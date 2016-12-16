(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Kostroma Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+',
National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(rus)' and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term Ratings is Stable. Kostroma
region's
outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been
affirmed at 'B+' and
'A-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding the
region's continuous direct risk growth and expected improvement
of operating
performance over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' ratings reflect Kostroma's high direct risk, modest
economic indicators
and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals.
The ratings also
reflect the region's material proportion of low-cost budget
loans, our
expectation of a narrowing budget deficit and an improving
operating margin.
Fitch projects Kostroma's direct risk will reach 105% of current
revenue by
end-2018 (2015: 97%), due to expected continuing budget
deficits. Direct risk
amounted to RUB19.6bn at 1 November 2016, moderately up from
RUB17.7bn at
end-2015. The region is among the most indebted Russian regions
and its debt
metrics are weaker than the 'B+' peer median. Direct debt will
likely remain
moderate at 67% (2015: 56%) of current revenue as we expect the
region will
continue to benefit from ongoing state support in the form of
low-cost budget
loans. We project the proportion of budget loans will remain
high at about 40%
of direct risk in 2016-2018.
As with most Russian regions, Kostroma is exposed to refinancing
risk, which
stems from its reliance on one-year bank loans. The region's
debt repayment
schedule is concentrated in 2017-2018, when 80% of direct risk
is due, including
RUB7.2bn bank loans, RUB4.2bn budget loans and RUB0.9bn of
domestic bonds.
Kostroma is considering issuing long-term domestic bonds in 2017
to re-finance
maturing bank loans, which will lengthen its debt maturity
profile and diversify
its funding sources.
We forecast Kostroma's deficit before debt variation will
gradually narrow to
6%-7% of total revenue over 2016-2018 from a high average 14% in
2013-2015, due
to extensive cost-cutting in operating and capital expenditure.
We expect the
region to follow the strict cost control policy imposed by the
Ministry of
Finance as a condition for granting state support to the
regional government.
Performance for 10M16 was in line with our expectation. Kostroma
has collected
83% of its budgeted revenue and incurred 81% of its planned
expenditure for the
year. This resulted in an intra-year deficit of RUB2.5bn and
Fitch forecasts a
full-year deficit of RUB2.1bn in 2016 as the bulk of capex was
already
implemented during the year.
Fitch projects that Kostroma's operating balance will further
improve to 5%-7%
of operating revenue in the medium term, from 2.9% in 2015 and
0.2% in 2014.
However, the operating balance improvement will not be
sufficient to cover
increasing interest expenses, leading to a continuing negative
current balance
over the medium term.
The region's fiscal flexibility remains low. Its tax-raising
ability is limited
by the modest size of the region's tax base and limited autonomy
in setting tax
rates. Operating revenue is weighed down by a sluggish national
economy, while
most of Kostroma's expenditure is social-oriented and, hence,
rather rigid.
The region's economic profile is weaker than the average Russian
region. Gross
regional product (GRP) per capita was 77% of the national median
in 2014 (latest
available data). Based on the region's estimates GRP continues
to decline by
0.6% in 2016 (2015: 4.6% decline), in line with the national
economic trend. The
regional administration expects the local economy to return to
mild GRP growth
in 2017.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of revenue
sources and in
the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers
of government
hamper the forecasting ability of local and regional governments
(LRGs) in
Russia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvement in the operating balance towards 10% of operating
revenue and
stabilisation of direct risk below 100% of current revenue on a
sustained basis
could lead to an upgrade.
Inability to curb debt growth, accompanied by persistent
refinancing pressure
and a negative operating balance, would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analyses purposes. For Kostroma
region these
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016663
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001