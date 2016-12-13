(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
plc's and
Barclays Bank plc's Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at
'A'/'F1' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a'. The Outlooks are
Stable. Fitch has
also assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) of 'A' to
Barclays Bank
plc.
Fitch has assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) of 'A'
to Barclays
Bank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative
counterparties in
western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express
Fitch's view of
banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative
contracts with
third-party, non-government counterparties.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB), which
comprises 12 large and
globally active banking groups.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT, and DCR
Barclays' (the holding company) and Barclays Bank's (the
operating company)
ratings are analysed on a consolidated basis as their VRs are
driven
substantially by the same factors, with no significant
difference in the
likelihood of failure between the two entities, in our view. The
VRs of the two
entities are at the same level, and in both cases, the VRs drive
the IDRs.
The VRs and IDRs of the two entities are equalised because of
the lack of
holding company double leverage and as yet insufficient junior
debt buffer to
protect the operating company's senior debt. Because senior debt
down-streamed
from the holding company to Barclays Bank should rank pari-passu
with Barclays
Banks' external senior creditors in resolution, in our view it
does not afford
any protection to Barclays Bank's external senior creditors.
Our assessment of the VRs places high importance on Barclays'
company profile,
which benefits from a balanced and well-diversified core
business model and
strong franchises in domestic retail and commercial banking, and
UK and US
cards. Its capital markets activities, which we regard as more
volatile, have
been scaled back, but remain sizeable, effectively limiting the
VR's upside.
Barclays non-core (BNC) and its associated tail risk are
gradually diminishing
but parts of it will remain and will be re-integrated within the
bank.
The group's company profile is still evolving, with large parts
(Barclays Africa
Group Limited (BAGL) and BNC) earmarked for sale. In addition
the bank has set
up an intermediate holding company (IHC) in the US in July 2016
and is planning
to set up a new bank to contain ring-fenced domestic activities
by 2019. These
changes are costly and could lead to business disruptions. The
increased
subsidiarisation of businesses, which leads to reduced
fungibility of capital
and liquidity, also acts as a constraint on the group's VR.
Barclays' common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.6% and
leverage ratio of 4.2%
at end-9M16 are commensurate with the bank's risk profile and
broadly in line
with European GTUB peers. The group's capital planning foresees
further
strengthening of the CET1 ratio to 100-150bp above fully-loaded
regulatory
requirements, currently at 10.8% (based on end-2015
risk-weighted assets
(RWAs)). We expect Barclays to achieve this primarily through
deleveraging
(planned run-down of BNC and deconsolidation of BAGL), given
that internal
capital generation is challenged by costs associated with
restructuring,
business sales and litigation. The reduction in the dividend
until end-2017
should also support this.
Barclays' modest profitability is a result of a satisfactory
underlying
performance by the group's core businesses, dragged down by
losses related to
the non-core unit and charges for previous misconduct. The
group's core
businesses achieved an underlying 10.7% return on tangible
equity (RoTE) during
9M16, aided by continued healthy performance in the cards
businesses, strong
third quarter trading results and the appreciation of the US
dollar against
sterling, but net of non-core losses and other items, RoTE was
just 4.4%.
We expect profitability to remain under pressure in 2017. In the
UK businesses,
we expect low base rates, lower volumes of business and higher
loan impairment
charges, relating to uncertainties around Brexit. Restructuring
and business
disposal-related charges will likely remain high as Barclays
progresses with its
plan to run-down BNC. Litigation costs, which in 9M16 mainly
related to UK
customer redress, will likely continue to burden profitability
as the group
works through its legacy cases. Barclays continues to focus on
improving cost
efficiency through strategic cost-cutting programmes, but the
long-term
cost-income ratio target, which is now set at below 60%, is
ambitious in our
view.
Fitch believes that Barclays' NPLs are at a cyclical low,
underpinned by a
benign economic environment and low interest rates in the
group's key markets UK
and US. A high share of unsecured lending in the UK and US
expose Barclays to
some loan quality deterioration if the economic environment
worsens, which we
expect to a certain extent after the Brexit vote, and if
interest rates increase
in the US. But overall we expect the group's moderate risk
appetite, and its
reducing footprint in countries with weaker asset quality, to
mitigate this.
Barclays' well-matched and diversified funding profile benefits
from the group's
domestic retail franchise to fund retail assets and good market
access to fund
wholesale operations. Barclays' funding structure is evolving
because of the
group's resolution planning and structural changes required
around ring-fencing.
Liquidity is ample, with a loan coverage ratio (LCR) at 125% and
an available
liquidity pool of GBP157bn well above requirements.
The minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
(MREL) set by the
Bank of England, equivalent to 24% of RWAs) by 2022, suggests
that the group
will be an active issuer of eligible debt over the next few
years. The UK's
approach to resolution planning means that Barclays is required
to use
structural subordination, involving the issuance of external
MREL through the
holding company, to meet requirements. Currently externally
raised funds are
down-streamed as corresponding instruments to the operating
company, which means
that as they stand they would rank pari-passu in resolution. We
expect that this
will change once internal MREL requirements are known and the
future shape of
the group materialises.
The bank has seen material senior management turnover over the
past three years,
which as with other GTUB peers, highlights the challenges to
restore
profitability in light of higher capital requirements and high
costs related to
past misconduct. Barclays' strategy has evolved, but the plan to
become
increasingly focused on transatlantic consumer, corporate and
investment banking
businesses supports and extends past strategic reviews. At the
same time, we
view that a certain degree of fine-tuning is inherent to
Barclays' capital
markets businesses and a necessary reaction to the evolving
regulatory
environment. We judge that the bank's execution on building
capital and
reshaping its businesses has been adequate so far, but execution
risk related to
implementing structural reform and down-sizing BNC and reducing
its stake in
African banking, remain substantial.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that the BNC
targets will be
achieved in a capital-accretive way and in a sufficient quantity
to allow the
group to achieve its stated capital trajectory over the
medium-term. This will
be despite expected losses in this division and possibly large
additional
conduct and litigation charges.
A DCR has been assigned to Barclays Bank because it has
significant derivatives
activity. The DCR is at the same level as Barclays Bank's
Long-Term IDRs because
derivative counterparties have no definitive preferential status
over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Barclays Bank's and Barclays plc's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors of the bank and the holding company cannot rely on
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that Barclays Bank
becomes non-viable.
In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation and
regulations to provide a
framework that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in losses for
resolving even large banking groups.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Barclays
Bank and Barclays
are all notched down from their respective VRs, in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries. Upper Tier 2
instruments are
rated three notches below the VR, including one notch for loss
severity and two
notches for incremental non-performance risk, reflecting
cumulative coupon
deferral.
High trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated four
notches below the
VR. The notes are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting loss
absorption if the bank breaches a 7% CRD IV transitional (FSA
October 2012
statement) CET1 ratio. In addition, they are notched down twice
for
non-performance risk.
Barclays' high-trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments and
preference
shares with no constraints on coupon omission are rated five
notches below the
VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be converted to equity or
written down well
ahead of resolution. In addition, they are notched down three
times for very
high non-performance risk due to fully discretionary coupon
omission.
Other legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the
VR, comprising
two notches for higher-than-average loss severity, and two
further notches for
non-performance risk due to partly discretionary coupon
omission.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT and DCR
Barclays' and Barclays Bank's IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings
are primarily
sensitive to the group's progress in meeting performance and
capital targets, as
the ratings rely on our expectation that the release of RWAs
will be sufficient
to absorb non-core and misconduct costs.
Failure to reduce exposure in a timely and controlled manner,
leading to
persistently weaker profitability and capital ratios, could put
the ratings
under pressure. Upside for the VR is limited in the medium term
unless the bank
shows sustainable improvement in earnings, resulting in a
materially stronger
capacity to generate capital internally.
The VRs and IDRs are also sensitive to a material worsening of
earnings and
asset quality if the economic environment deteriorates
substantially following
the UK's decision to leave the EU. The ratings would also come
under pressure if
the bank increases its risk appetite materially, particularly in
the corporate
and investment banking division.
The creation of separately capitalised and ring-fenced legal
entities within the
group could result in rating differentiation. Barclays has
indicated that it
plans to transfer domestic retail and the UK SME portfolio
currently in Barclays
Bank plc to a new legal entity in 1H18, in preparation for
meeting UK
ring-fencing requirements by 2019. Fitch expects to incorporate
such
considerations into the ratings once we have sufficient and
credible information
to form an opinion around the creditworthiness of the future
ring-fenced and
non-ring-fenced entities separately, and of the impact on the
group, if any, in
light of the planned changes. We expect any rating
differentiation between legal
entities arising from UK ring-fencing requirements to be small.
The Long-Term IDRs of Barclays plc are equalised with its VR.
Fitch does not
consider the group's layer of subordinated debt and hybrid
capital instruments
to be large enough to provide sufficient protection to senior
debt-holders such
as to warrant an uplift of the group's IDR above its VR.
Barclays plc' IDR
could be rated above the VR if the group materially increases
its qualifying
junior debt buffer. Conversely it could be rated lower if common
equity double
leverage increases above 120% or if the role of the holding
company changes,
both of which we do not expect.
Barclays Bank's IDR could be upgraded one notch above the VR if
the quantum of
debt issued by the holding company and Barclays Bank's own
external qualifying
junior debt are sufficient and structurally subordinated to
provide greater
protection to other senior creditors of Barclays Bank. External
senior debt
issued by the holding company is currently down-streamed as
senior debt to
Barclays Bank and ranks pari passu with Barclays Bank's external
senior debt.
The DCR is primarily sensitive to changes in Barclays Bank's
Long-term IDRs. In
addition, it could be upgraded to one notch above the IDR if a
change in
legislation (for example as recently proposed in the EU) creates
legal
preference for derivatives over certain other senior obligations
and if, in
Fitch's view, the volume of all legally subordinated obligations
provides a
substantial enough buffer to protect derivative counterparties
from default in a
resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Barclays Bank's SR and upward revision of its SRF
would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks, which we do not expect.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to
changes in the VRs of Barclays Bank plc and Barclays plc. The
securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the respective issuers' VRs.
This may reflect a
change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift
in regulatory
buffer requirements, for example.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Bank Plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A(dcr)'
Senior unsecured debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at
'A'/ 'F1'
Commercial paper and certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked senior securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Government-guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission:
affirmed at 'BB+'
Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes (US06740L8C27): affirmed at
'BBB-'
Barclays plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'A-'
Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at
'BB+'
Barclays US CCP Funding LLC
US repo notes programme: affirmed at 'F1'
