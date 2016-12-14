(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Eutelsat Communications S.A. a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and Eutelsat S.A. a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Eutelsat is a leading global satellite operator with a strong position in the video segment that underpins its cash-flow generation, credit profile and ratings. Pressure on EBITDA and an increase in capital leases during the financial year to June 2016 (FY16) has removed headroom within the rating in the short term. However, underlying cash-flow generation remains robust, providing scope to withstand pressure, and capacity and flexibility to gradually improve leverage. Maintaining this capacity and flexibility is core to sustaining Eutelsat's rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Video Segment Supports Profile Eutelsat generates over 64% of its revenues (FY16) from the video segment where the company has a strong competitive position which is supported by entry barriers created from the ownership of regulated, orbital positions and frequencies. This enables the company to maintain high capacity utilisation rates which combined with typical four- to five-year customer contracts drive strong EBITDA margins (around 75% at group level) and provide stability and visibility to cash flows. Fitch expects revenues in the segment will benefit from modest growth. This reflects sustained growth in emerging markets offset by stable growth in Europe. Emerging-market growth will be driven by increases in channel numbers and HD content, while growth in HD and UHD content in Europe is likely to be offset by improvements in compression technology. Managing Data Overcapacity The launch of high throughput satellites by major satellite operators has led to an oversupply of data capacity in certain regions that is resulting in pricing pressure. The segment as a result is likely to remain structurally challenged in the short to medium term. Eutelsat has a moderate exposure to the segment, which accounts for 16% of revenues. Fitch expects that this will decline to around 11% by 2020, with a potential negative impact on group EBITDA margin of 1% to 2%. This reflects further pricing pressure that is partially offset by volume improvements. Focus on Preserving Cash Flows Pricing pressure on data services and a gradual stabilisation of declining revenues in the government services sector (13% of FY16 revenues) are likely to reduce EBITDA over the next two years. Fitch's rating-case forecasts assume a total EBITDA decline of around 6% by FY18. Eutelsat is likely to offset the decline at the free cash-flow (FCF) level as a result of a combination of cost control, reduced interest costs, lower cash taxes and reductions in capital expenditure. Financial Flexibility and Leverage Policy Eutelsat's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage is likely to remain marginally above its 4.0x threshold for a 'BBB' rating, at 4.1x in FY17 as a result of pressure on EBITDA and increases in capital lease commitments. The company's underling FCF generation remains robust, with pre-dividend FCF margins growing to around 25% in FY19 from around 19% in FY17. This should enable the company to reduce its leverage to below 4.0x within a 12 to 18 month period while fulfilling commitments to a cash-based progressive dividend policy. Eutelsat has announced the exercise of the put option on its 33.7% stake in Hispasat and discussions with Viasat about a JV to which Eutelsat would contribute some assets, and from which it would receive a one-off cash sum of EUR132.5m. These proceeds are not included in Fitch's base-case forecasts for the rating. Eutelsat has not given any indication on use of proceeds from the asset sales, however they can provide Eutelsat with additional financial flexibility if needed. Revenue visibility, strong EBITDA margins, ability to reduce capex and a flexible financial policy have provided both capacity and flexibility to manage leverage. This aspect is core to Eutelsat's rating, enabling the group to adjust its financial profile to meet changes in the operating environment such as pressure in the data segment. It is also reflected in the ratings ability to sustain some leverage above the threshold of a 'BBB' level for short duration. Structural Subordination of Holding Company At the end of June 2016, Eutelsat had Fitch defined total gross debt of EUR 5,134m of which EUR600m was issued by parent Eutelsat Communications with the remainder by subsidiary, Eutelsat S.A. Given that there are no guarantees between the parent and subsidiary, the amount of debt issued by Eutelsat S.A., which is greater than 2.5x EBITDA, leads to structural subordination of the debt issued by Eutelsat Communications. Under Fitch's methodology, debt issued by Eutelsat Communications would be rated lower than the debt issued by Eutelsat S.A. DERIVATION SUMMARY Stable and visible cash-flow streams combined with strong cash generation underpin Eutelsat's credit profile. A strong competitive position in the video segment drives the bulk of group cash generation. Video segment revenues are typically based on medium- to long-term contracts with a geographically well-diversified customer base. These revenues are supported by entry barriers created from the ownership of regulated, orbital positions and frequencies. Sector risks relating to the threat of substitutes and improvements in compression technology can be managed through maintaining financial flexibility. These factors reduce operating risks and enable the group to manage leverage up to levels similar to those of the large diversified European incumbent operators. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Eutelsat include: - Revenue declines of around 4% in FY17 driven by declining data and government service revenues. Lower declines in FY18 followed by 0.5-1.5% growth thereafter. - EBITDA margins between 75 to 76%. - Capex, including lease payments, of around EUR500m in FY17 declining to around EUR425m per annum thereafter. - Increased cash taxes as Satmex tax losses are fully utilised by FY16. - Reduction in cash interest as debt refinancing leads to lower interest payments.. - Dividend payout ratio of 75% - 90% of net income. - No significant increases in capital lease commitments. - No significant delays in current launch programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage falling sustainably below 3.5x - Visibility that revenues and cash flow will not be adversely impacted by changes in sector trends and market structure Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage remaining sustainably above 4.0x (corresponding to net debt to EBITDA of approximately 3.3x) - A reduction in the ability to delever at a time of sustained negative sector trends - Significant pressure on FCF driven by EBITDA erosion as a result of pricing pressure, protracted contraction of segments, increasing oversupply of global capacity or new competitive entrants along with higher-than-anticipated capital intensity and shareholder remuneration. LIQUIDITY Comfortable Liquidity: At 30 June 2016 the group had EUR1.2bn of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and had access to EUR650m available under various active lines of undrawn revolving credit. We believe Eutelsat has good access to the capital markets to refinance upcoming maturities as required. Contact: Principal Analyst James Hollamby Analyst +44 20 3530 1656 Supervisory Analyst Tajesh Tailor Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016472 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001