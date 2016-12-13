(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed HSBC
Holdings plc's (HSBC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
HSBC's main subsidiaries HSBC Bank plc, The Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited (HKSB) and HSBC USA, Inc. are covered in
separate rating
action comments.
The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's periodic
review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs). The
ratings and the
Stable Outlook reflect our expectation that HSBC will continue
to maintain a
conservative appetite for risk and low overall risk profile. We
believe that its
intrinsic strength will remain resilient amid more difficult
economic
environments in the UK and Hong Kong, and the slowing Chinese
economy. Fitch
expects HSBC to maintain sound profitability commensurate with
the rating level
as robust controls on cost and capital efficiency help mitigate
revenue
headwinds.
Our ratings for HSBC - a listed, non-operating holding company -
reflect its
consolidated profile, financial flexibility and access to
capital markets, which
complement each other. Our view of HSBC as a coherent group is
reinforced by
HSBC's issuance of loss-absorbing debt and distribution of the
proceeds across
its subsidiary banks. The ratings are not notched down for
holding company
considerations as HSBC manages its liquidity and double leverage
prudently.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBC's company profile has a high influence on its IDRs, which
are driven by its
VR. Our assessment is underpinned by the group's leading
franchise in multiple
business segments (retail, commercial, global banking and
markets), with very
strong presences in its key domestic markets Hong Kong and the
UK and a strong
focus on serving its clients' international banking needs
through its global
network. We expect that HSBC's competitive position and
financial profile will
continue to benefit from its focus on global trade and
investment flows, as well
as on business unit collaboration, client coverage and
governance. This will
also ultimately solidify the intrinsic strength of its key
subsidiaries -
notwithstanding strong economic and competitive challenges.
The exceptionally strong and stable funding and liquidity
profiles of HSBC and
its major banking subsidiaries are a secondary key rating
driver, underpinning
the VR. Strong global capital-market access provides additional
flexibility to
the holding company, which complements its ability to distribute
funding and
liquidity from solid local balance sheets across the group.
HSBC's strong access
to retail deposits in Hong Kong and the UK is supported by its
capacity to issue
securities in various markets. Centrally and locally held
liquidity portfolios,
mostly in the form of government bonds, compare well with
peers', and the
group's limited wholesale funding is well spread. The group's
ability to
generate reliable earnings, which it can allocate within the
group, supports our
capital assessment.
HSBC's low risk appetite and reliable earnings support the
rating as they have
proven to be only moderately variable over economic cycles.
Fitch's assessment
reflects the expectation that HSBC's low overall risk profile
will continue to
benefit from global diversification. Asset quality is sound and
single-name
concentrations are manageable. We expect HSBC's above-peers'
consolidated
non-performing loan ratio, which we view as elevated relative to
its ratings and
the environment it operates in, to continue to improve. The
underperformance
still largely relates to legacy as well as commodities-related
non-performing
loans in the US, weaker performance in Latin America and the
Middle East. NPLs
in Europe overall are satisfactory while we expect that asset
quality in the
Asia-Pacific will continue to perform well, notwithstanding a
likely cyclical
weakening and HSBC's concentration in China.
We view HSBC's capitalisation as sound overall. Our analysis
focuses on the
capital generation capacity of its operating subsidiaries and on
how HSBC
allocates capital across its entities, business lines and
customers, rather than
focus on the consolidated ratio itself. We expect Europe-focused
HSBC Bank plc
(VR: a+) to further strengthen its capital ratios and HKSB (VR:
aa-) to maintain
its ratios at comfortable levels. Furthermore capital
definitions and risk
weights differ from what local regulators require.
Holding company common equity double leverage (below 110%) does
not negatively
affect HSBC's ratings and Fitch considers holding company
liquidity as being
prudently managed.
The senior debt is rated at the same level as HSBC's Long-Term
IDR as they
constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HSBC's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that support for a holding company is unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by
HSBC are notched
down from its VR to reflect varying degrees of loss severity (up
to two notches)
and incremental non-performance risk (up to three notches). As
such, Fitch
applied one notch from the VR to HSBC's Tier 2 securities (for
loss severity),
four notches to certain 'legacy' Tier 1 securities (two for loss
severity and
two for incremental non-performance risk), and five notches
where HSBC has full
discretion over coupon omission, including its Additional Tier 1
(AT1)
securities (two for loss severity and three for incremental
non-performance
risk).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's assessment of the operating environment constrains an
upgrade of the
ratings. HSBC's ratings could be affected by a significant
deterioration in its
operating environment, including a sharp slowdown in China and
the UK.
HSBC's VR and IDRs are sensitive to its financial performance,
in particular the
ability to generate fungible capital and the ability of HSBC's
subsidiaries to
pay dividends up to the holding company. Fitch could downgrade
HSBC's ratings if
its financial flexibility declines. This may be the result of
weaker access to
capital markets or if HSBC was unable to effectively
redistribute capital.
Outsized growth in any one region could be negative to the
ratings. HSBC's
ratings are sensitive to its China risk (USD146bn at end-9M16 as
reported by
HSBC), in particular if the degree of the concentration or
changes in the
portfolio's composition became misaligned with HSBC's capital
and returns. An
increase in risk appetite that increased the potential for
deterioration in
asset quality and impairment losses could be negative for the
ratings.
Any damage to HSBC's reputation or restrictions on its ability
to conduct
businesses, which could result from the US authorities' decision
to revoke the
bank's deferred prosecution agreement, would put pressure on the
bank's ratings.
Any unforeseen outsized legal-related charges or an unexpected
large operational
event that calls into question Fitch's assessment of HSBC's risk
management
framework could have adverse rating implications for HSBC.
Fitch could notch HSBC's IDRs and VR down from its consolidated
assessment if,
for example, double leverage significantly exceeds 120% over a
prolonged period
or if holding-company liquidity or liquidity management were to
become less
prudent.
The senior debt ratings will likely move in tandem with the
Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes to HSBC's SR and SRF are not foreseen as Fitch does not
expect external
support being made available to the group's top holding company.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The issue ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in HSBC's
VR. HSBC's AT1
securities are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment
of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in HSBC's VR.
This could arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of HSBC's
conservative
approach to capital management, reducing HSBC's flexibility to
service the
securities, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for
example.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Holdings plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support rating affirmed at '5'
Support rating floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured long-term debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'
Contingent convertible securities and preference shares affirmed
at 'BBB'
Other preference shares and capital securities affirmed at
'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
