone FCF of at
least $1 billion-$2 billion should provide ample ongoing
liquidity for
continuing bolt-on acquisitions of established businesses and
in-process R&D
assets.
Several facets of Allergan's credit profile could support higher
ratings than
the current 'BBB-', including its growth outlook, profitability,
and durable
product portfolio. Positive ratings momentum is slowed to the
degree internal
liquidity is directed toward share repurchases and committed
dividend payouts.
Nevertheless, a capital deployment strategy that provides a
period of time
without large, leveraging M&A that allows gross debt/EBITDA
trending to 3x or
below on a reported basis will be required before an upgrade to
'BBB' is
considered. In the meantime, Fitch expects Allergan to operate
with solid
financial flexibility at current ratings.
A downgrade could be considered if the firm were to pursue a
significantly large
debt-funded acquisition (particularly before repaying 2017 bond
maturities and
in light of directing large amounts of divestiture proceeds
toward shareholders)
that would cause gross debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 3.5x
for a period of
greater than 18-24 months. Given the well-diversified nature of
Allergan's
product portfolio, a downgrade scenario involving operational
difficulties is
unlikely.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch makes the following key assumptions in its ratings case
forecast for
Allergan:
--Organic sales growth in the mid-single digits in 2016,
accelerating to high
single digits in 2018-2019; total revenues exceeding $16 billion
in 2018.
--Heightened SG&A associated with recently-launched products and
growing R&D
costs offset gross margin improvements, resulting in steady
EBITDA margins
around 50%.
--All debt maturities repaid (not refinanced) in 2017-2018,
leading to debt
balances of $30.1 billion and $26.4 billion and gross
debt/EBITDA of 4.0x and
3.3x at YE2017 and 2018, respectively.
--M&A funded only with internal liquidity in 2016-2017.
STRONG FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Fitch does not expect further debt repayment in 2016 and expects
annual FCF in
excess of debt maturities in 2017-2018. Estimated debt
maturities, pro forma for
recent debt repayment, include: $2.7 billion in 2017; $3.75
billion in 2018;
$1.95 billion in 2019; $4.65 billion in 2020; and $19.7 billion
thereafter.
Unlike many of its U.S. pharma peers, Allergan is able to use
substantially all
of its cash flows free from the relatively high U.S. taxes
associated with
repatriation of earnings generated outside the U.S. Notably,
this advantage
relative to U.S. domiciled peers could wane depending on
possible reformation of
the U.S. tax code.
FOCUS ON BRANDED "GROWTH PHARMA"
Allergan has emerged from several transformative acquisitions
and, now,
divestitures, as a wholly branded pharmaceutical company, with a
meaningful
presence in eye care (Rx and consumer), medical aesthetics &
dermatology,
central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health,
urology, and
anti-infective therapeutic categories. The firm has placed
itself in a
self-described category of "growth pharma," aspiring to
double-digit annual
sales growth.
There are relatively few synergy opportunities for firms
operating both branded
and generic pharma businesses in North America. Branded products
require
significant investment in R&D and S&M, while pure generic drugs
require less R&D
and almost no S&M. With a limited presence outside the U.S. in
its branded
pharma business, Allergan's divestiture of its generics business
- albeit a
meaningful EBITDA and FCF contributor - was strategically sound.
Furthermore,
the global generic drug industry is in the midst of large-scale
consolidation,
and Allergan management decided that the firm would not be a
consolidator in
generics and needed to divest the business in order for it to be
optimally
successful.
STRONG GROWTH FROM DIVERSIFIED, DURABLE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
Allergan's product portfolio is diversified, durable, and
growing. Growth is
further strengthened by a relatively promising R&D pipeline and
a few key recent
new product launches.
Allergan's top-selling product (Botox) is expected to account
for less than 20%
of total sales, and the top 5 products (Botox, Restasis,
Fillers,
Namenda/Namzaric, Lumigan/Ganfort) will generate less than 45%
of total sales.
Botox on its own generates sales from both cosmetic and various
therapeutic
indications (~45%/~55% split), further supporting
diversification.
Namenda and Restasis are contending with new forms of
competition - generic
Namenda IR was launched in July 2015 and Shire launched a
competing dry-eye
treatment in August - but most of the rest of Allergan's
top-selling products
are not expected to face direct competition during the ratings
horizon.
Allergan stemmed losses from Namenda IR's patent expiration
through patient
switching to an extended-release formulation, Namenda XR.
Recently launched
Namzaric is a therapy that combines Namenda XR and generic
Aricept for the
treatment of Alzheimer's. Such combination is common already in
practice, so
Fitch shares Allergan's expectation that Namzaric could grow to
replace a
sizeable portion of today's Namenda XR sales over the ratings
horizon. We
forecast sales of Namenda/Namzaric to remain fairly steady, but
with some net
erosion in the 2016-2018 timeframe.
Shire's Xiidra is expected to gain market share slowly given
Restasis'
long-standing position as the only therapy for the treatment of
dry eye
specifically. Most growth will likely come from overall market
growth. However,
longer-term sales erosion could occur depending on outcomes and
emerging
prescribing patterns, but probably not materially before 2018.
Even still, the
overall market for dry eye is growing as the disease is
diagnosed with
increasing frequency in the U.S. Markets outside the U.S. are
largely
underpenetrated.
Recent product launches should provide solid growth for Allergan
for the
foreseeable future. Key products recently launched include
Linzess, Viberzi, and
Vraylar. We forecast sales of $823 million, $1.19 billion, and
$1.57 billion for
these products in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.
"OPEN SCIENCE" R&D MODEL
Allergan has demonstrated that its R&D strategy will rely
primarily on the
acquisition of programs and products from other sources over the
discovery
activities of traditional pharma. Spending for such transactions
YTD in 2016 is
nearly $2 billion. Continuing business organic R&D (before
acquisitions) is
expected to approximate $1.5 billion for the year.
This strategy is somewhat unique in the industry, such that the
firm has coined
the term "Open Science" to describe its model. Management
asserts that this
strategy is a more efficient and transparent use of shareholder
investment,
since traditional discovery activities will inherently include
failures and
since success rates and amounts invested in failed therapies are
almost never
disclosed. In theory, we tend to agree with Allergan's claims,
but the model is
too new and the trends too nascent to form any conclusions
concrete enough to
help or hurt the credit profile.
While large established pharma firms usually spend a relatively
steady
percentage of revenues for R&D activities, Allergan's
R&D-related cash outlays
will probably be more sporadic. Furthermore, upfront spending to
acquire R&D
assets represent only a portion of spending, as nearly all the
deals the firm
has consummated thus far include a sizeable portion of total
consideration in
the form of milestone payments and/or sales-based royalties.
This strategy helps
de-risk these investments, and may help smooth costs, but will
require internal
liquidity and ongoing strong cash generation.
Fitch-Specific Treatment
U.S. GAAP requires that upfront acquisition costs and
development milestones
paid for R&D programs/products be expensed as R&D. Sales-based
milestones are
expensed as a portion of cost of sales. Approval-based
milestones are
capitalized and amortized as expenses over time, recognized as
investing or
financing cash flows when paid. This treatment can result in
sporadic EBITDA and
FFO figures and convoluted R&D productivity measures.
Because the acquisition of in-process R&D assets is expected to
comprise a
material portion of Allergan's R&D strategy, Fitch has decided
to treat all such
transactions as acquisitions of businesses, removing related
one-time expenses
from COGS and R&D. Upfront acquisition costs are instead
recognized in investing
cash flows (as acquisitions) and milestone payments are
recognized as
non-recurring operating cash flows. In this way, we account for
the
discretionary nature and the otherwise lumpy effects of upfront
acquisition
costs, removing them from EBITDA and FFO and classifying them as
acquisitions to
be funded with FCF. Milestone payments, too, are removed from
EBITDA and FFO.
However, these payments are not discretionary, and classifying
them as
non-recurring operating cash flows appropriately reduces FCF
available for debt
service, acquisitions, and share repurchases. Importantly,
going-forward R&D
costs related to acquisitions are not removed from reported R&D
expenses,
resulting in projected EBITDA and FFO that correctly takes into
account the
increasing R&D spend that follows after the acquisition of an
in-process R&D
asset.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Allergan plc
--Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'.
Warner Chilcott Limited
--IDR at 'BBB-'.
Actavis Funding SCS
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Allergan Finance LLC (fka Actavis, Inc.)
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Forest Laboratories, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Allergan, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook for all IDRs is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-368-3169
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 7, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from
those contained in
the published financial statements are outlined in the section
titled
"Fitch-Specific Treatment" above. Other adjustments are
customary for U.S.
Corporates, including the removal of stock-based compensation
and other non-cash
and non-recurring expenses from Fitch's EBITDA calculation.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016169
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001