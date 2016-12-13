(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas's (BNPP)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at
'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The bank's debt ratings have also
been affirmed.
In addition, Fitch has assigned BNPP a Derivative Counterparty
Rating (DCR) of
'A+(dcr)' as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant
derivative
counterparties in Western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties.
The ratings have been affirmed in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review of
the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise
12 large and
globally active banking groups.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BNPP's company profile has a high influence on the bank's
ratings because its
universal bank business model has allowed it to generate
resilient earnings even
in a more challenging operating environment. BNPP's company
profile benefits
from strong franchises in several European retail markets, in
consumer finance,
wealth management and insurance operations. The bank has a
leading position in
European bond markets and a strong franchise among corporate
clients, which
benefits its corporate and institutional (CIB) banking
activities, where
profitability is inherently more volatile.
Earnings have demonstrated the benefits arising from BNPP's
diversified
businesses as profitability has remained among the strongest
across peers. We
expect revenue generation to remain under pressure, particularly
in French
retail banking, where low interest rates have resulted in
tighter margins.
Revenue generation has been stronger in BNPP's international
financial services
division, and 3Q16 results for CIB benefited from a strong
quarter in fixed
income, currencies and commodities trading. Because of
continuing pressure on
earnings, we expect BNPP to concentrate on continued cost
control.
The IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings also reflect BNPP's sound
track record of
implementing the bank's strategy and risk appetite, which is in
line with its
GTUB peers'. This is demonstrated by a successful track record
of managing
higher-risk exposures, including in emerging markets, without
incurring material
losses.
In Fitch's opinion, BNPP's asset quality remains weaker than
that of its GTUB
peers, despite improvements over the last few years. At
end-1H16, impaired loans
stood at 5.8% of gross loans, which is higher than at its purely
domestic peers.
In line with domestic peers, BNPP generally does not write off
loans in its home
markets, predominantly France, but also Italy, until they are
fully resolved,
which partly explains the high gross impaired loan ratio.
Coverage of impaired
loans stood at 64% at end-June 2016, which compares favourably
with peers.
However, the bank's reliance on the realisation of collateral,
which
particularly in Italy often is in the form of real estate
assets, exposes the
bank to changes in collateral values for a protracted period.
BNPP's capitalisation is sound with a Fitch Core Capital
(FCC)/risk-weighted
assets (RWAs) ratio of 11.7% at end-1H16. The bank's strong
internal capital
generation mitigates capital ratios that are at the lower end of
GTUB peers. At
end-1H16, BNPP's fully-applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
stood at 11.4%,
and the bank's Basel III leverage ratio was 4%. In November
2016, BNPP disclosed
it had been pre-notified by the ECB of its capital requirement
for 2017 pursuant
to the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). Based
on these
requirements, BNPP will be subject to a 10.25% CET1 requirement
including Pillar
2R (the relevant trigger for the calculation of maximum
distributable amounts,
MDA) from 1 January 2019, 175bp below the group's 12% CET1
target.
BNPP's Short-Term IDR is at the lower of two Short-Term IDRs
that map to an 'A+'
Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects our view
that BNPP's
liquidity profile is sound, but not exceptionally strong.
The Stable Outlook on BNPP's Long-Term IDR reflects our
expectation that the
bank will retain its ability to generate sufficient capital
internally to meet
its capitalisation targets, based on continued resilient
performance of its
diversified businesses, while gradually improving its asset
quality metrics.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect our view
that senior
creditors can no longer rely on extraordinary support from the
French sovereign
in the event that the group becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) provide a
framework for resolving banks that would likely require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of
the sovereign
providing support.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
Fitch assigned a DCR to BNPP for its material derivatives
counterparty activity.
The DCR is at the same level as BNPP's Long-Term IDR because
derivative
counterparties in France have no definitive preferential status
over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by BNPP are
all notched
down from the bank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR,
comprising two notches for high loss severity, and two further
notches for
non-performance risk due to partly discretionary coupon
omission.
Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five
notches below
the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries. In addition, they are notched down three times for
very high
incremental non-performance risk due to fully discretionary
coupon payments.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating of BNPP's BNP
Paribas Securities
Services, which is rated under Fitch's Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions
Criteria, are based on institutional support from BNPP. Its IDRs
are equalised
with those of BNPP as the subsidiary has a key and integral role
within the
group and is closely integrated with its parent.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term
Notes Programme
LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc, are BNPP's wholly owned
financing
subsidiaries, whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP
based on Fitch's
view of an extremely high probability of support from the parent
if required.
The IDRs of BNP Paribas Canada Branch are at the same level as
those of BNPP as
the branch is part of the same legal entity without any country
risk
restrictions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BNPP's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating are primarily sensitive
to structural
deterioration in the bank's internal capital generation through
retained
earnings. A weaker earnings capacity would put ratings under
pressure as it
would make it more difficult for the bank to maintain sound
capitalisation and
would make it more vulnerable to external shocks.
The ratings would also come under pressure if the bank does not
continue its
gradual progress in reducing impaired loans or if unreserved
impaired loans
constitute an increasing proportion of FCC.
Upside to the ratings is limited, given their high level in
relation to peers'
ratings, weak asset quality for the bank's rating level and the
inherent
business model risks of running a large and complex banking
group that partly
relies on capital market revenues.
BNPP's senior debt that will become senior preferred debt could
be rated one
notch above the bank's Long-Term IDR once the bank has put in
place a
sufficiently large buffer of qualifying junior debt and senior
non-preferred
debt, the new debt class that is being introduced through
legislation and that
can be used to meet total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC)
requirements. Given the
low volume of qualifying junior debt issued by the bank to date,
we expect that
it will take the bank several years to build up a sufficiently
large buffer.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of BNPP's Support Rating and upward revision to its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
BNPP's DCR is currently aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDR
and is therefore
primarily sensitive to changes to the Long-Term IDR. Under new
French
legislation, derivative counterparties will rank pari-passu with
senior
preferred creditors. This means that the DCR will likely be
upgraded if the
bank's senior preferred debt rating is upgraded.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VR of BNPP. The securities' ratings are also
sensitive to a change
in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital
management in the
group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements,
for example. The
ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the
expected
treatment of liability classes in resolution.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of BNP Paribas Securities Services and BNP Paribas
Canada Branch are
sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs. BNP Paribas Securities
Services' ratings
would also be sensitive to changes in the subsidiary's role
within the group.
The debt ratings of BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP
Paribas US
Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc are
sensitive to
the same factors that would drive a change in BNPP's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNPP
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A+(dcr)'
Short-Term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-Term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
BNP Paribas Securities Services:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Finance Inc.
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC
Long-Term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Canada Branch
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
