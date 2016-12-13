(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of HSBC
Holdings plc's (HSBC) key subsidiaries: HSBC Bank plc (HSBC
Bank, AA-/Stable,
a+), and HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited (AA-/Stable).
In addition, Fitch has assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to HSBC
Bank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative
counterparties in
western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express
Fitch's view of
banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative
contracts with
third-party, non-government counterparties.
The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's periodic
review of HSBC Bank's parent HSBC (AA-/Stable/aa-) as part of
the review of the
Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs) peer group.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HSBC Bank
IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING, DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
HSBC Bank is a 100% directly owned subsidiary of HSBC. Its IDRs
and debt ratings
are aligned with HSBC's equivalent ratings primarily because we
view HSBC Bank
as a key and integral part of the group's business and we
believe there to be an
extremely high probability its parent will provide extraordinary
support, in
case of need, on a timely basis. HSBC Bank is a leading UK bank
and the parent
of HSBC's European subsidiaries.
Factors which we consider of high importance are the key role
HSBC Bank plays in
the group's international connectivity as well as the assumption
that a default
by it would constitute huge reputational risk to the parent and
wider group. We
also believe that the UK regulator, the Prudential Regulation
Authority, would
favour the provision of support from HSBC to its UK subsidiary
in case of need.
We believe HSBC will have the ability to support its European
operations,
despite the relatively large size of HSBC Bank. These
considerations result in a
Support Rating of '1'.
A DCR has been assigned to HSBC Bank because they have
significant derivatives
activity. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR
because derivative
counterparties have no definitive preferential status over other
senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
The ratings of HSBC Bank's senior debt are aligned with the
bank's IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The anchor rating for the bank's subordinated debt is also HSBC
Bank's IDR. We
notch down from the IDR in accordance to our assessment of loss
severity and
non-performance risk: once for Tier 2 debt, for loss severity;
three times for
its upper tier two debt (one for loss severity and two for
incremental
non-performance risk) and four times for its other capital
securities (two for
loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk).
These debt ratings
are in line with equivalent securities' ratings at HSBC.
VIABILITY RATING
HSBC Bank's company profile is a factor of high importance in
our assessment of
the bank's VR. The bank's franchise is more diversified than
most of its major
UK bank peers', by geography and product. We believe it benefits
from being part
of a large international group, particularly in its ability to
service large and
international corporate clients.
We view HSBC Bank's exposure to global banking & markets (GB&M)
activities
relative to the bank's capital base as high, because the group
books a large
portion of this business at HSBC Bank in London and France,
exposing the bank to
volatile earnings. This factor contributes to the bank's VR
being one notch
below that of HSBC. Nonetheless, we view HSBC Bank's risk
appetite as
conservative and well-defined, and in line with HSBC's.
Underwriting standards
are conservative and growth targets measured.
The bank's management and strategy is in line with those of the
group as a
whole, reflecting well-articulated and stable strategic
directives. Management
is generally appointed from within the group and culturally
integrated.
Impaired loans have stabilised as the bank continues to benefit
from a continued
low-risk business model and benign economic conditions in its
core UK market. As
the consolidating entity of a number of European markets, the
bank has exposures
to some higher-risk loans and geographies, including exposure to
oil and gas and
commodities, although these remain low relative to the bank's
equity. HSBC Bank
also remains exposed to around GBP11bn of legacy asset-backed
securities, whose
performance has been improving and which the bank has gradually
been reducing.
Our assessment of capital incorporates the flexibility of HSBC
and factors in
ordinary support from the parent. We expect HSBC Bank's
standalone capital
ratios to improve over the medium-term. Achieving the
capitalisation target of
HSBC Bank will depend partly on its deleveraging pace for its
GB&M business and
we expect the bank would also benefit from support from the
group, which could
come through the down-streaming of CET1 capital. Regulatory
considerations
include its role within HSBC's recovery and resolution planning
and the
structural reform (ring-fencing) it has to implement in the UK.
HSBC Bank is funded mainly with retail deposits. The parent
holding company has
started to issue senior debt to be down-streamed to the
operating banks in
preparation for TLAC requirements. HSBC Bank's funding and
liquidity are strong,
with the latter benefitting from prudent management.
Performance has been affected in recent years by high conduct
charges, markets
volatility in its GB&M business as well as low interest rates in
the UK and
Europe. Intensifying competition in the UK mortgage market is
likely to put
margins under pressure as will increased regulatory-driven
legal, compliance and
risk costs, although further efficiency savings are planned. Not
all its
European markets have reached targeted efficiency levels and
some additional
restructuring and costs are placing efficiency under pressure in
the short- to
medium-term.
HSBC Latin America Holdings
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
HSBC Latin America Holdings is a 100% directly owned subsidiary
of HSBC whose
IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with HSBC's because Fitch
views it as core to
HSBC. The entity is an intermediate holding company of all of
HSBC's operations
in Latin America and its importance derives from its role as
facilitator for
HSBC's presence in Latin America. Its balance sheet is of modest
size relative
to that of the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HSBC Bank and HSBC Latin America Holdings
IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING, DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
HSBC Bank's IDRs, debt, Derivative Counterparty and Support
Ratings are
primarily sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change in HSBC's IDRs
and equivalent debt ratings. They are also sensitive to the
importance of the
bank to HSBC or HSBC's ability to support it. We expect HSBC
Bank to remain core
to the HSBC group after the spin-off of a large part of domestic
retail
operations into a newly established ring-fenced bank that will
become
operational in 2018.
We consider it unlikely that HSBC Bank's IDR and DCR would in
the future benefit
from the build-up of a sustainable junior debt buffer because we
would likely
not rate HSBC Bank any higher even if those buffers were
provided in the form of
equity.
HSBC Latin America's support-driven ratings are likewise
sensitive to a change
in our view of HSBC's ability or propensity to provide support.
HSBC Bank
VR
Negative pressure on HSBC Bank's VR could be caused by excessive
trading
volatility out of GB&M, faster-than-envisaged growth or a
disproportionate
increase in risk in the European subsidiaries, none of which are
expected by
Fitch. Upside for the VR is constrained by the high proportion
of markets
business booked on HSBC Bank's balance sheet relative to
capital.
Additional risks arise from further UK-based conduct charges or
incremental
regulatory-driven compliance and risk management costs
materially affecting the
bank's profitability and capital generation capacity.
HSBC Bank's VR is sensitive to changes to asset composition and
the business
model. The bank's structure is evolving as it will be required
to spin off
certain businesses into a separately capitalised and ring-fenced
legal entity by
January 2019.
HSBC Bank's VR could also be affected by a material change in
the operating
environment, for example, in the UK if the economic effect of
the UK's decision
to leave the EU is particularly severe.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Bank plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'AA-(dcr)'
Senior debt, including commercial paper: affirmed at 'AA-'/
'F1+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) affirmed at 'A-'
Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) affirmed
at 'BBB+'
HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krista Davies
Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
United Kingdom
Secondary Analyst
Aabid Hanif
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1786
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
