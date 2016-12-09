(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) The increase in Poland's
personal income tax
(PIT) threshold will have substantially less impact in aggregate
on Polish local
and regional government (LRG) revenues than previously forecast,
Fitch Ratings
says. Nevertheless, the impact may still be noticeable for LRGs
that have been
less successful in spending and cost control in recent years.
At the end of November, Poland's parliament passed a law to
increase the PIT
threshold to PLN6,600 from PLN3,000 from January - the first
such increase since
2009. This meets a pre-election commitment by the ruling Law and
Justice (PiS)
party, and an end-November deadline set by the Constitutional
Tribunal when it
ruled last year that the PIT threshold should be no lower than
the minimum
subsistence level.
Under the new law, the PIT threshold will be set for individuals
with reference
to their annual earnings, rather than applying to everyone who
pays income tax.
Those earning up to PLN6,600 a year will be eligible for the
maximum threshold,
while for those with higher annual earnings, the threshold will
gradually drop,
reaching zero for taxpayers who earn more than PLN127,000 per
year.
The Polish Ministry of Finance (MoF) estimates that
PIT-generated revenues under
this system will fall by around PLN1bn, compared with an earlier
estimate of
PLN16bn based on the higher threshold applying to all taxpayers.
Around half of PIT revenue is distributed to Poland's LRGs, with
the bulk going
to cities and municipalities (regions rely more on corporate
income tax
revenues). An aggregate reduction of PLN500m in current revenues
would amount to
0.3% of LRGs' operating revenue budgeted for 2016, compared with
5% using the
earlier MoF estimate. The direct impact on Polish cities' and
municipalities'
aggregate budgetary performance in 2017 from lower PIT revenue
streams has
therefore been substantially reduced.
However, the reduction will still be relevant to our credit
assessment. The
impact on operating performance will vary, and will depend on
the level of PIT
contributions to current revenues, but also on the number of
taxpayers with
lower incomes. It will also depend on particular LRGs' policy
responses, which
may be constrained as budgetary flexibility has dropped as it
becomes harder to
cut rigid expenditure in areas such as education. As yet, the
central government
has not announced any system to compensate affected LRGs for
lost revenue, and
it is unclear if such a system is planned.
Falling current revenues may also have a longer-term secondary
effect of
constraining borrowing capacity, by pushing some LRGs closer to
their individual
debt limits. These limits state that the ratio of debt service
costs to total
revenue in an LRG's budget plan should not exceed the ratio of
the current
balance, plus revenue from asset sales, to total revenue,
averaged over the
previous three years.
Any full effect would therefore take at least three years to
emerge, but could
have implications for financing flexibility, and investment,
over time. LRGs in
Poland are currently rolling out investments that they intend to
co-finance with
grants available under the 2014-2020 EU budget. We think that
this process will
accelerate in 2017 to make up for low capex in 2016. A majority
of LRGs will
need to incur new debt in order to tap these grants, most of
which are received
after the LRGs have initially financed capex themselves. Any
additional
constraints on borrowing capacity may in some cases reduce or
delay investment
and the absorption of EU grants.
Contact:
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
