(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of HSBC Holdings plc's (HSBC) key subsidiaries: HSBC Bank plc (HSBC Bank, AA-/Stable, a+), and HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited (AA-/Stable). In addition, Fitch has assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to HSBC Bank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties. The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of HSBC Bank's parent HSBC (AA-/Stable/aa-) as part of the review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs) peer group. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS HSBC Bank IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING, DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS HSBC Bank is a 100% directly owned subsidiary of HSBC. Its IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with HSBC's equivalent ratings primarily because we view HSBC Bank as a key and integral part of the group's business and we believe there to be an extremely high probability its parent will provide extraordinary support, in case of need, on a timely basis. HSBC Bank is a leading UK bank and the parent of HSBC's European subsidiaries. Factors which we consider of high importance are the key role HSBC Bank plays in the group's international connectivity as well as the assumption that a default by it would constitute huge reputational risk to the parent and wider group. We also believe that the UK regulator, the Prudential Regulation Authority, would favour the provision of support from HSBC to its UK subsidiary in case of need. We believe HSBC will have the ability to support its European operations, despite the relatively large size of HSBC Bank. These considerations result in a Support Rating of '1'. A DCR has been assigned to HSBC Bank because they have significant derivatives activity. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because derivative counterparties have no definitive preferential status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario. The ratings of HSBC Bank's senior debt are aligned with the bank's IDRs. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The anchor rating for the bank's subordinated debt is also HSBC Bank's IDR. We notch down from the IDR in accordance to our assessment of loss severity and non-performance risk: once for Tier 2 debt, for loss severity; three times for its upper tier two debt (one for loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk) and four times for its other capital securities (two for loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk). These debt ratings are in line with equivalent securities' ratings at HSBC. VIABILITY RATING HSBC Bank's company profile is a factor of high importance in our assessment of the bank's VR. The bank's franchise is more diversified than most of its major UK bank peers', by geography and product. We believe it benefits from being part of a large international group, particularly in its ability to service large and international corporate clients. We view HSBC Bank's exposure to global banking & markets (GB&M) activities relative to the bank's capital base as high, because the group books a large portion of this business at HSBC Bank in London and France, exposing the bank to volatile earnings. This factor contributes to the bank's VR being one notch below that of HSBC. Nonetheless, we view HSBC Bank's risk appetite as conservative and well-defined, and in line with HSBC's. Underwriting standards are conservative and growth targets measured. The bank's management and strategy is in line with those of the group as a whole, reflecting well-articulated and stable strategic directives. Management is generally appointed from within the group and culturally integrated. Impaired loans have stabilised as the bank continues to benefit from a continued low-risk business model and benign economic conditions in its core UK market. As the consolidating entity of a number of European markets, the bank has exposures to some higher-risk loans and geographies, including exposure to oil and gas and commodities, although these remain low relative to the bank's equity. HSBC Bank also remains exposed to around GBP11bn of legacy asset-backed securities, whose performance has been improving and which the bank has gradually been reducing. Our assessment of capital incorporates the flexibility of HSBC and factors in ordinary support from the parent. We expect HSBC Bank's standalone capital ratios to improve over the medium-term. Achieving the capitalisation target of HSBC Bank will depend partly on its deleveraging pace for its GB&M business and we expect the bank would also benefit from support from the group, which could come through the down-streaming of CET1 capital. Regulatory considerations include its role within HSBC's recovery and resolution planning and the structural reform (ring-fencing) it has to implement in the UK. HSBC Bank is funded mainly with retail deposits. The parent holding company has started to issue senior debt to be down-streamed to the operating banks in preparation for TLAC requirements. HSBC Bank's funding and liquidity are strong, with the latter benefitting from prudent management. Performance has been affected in recent years by high conduct charges, markets volatility in its GB&M business as well as low interest rates in the UK and Europe. Intensifying competition in the UK mortgage market is likely to put margins under pressure as will increased regulatory-driven legal, compliance and risk costs, although further efficiency savings are planned. Not all its European markets have reached targeted efficiency levels and some additional restructuring and costs are placing efficiency under pressure in the short- to medium-term. HSBC Latin America Holdings IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING HSBC Latin America Holdings is a 100% directly owned subsidiary of HSBC whose IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with HSBC's because Fitch views it as core to HSBC. The entity is an intermediate holding company of all of HSBC's operations in Latin America and its importance derives from its role as facilitator for HSBC's presence in Latin America. Its balance sheet is of modest size relative to that of the parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES HSBC Bank and HSBC Latin America Holdings IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING, DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS HSBC Bank's IDRs, debt, Derivative Counterparty and Support Ratings are primarily sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in HSBC's IDRs and equivalent debt ratings. They are also sensitive to the importance of the bank to HSBC or HSBC's ability to support it. We expect HSBC Bank to remain core to the HSBC group after the spin-off of a large part of domestic retail operations into a newly established ring-fenced bank that will become operational in 2018. We consider it unlikely that HSBC Bank's IDR and DCR would in the future benefit from the build-up of a sustainable junior debt buffer because we would likely not rate HSBC Bank any higher even if those buffers were provided in the form of equity. HSBC Latin America's support-driven ratings are likewise sensitive to a change in our view of HSBC's ability or propensity to provide support. HSBC Bank VR Negative pressure on HSBC Bank's VR could be caused by excessive trading volatility out of GB&M, faster-than-envisaged growth or a disproportionate increase in risk in the European subsidiaries, none of which are expected by Fitch. Upside for the VR is constrained by the high proportion of markets business booked on HSBC Bank's balance sheet relative to capital. Additional risks arise from further UK-based conduct charges or incremental regulatory-driven compliance and risk management costs materially affecting the bank's profitability and capital generation capacity. HSBC Bank's VR is sensitive to changes to asset composition and the business model. The bank's structure is evolving as it will be required to spin off certain businesses into a separately capitalised and ring-fenced legal entity by January 2019. HSBC Bank's VR could also be affected by a material change in the operating environment, for example, in the UK if the economic effect of the UK's decision to leave the EU is particularly severe. The rating actions are as follows: HSBC Bank plc Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'AA-(dcr)' Senior debt, including commercial paper: affirmed at 'AA-'/ 'F1+' Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) affirmed at 'A-' Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) affirmed at 'BBB+' HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Krista Davies Director +44 20 3530 1579 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN United Kingdom Secondary Analyst Aabid Hanif Associate Director +44 20 3530 1786 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016439 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001