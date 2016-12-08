(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Der
Neue Horizont Re,
S.A.'s (Der Neue) 'B' International Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating and
National Scale IFS rating at 'B'/'BBB-(mex)'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings were assigned based on a stand-alone approach which
indicates that
the company is rated strictly based on its individual financial
profile. In this
case, Der Neue's assessment is reflected in the IFS. Fitch's
decision to use an
individual approach is based on the lack of data with which to
determine
stakeholder's credit profile and inclination to provide support
whenever the
company is under pressure. Also, external barriers may exist
restricting
capital/resources transfer among subsidiaries.
Der Neue became authorized by Mexico's Insurance and Surety
National Commission
(CNSF; on Dec. 13, 2014); as of September 2016, the company had
grown its
capital to USD17.1 million. At year-end 2015, Der Neue was the
second largest
company in terms of premium taken in the agricultural sector.
Fitch recognizes
that market conditions benefit company growth; nevertheless, any
expansion must
be consistent with both financial and operational capacities of
the company. The
inherent lack of a track record is a significant limitation on
the current
ratings.
The company's financial performance is initially limited by
risks faced by a
start-up company in a highly competitive market. In this sense,
Der Neue's
capacity to generate a critical mass in premiums that allow it
to absorb
operating costs and claims, in a competitive market and limited
to product
marketing, will be determining for future performance of the
insurer. Also,
considering the low-risk retention plan (less than 5% of
premiums), future
development relies on its ability to retain a good reinsurance
portfolio and
also good underwriting results in order to maximize the
commission income which
is a key portion of its expected recurring revenues.
As of September 2016, the company has not required further
capital injection
different from the that needed to start operations of MXN92.5
million (USD4.8
million) Through the Board of Directors, underwriting is limited
by the appetite
defined by its stakeholders, which we consider a conservative
approach.
Liabilities-to-assets is 1.69x, lower than the market's
five-year average of
5.63x; also, earned net premium plus adjusted assets by equity
was 1.59x,
favorable when compared to the sector's average of 6.72x. The
company business
plan calls for maximum leverage (liabilities-to-equity) of 3.0x,
while the
expected low retention level should yield a ratio of net
retained
premiums-to-equity no higher than 26%.
Der Neue's equity level to leverage its growth strategy in the
short term is
adequate and aligned with assumed risks, though the projections
provided may be
sensitive to changes in terms of expected claims ratios,
expenses, or cost of
the reinsurance program. Fitch will monitor how performance of
the company may
affect its internal capital generation.
The investment portfolio is concentrated in Mexican federal
government
instruments; 60% is concentrated in CETES payable in 28 days,
the remaining is
invested in debt certificates. As of September 2016, liquid
assets by reserves
was 1.35x, favorable compared to the sector's five-year average
of 0.95x. The
company expects to preserve its current investment policy
maximizing low-risk
federal government instruments as the vast majority of its
investments.
The company manages a diversified reinsurance program through
quota share
contracts for the agricultural sector composed of: Swiss Re,
Partner Re, Liberty
Syndicates, Oddysey Re, Reaseguradora Patria, Qatar Re,
TransAtlantic Re,
Barents Re, and Navigators Re; Swiss Re is the major
participant. Maximum legal
retention of the company represents 1.5% of equity, which in
Fitch's opinion is
adequate. Despite the former, Fitch acknowledges that the
presented business
plan relies heavily on a good-quality and wide-scope reinsurance
program, which
is a challenge to maintain over time for a recently started
company. Changes in
the reinsurance program may arise from changes in the current
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upside potential is somehow tied to the successful realization
of the company's
business plan in the next two years and its ability to post
positive operating
results, the good quality of its investments, and a conservative
reinsurance
program. Failure to deliver results as indicated in its business
plans in terms
of premium growth, retention levels and overall profitability
and
capitalization, may result in a rating downgrade.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Der Neue Horizont Re, S.A.
--Insurer Financial Strength at 'B';
--National IFS at 'BBB-(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugenia Martinez
Associate Director
+5281 8399 9155
Fitch Ratings Mexico
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Piso 8, Monterrey NL, 64920
Secondary Analyst
Rosa Turrubiartes
Analyst
+52 (81) 83-99-9100 ext.1516
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 5216 6600
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 7, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016138
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001