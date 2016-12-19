(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based auto
insurer Urtrust Insurance Co., Ltd's (Urtrust) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating of 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Urtrust's short operating track
record,
improving underwriting volatility, solid capital buffer,
manageable exposure to
risky assets, and the potential to expand its the motor
insurance coverage
through the sales network of its parent. Urtrust began
underwriting non-life
insurance business in China after obtaining its operating
license in June 2011.
The company's main shareholder is Guangzhou Automobile Group
Co., Ltd (GAC), the
sixth-largest motor vehicle producer in China.
Urtrust's capitalisation has remained solid, but Fitch expects
the company's
shareholders to provide capital support to the auto insurer, if
needed.
Essentially, the Guangzhou Municipal Government controls the
insurer through GAC
and several other holding entities. Urtrust expects to obtain
more capital
injections in 2017 from its shareholders to facilitate the
insurer's ongoing
business growth.
The company's capital score, as measured by Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based Capital
Model (FBM), stood at 'Extremely Strong' at end-1H16 after its
shareholders
added CNY775m in fresh capital in 9M15. The company's
comprehensive solvency
ratio under the China Risk Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS)
amounted to 415% at
end-3Q16, well in excess of the 100% regulatory minimum.
The solid capitalisation will provide a buffer against
investment volatility and
potential operation risks associated with its business
expansion.
Urtrust's underwriting performance has been volatile due to its
short operating
history and rapid expansion. The company's underwriting margin
improved in 1H16
with a reduction in combined ratio to 103% from 122% in 2015,
mainly due to a
lower claim ratio in the motor business.
The company has benefited from China's trial deregulation of
commercial motor
insurance pricing and the distribution cooperation with its
parent. Urtrust has
managed to lower its loss ratio without deterioration in its
expense ratio amid
fierce competition. Fitch expects that Urtrust to consistently
rely on
reinsurance to mitigate volatility from underwriting activity as
its operating
scale remains modest. The company's risk cession ratio was about
15% in 1H16.
The IFS rating of Urtrust is constrained by its short operating
history, the
limited scale of its operation and its heavy concentration in
the competitive
motor insurance segment. Fitch expects Urtrust to report
volatile underwriting
results as the company further expands its distribution
coverage. Non-recurrent
expenses from network expansion could limit Urtrust's ability to
further enhance
its underwriting stability in the near term.
Urtrust's equity exposure was still acceptable as its holding of
equities and
funds with stocks exposure accounted for only about 23% of total
invested
assets, or 38% of its shareholders' equity at end-1H16. The
company's liquidity
position to support its insurance liabilities declined in 2015
because of the
continued expansion of its net claims liabilities. Nonetheless,
its liquid
assets were still sufficient to cover its insurance reserves
with liquid assets
to net claims reserve ratio of 3.1x at end-1H16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- Loss of distribution support from GAC,
- Decrease in its capital score as measured by Fitch Prism
Factor-Based Capital
Model (FBM) to below 'Strong' on a sustained basis,
- Material increase in catastrophe risks due to insufficient
reinsurance
protection, or
- Lower operating margin than expected in its original business
plan with
combined ratio higher than 125% on a sustained basis.
Upgrade rating triggers include Urtrust's ability to:
- Strengthen underwriting stability with combined ratio
persistently below 103%,
- Broaden its distribution and geographic coverage, and
- Sustain its risk-based capitalisation as measured by the score
of Prism FBM at
'Strong' or higher.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road,
Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Mia Yang
Analyst
+852 2263 9959
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
