(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volgograd Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term Ratings are Stable. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bond issues have been affirmed at 'B+' and 'A(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding the region's current weak budgetary performance and stabilising debt over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'B+' rating reflects the region's historically weak - albeit expected to improve over the medium term - budgetary performance and high direct risk due to a persistent deficit in the past. The ratings also consider the region's economic stagnation amid a sluggish national economy and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. Positively, Volgograd has an industrialised economy with a strong tax base. Fitch projects a moderate improvement of operating performance over the medium term, with the current balance improving to 3% of current revenue, reversing the negative trend of the last five years. We also expect deficit before debt variation to narrow to 3%-5% of total revenue over the medium term from an average 12% in 2011-2015, driven by the requirements imposed by the Ministry of Finance as a condition for granting budget loans to the region. The region's administration is implementing extensive cost-cutting measures in operating and capital expenditure. Volgograd is reviewing the list of social aid recipients, freezing wages and optimising the network of budgetary institutions. The region plans to have a balanced budget in 2017-2019, although we conservatively project a continuing, albeit gradually narrowing, deficit. We see limited scope to sharply reverse the five-year weak performance, given stagnating tax revenues and the rigidity of most budget expenditure. Fitch forecasts direct risk will stabilise at below 70% of current revenue, due to the expected narrowing of the budget deficit. For 10M16, direct risk moderately increased to RUB49bn from RUB47bn at end-2015 as the region contracted RUB7.7bn budget loans to refinance maturing bonds and bank loans. As a result, the proportion of low-cost funding exceeded 55% of direct risk at 1 November 2016, up from 36% at end-2015. Refinancing risk is lower than the region's 'B' category peers. In its debt policy, Volgograd relies on bonds, which comprise 26% of its debt stock, and three-year banks loans (19%). About 80% of maturities are spread between 2017 and 2019; by end-2016 Volgograd will need to repay RUB4.7bn, or 10% of its direct risk. The administration plans to fund 2016 refinancing needs with bank loans and budget loans, and plans to issue new bonds in 2017. Volgograd has an industrialised economy with a concentrated tax base. The top 10 taxpayers are subsidiaries of large national companies operating in the oil & gas, power generation, transportation and financial sectors. They contributed about 40% of total tax revenue in 2015, which makes the region's revenue vulnerable to economic cycles. The region's administration estimates that GRP is stagnating in 2016 and expects a 1%-3% annual growth in 2017-2019, supported by development of local industries. Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a constraining factor on the region's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of revenue sources and in the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government hampers the forecasting ability of local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia. RATING SENSITIVITIES Stabilisation of direct risk at below 70% of current balance and sustainable improvement of the operating balance that is sufficient to cover interest payments could lead to an upgrade. Inability to curb continuous growth of total indebtedness, accompanied by an increase in refinancing pressure and a negative operating balance, would lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 2406 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 2405 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in order to make the LRG comparable internationally for analysis purposes. For Volgograd region these adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016664 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001