(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'.
The Outlooks
are Negative. The issue ratings on the UK's long-term foreign
and local currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'. The
short-term bonds have also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The UK's ratings balance a high-income, diversified and advanced
economy against
comparatively high public sector indebtedness. Deep capital
markets and
sterling's international reserve currency status and high
governance and human
development indicators further support the ratings. At the same
time, the
referendum vote to leave the European Union has ushered in a
period of
heightened political, institutional, and economic uncertainty.
Fitch recognises that there is a wide range of possible outcomes
concerning the
negotiations over Brexit and future institutional and trade
relations between
the UK and the EU. Given this uncertainty, the UK's ratings are
not predicated
on any particular base case.
Nevertheless, we expect the UK to invoke Article 50 (of the
Lisbon Treaty) by
end-March 2017, implying that the UK would leave the EU two
years later. Based
on statements by the Prime Minister at the Conservative party
conference, Fitch
believes the UK government will seek to control immigration
from the EU and end
the jurisdiction of European Court of Justice. In our opinion,
and based on the
stated position and interests of the EU, this would make it
unlikely that the UK
remains a member of the European Single Market after leaving the
EU. As well as
the outcome and details of the Brexit agreement, a key
uncertainty is whether it
will include a transition arrangement that would provide some
stability
regarding trading arrangements ahead of the negotiations of a
potential future
free trade agreement between the UK and the EU.
There has not been an abrupt slowdown in economic activity
around and after the
EU referendum. Real GDP rose by 0.7% qoq in 2Q16, and initial
estimates point to
0.5% growth in 3Q16. Confidence indicators dipped after the
referendum, but have
recovered since. The resilience of business and consumer
confidence since the
referendum may have been supported by the Bank of England's
decision to ease
monetary policy in August.
Nevertheless, Fitch assumes that private-sector investment
growth will decline
in 2017 as firms delay capital spending commitments in the face
of the
uncertainties about future trading arrangements with the EU and
the regulatory
environment. We expect private consumption growth to slow down,
as higher
inflation - from lower sterling and higher import prices -
erodes real income
growth.
Net exports will support growth. Export growth will slow down
over the next two
years, but this will be more than offset by falling imports. We
forecast GDP
growth for this year to be 2%, followed by 1.2% and 1.0% in 2017
and 2018. We
have revised up our projections for GDP growth from our first
post-referendum
forecast (by 0.3pps this year and next, and 0.1pp in 2018). We
expect consumer
price inflation to rise from 0.7% this year to 2.2% in 2017 and
2.7% in 2018.
The improvement in net exports will also contribute to a
narrowing in the
current account deficit. This reached a record 5.4% of GDP in
2015. In addition
to a lower trade deficit, we anticipate that the factors that
have pushed up on
the income account in recent years will unwind to some extent.
We expect the
deficit to average 4.9% of GDP this year, before falling back to
3.5% of GDP by
2018.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer presented in the Autumn
Statement the first set
of official macroeconomic and public finance projections since
the EU
referendum. These assume GDP growth will be cumulatively 1.4
percentage points
lower over its forecast period to 2021; and that potential
growth in the UK
economy will be due to lower productivity. The government has
introduced minor
discretionary budgetary easing measures, totalling GBP26bn
(around 1.4% of
forecast 2016 GDP) over this and the next four financial years
to FY2020/21. The
main discretionary policy change was the allocation of GBP16.7bn
for extra
capital expenditure. Official forecasts assume that the public
sector to remain
in deficit over at least the next five financial years, and that
borrowing will
be around GBP120bn higher over the five financial years to
FY20/21compared to
pre-referendum forecasts.
Consistent with the new official projections, the government
announced that it
was abandoning its target for ensuring an overall surplus in
FY19/20, indicating
that it aims to achieve a budget balance as early as possible in
the next
parliament. The government's new fiscal objectives are for
cyclically-adjusted
public sector net borrowing to be under 2% of GDP, and for
public sector
indebtedness to be falling, by FY20/21. There is also a
supplementary target for
welfare spending.
We expect the general government deficit to be 3.6% of GDP this
year. Given our
more cautious macroeconomic projections compared with official
forecasts, we
expect a more moderate decline in the deficit over the next two
years. We expect
the deficit to be 3.3% in 2017 and 3% in 2018. This would be
consistent with
general government debt (on international definitions) rising
from 89.1% of GDP
at end-2015 to 91.5% by end-2018.
UK banks remain well-capitalised and prepared to withstand
potentially
challenging market volatility. Major UK banks had an aggregate
common equity
Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.5% in September. In July, the Bank of
England reduced
the counter-cyclical capital buffer rate on UK banks' exposures
from 0.5% to
zero, and has indicated that it expects to maintain this rate at
least until
mid-2017.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the UK a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could result, individually or
collectively, in a
downgrade are:
-Evidence that the Brexit vote is having a significant negative
impact on the UK
economy
-Worsened public finance developments leading to a continued
rise in the
government debt/GDP ratio
-Political shocks that impede a clear determination of the UK's
future
relationship with the EU or undermines the economic policy
framework or economic
performance
-An outcome of the negotiation on Brexit and future trade
arrangements with the
EU that adversely affects UK economic growth prospects, public
finances or the
UK's political integrity
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in the
Outlook being revised to Stable include:
-Evidence that the UK's short- and medium-term growth prospects
prove resilient
to the shock of the Brexit vote
-Further reductions in the budget deficit, leading to a
stabilisation in the
government debt to GDP ratio
-An outcome of the negotiations on Brexit and future trade
negotiations with the
EU that supports UK growth prospects and public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In our public debt sensitivity scenario, we project that the
government debt to
GDP ratio peaks at 91.5% in 2018 and falls to 82% by 2025. This
scenario
assumes, on average, real GDP growth of 1.6%, annual GDP
deflator inflation of
1.7%, an average effective interest rate of 2.4%, and an average
primary balance
of -0.2% of GDP.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016260
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001