CHICAGO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
America's
(BAC's) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'A'/'F1',
respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's periodic
review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR, SENIOR DEBT, AND DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
Fitch's affirmation of BAC's ratings with a Stable Outlook are
reflective of the
company's slowly improving earnings profile, a strong liquidity
position and
satisfactory capital ratios.
In addition Fitch has assigned Derivative Counterparty Ratings
(DCRs) to Bank of
America and to Bank of America, N.A., Merrill Lynch
International Bank
Designated Activity Company (MLIBDAC), Bank of America Merrill
Lynch
International Ltd, and Merrill Lynch International as the
entities have material
derivatives activities as part of its roll out of DCRs to
significant derivative
counterparties in Western Europe and the U.S. DCRs are issuer
ratings and
express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default
under
derivative contracts with third-party, non-government
counterparties. The DCR of
each entity is equalized with each entity's long-term IDR.
While the revenue and market environment remains challenging for
BAC and its
peers, Fitch continues to believe that BAC's core franchises
will exhibit
stronger earnings, aided by continued cost reductions. The bank
is focused on
simplification and greater use of technology to gain
efficiencies among other
initiatives.
While BAC operates a number of strong businesses such as Global
Wealth and
Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets, Fitch
believes
sustained improvement in the company's highly scalable good
Consumer Banking
operations could help to significantly boost overall returns. As
measured by
both revenue and earnings contribution, consumer banking remains
BAC's largest
business segment.
Additionally, Fitch continues to expect BAC to continue to
optimize its overall
branch network through branch closings, reformatted branches,
and corresponding
headcount reductions across its branch banking platform.
To the extent that management is able to realize efficiencies
from the efforts
noted above, Fitch believes that BAC's overall efficiency ratio
could drop to
the mid-to-high 60% range over the medium-term time horizon.
Should this be
consistently reached, this could lead to low double digit
returns on equity,
which would narrow the gap between BAC's earnings and that of
its peers.
Potentially giving a further boost to the company's earnings
performance is the
potential for short-term interest rates to rise more
meaningfully. While the
first 25 basis point rise in interest rates in late 2015 had a
muted impact on
the company's results, another 25 basis point increase this
December could be
incrementally more meaningful.
What's more, should short-term interest rates reach 100 basis
points or higher
over a medium-term time horizon, BAC may benefit from a stronger
growth in net
interest income (NII) than some peers given BAC's
proportionately larger retail
deposit base.
For example, a 100 basis point instantaneous parallel increase
in interest rates
would result in an additional $5.3 billion of NII over the next
12 months as of
Sept. 30, which represents 33% of 2016 annualized net income.
While there will
be some impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
and therefore
capital from AOCI, Fitch believes this will be more than offset
by higher
earnings.
BAC's liquidity position continues to be good and supported by
its very strong
retail deposit base. Total deposits as of 3Q16 were $1.2
trillion, or 64% of
total liabilities. This is a key advantage for the company
relative to some
peers, and is supportive of today's actions.
BAC's capital position remains satisfactory for the company's
rating level,
though it is below that of some of the other institutions
covered in this peer
review. As of the end of the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16), BAC's
pro forma fully
phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the
advanced
approaches (BAC's binding constraint) was 10.9%, up from 10.5%
in the second
quarter of 2016. BAC's Fitch Core Capital Ratio as of 3Q16 was
10.3%.
This ratio is below the averages of peer institutions, though it
does
incorporate a significant component of operational risk weighted
assets (RWA) in
the denominator of the calculation, which does add some
conservatism to the
ratio.
Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage
Ratio (SLR), which as of 3Q16 was 7.1% at the parent company (5%
requirement)
and 7.5% (6% requirement) at its main bank subsidiary, Bank of
America, N.A.
(BANA)
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
Fitch has assigned a derivative counterparty rating (DCR) to
BAC's parent
company as the entity has material derivatives activities. The
DCR of the parent
company is equalized with the long-term IDR.
Fitch has also assigned DCRs to Bank of America and to Bank of
America, N.A.,
Merrill Lynch International Bank Designated Activity Company
(MLIBDAC), Bank of
America Merrill Lynch International Ltd, and Merrill Lynch
International as the
entities have material derivatives activities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The VRs remain equalized between BAC and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of BAC and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate between the BAC and these
subsidiaries.
However, the Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating
entities are rated
one notch higher than BACs Long-Term IDR to reflect Fitch's
belief that the U.S.
single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime, the likely
implementation of
total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements for U.S.
global systemically
important banks (G-SIBs), and the presence of substantial
holding company debt
reduces the default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries'
senior liabilities
relative to holding company senior debt.
Additionally, The 'F1' Short-Term IDRs of BAC's bank
subsidiaries are at the
lower of two potential Short-Term IDRs, mapping to an 'A'
Long-Term IDR on
Fitch's rating scale to reflect a greater reliance on wholesale
funding than
some smaller institutions. BAC's and its non-bank operating
companies Short-Term
IDRs at 'F1' reflect Fitch's view that there is less surplus
liquidity at these
entities than at the bank, particularly given their greater
reliance on the
holding company for liquidity.
The MBNA Limited subsidiary is one notch below the IDR of BAC,
as Fitch views it
as a strategically important subsidiary to the overall
franchise.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
Merrill Lynch International (MLI) and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch
International Limited (BAMLI) are wholly owned subsidiaries of
BAC whose IDRs
and debt ratings are aligned with BHC's because of their core
strategic role in
and integration into the BHC group.
Fitch revised the entities Positive Outlooks to Stable since
further clarity on
host country internal TLAC proposals continues to be delayed. At
this time, it
remains unclear whether the IDRs will benefit from sufficient
junior debt
buffers at these entities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF for BAC reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that BAC
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
BAC's international entities have a support rating of '1', which
is reflective
of Fitch's view of institutional support for the entities.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BAC are all
notched down
from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
BAC's subordinated debt is one notch down from BAC's VR, its
preferred stock is
five notches from the VR, which encompasses two notches for
non-performance and
three notches for loss severity, and BAC's trust preferred stock
is four notches
from the VR, encompassing two notches for non-performance and
two notches for
loss severity.
Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at
the same level
as subordinated debt issued by BAC reflecting the potential for
subordinated
creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead
of senior
creditors of BAC.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt ratings
reflecting the
deposits' superior recovery prospects in case of default given
depositor
preference in the U.S. BAC's international subsidiaries' deposit
ratings are at
the same level as their senior debt ratings because their
preferential status is
less clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits
makes it difficult
to determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, AND DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
Fitch sees limited downside to BAC's ratings and notes that the
company's
ratings are likely near the lower end of their potential range.
Further upside to BAC's VR would likely be predicated on
continued earnings
performance where BAC's returns consistently exceed those of
peers averages over
an extended period.
This would likely require BAC to sustainably improve its
efficiency ratio to the
high 50's through continued cost reduction initiatives, the
realization of
revenue growth opportunities, and higher short-term interest
rates noted above.
This may also cause management to incrementally optimize its
business mix by
focusing on less capital intensive businesses that carry higher
returns such as
wealth and asset management.
Fitch believes that BAC's management should be able to execute
on its strategy
and close the earnings gap relative to peer institutions while
maintaining
healthy capital and liquidity levels. However, should management
be unable to
achieve better profitability over a longer-term time horizon, it
is likely that
ratings would remain at current levels.
Downside risks to ratings, while not expected, include any
remaining litigation
exposures or other unforeseen charges that result in a
significant net earnings
loss, or if the company's Fitch Core Capital, regulatory or
tangible capital
ratios begin to meaningfully decline over a multi-quarter
period.
Additionally, Fitch expects some credit deterioration across
BAC's credit
portfolio given the industry's current credit metrics. Fitch
continues to
believe that this eventual credit deterioration will be absorbed
within the
context of the company's current earnings performance.
However, if BAC's overall credit quality materially deteriorates
beyond peer
results in consecutive quarters of net loss, or the company
experiences a severe
and unexpected risk management failure, this could also
negatively impact the
VR.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
DCRs are primarily sensitive to changes in the respective
issuers' long-term
IDRs. In addition, they could be upgraded to one notch above the
IDR if a change
in legislation (for example as recently proposed in the EU)
creates legal
preference for derivatives over certain other senior obligations
and, in Fitch's
view, the volume of all legally subordinated obligations
provides a substantial
enough buffer to protect derivative counterparties from default
in a resolution
scenario.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All U.S. bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of
size, as U.S. banks
are cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA). Thus subsidiary ratings would be
sensitive to any
change in BAC's VR.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
With the Rating Outlook revision to Stable, MLI and BAMLI
ratings are sensitive
to the same factors that might drive a change in BAC's VR.
MLI and BAMLI ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in BAC's IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support ratings would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's view
of support.
However, since support ratings were downgraded in May 2015,
there is unlikely to
be any change to support ratings.
BAC's international entities Support Rating of '1' is sensitive
to any change in
Fitch's views of potential institutional support for this
entity.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in BAC's VR.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
BAC's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in the IDRs,
which are
sensitive to any change in the VRs, as the IDR receives a
one-notch uplift from
the VR. Thus, deposit ratings are ultimately sensitive to any
change in the VR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with Stable Rating
Outlooks:
Bank of America Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-Term market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Bank of America N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Long-Term deposit rating at 'AA-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Bank of America California, National Association
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term market linked notes at 'A emr';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
BofA Canada Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
MBNA Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'
--Support at '1'.
BofA Finance, LLC
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A'
Merrill Lynch International Bank Designated Activity Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch B.V.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Canada Ltd.
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
BAC Canada Finance
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Finance GK.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch S.A.
--Long-Term market linked securities at 'A emr'.
Countrywide Financial Corp.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A'.
Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A'.
FleetBoston Financial Corp
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
LaSalle Funding LLC
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A'.
MBNA Corp.
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
NationsBank Corp
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
BAC Capital Trust VI-VII
BAC Capital Trust XI - XV
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC I - VII
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC IX - XIII
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
BankAmerica Capital III
BankBoston Capital Trust III-IV
Countrywide Capital III, V
Fleet Capital Trust V
MBNA Capital B
NB Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
Merrill Lynch Capital Trust I and III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
The following ratings have been affirmed and the Outlook has
been revised to
Stable:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Merrill Lynch International
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch International Bank Designated Activity Company
Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
Merrill Lynch International
--Derivative Counterparty Rating 'A(dcr)'.
Bank of America, N.A.
--Derivative Counterparty Rating 'A+(dcr)'.
