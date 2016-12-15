(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Poly Real
Estate Group Company Limited's (Poly) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at
'BBB+'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this
commentary.
Poly's ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift due to the strong
linkage with
its parent, state-owned China Poly Group Corporation (China
Poly), in line with
Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. Fitch has
maintained the
Outlook on Poly's standalone 'BBB' rating at Negative because
potential
acquisitions may put pressure on its leverage. The Negative
Outlook on the
standalone rating does not affect Poly's IDR and Outlook as the
uplift for
parental support will increase to two notches if the standalone
rating is
downgraded to 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Financial Strength
Fitch expects Poly's leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, to
increase to 41% at end-2016, after it declined to 38% at
end-1H16 from 45% at
end-2015. Poly has followed through with its commitment to
deleverage by slowing
land acquisitions, and it boosted contracted sales and
maintained a strong cash
collection rate amid robust market sentiment in 2016. The cash
collection rate
remained high at 98%-99% in 2015 and 2016 when conditions for
mortgage loans
were favourable. Poly's capital structure further strengthened
following a
private placement of CNY8.9bn of equity in June 2016.
Uncertainties About Future Acquisitions
Potential acquisitions of the property operations of state-owned
enterprises
(SOE) may pressure Poly's leverage in the next two years. In
July 2016, Poly
announced discussions between China Poly and Aviation Industrial
Corporation of
China (AICC) to restructure AICC's property business. The
discussions included a
proposal for Poly to buy around 70 projects from AICC for an
amount not
exceeding 15% of Poly's net assets. The purchases are part of
China's plans to
consolidate the real-estate sector, with Poly among the 21 SOEs
with core
business in property development that will buy the non-core
property assets of
central SOEs.
Poly's leverage is likely to increase in the short term as a
result of these
acquisitions because the targets are usually sizeable. However,
Fitch believes
the additional assets will strengthen Poly's market position and
land bank in
the long term, with little impact on its margin and financial
position, as the
deals are likely to be negotiated at competitive market pricing.
Fitch expects
Poly's leverage to rise to 46% in 2017 and gradually trend down
to 42% in 2018.
Fitch will reassess Poly's standalone credit profile once full
details of the
AICC acquisition are announced.
Revert to Sustainable Sales Growth
Fitch expects Poly's contracted sales to increase by 10%-15% in
2017-2018,
driven by acquisitions and organic growth. However, Poly's
growth is likely to
be slower than Fitch's estimate for 2016 of over 30% as
increased policy
intervention will curb speculative demand and keep volume and
pricing stable in
the higher-tier cities. Low supply and high costs of land in
Tier-1 and 2 cities
also raise land replenishment risk and incentivise developers to
slow sales
churn and preserve saleable resources in good locations.
Poly's management intends to maintain the pace of land
acquisitions (excluding
M&A driven by real-estate consolidation), and its focus in Tier
1 and 2 cities,
(including their satellite regions), which should help to keep a
lid on
replenishment costs. Poly's land bank is sufficient to support
five years of
contracted sales.
Parental Support for Ratings
Poly's ratings benefit from its strong operational and strategic
linkage with
its parent China Poly. China Poly provides significant funding
support to Poly,
including providing a keepwell deed for Poly's offshore debt
issues. Poly is a
core subsidiary of China Poly as its strong growth makes the
latter the largest
homebuilder among the 21 enterprises wholly owned by the
State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.
The parental
support, however, does not raise Poly's ratings above the 'BBB+'
level - which
is the highest in China's homebuilding industry - as it is not
sufficient to
offset industry risk
Leading Chinese Homebuilder
Poly is one of China's top three homebuilders by contracted
sales value. Poly's
market share increased to 1.8% at end-2015 from 1.2% at
end-2011. Its operation
is sufficiently diversified across over 60 cities, with over 93%
of its sales
from Tier 1 and 2 cities in 2015 and 3Q16. Its large scale gives
it strong
operational and financial flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Acquisition of AICC's property business to close in 2017, with
the transaction
100% financed via debt
- Contracted sales by gross floor area (GFA) to increase 28% in
2016, 15% in
2017, and 10% annually from 2018, taking into account weaker
market sentiment
and growth from acquisitions
- Average selling price of contracted sales to rise 5% in 2016
and 1% annually
from 2017 as Poly diversifies into more lower-tier cities
- Ratio of new land acquisitions to contracted sales GFA at 1.3x
in 2016, and
rise to 1.5-1.8x in 2017-2018 due to acquisitions. The ratio to
fall to 1x in
2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
action on Poly's ratings include:
- Weakened linkage with China Poly due to government policy
changes or a change
in group strategy or policy
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
action on Poly's standalone ratings include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 45% following
acquisitions,
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20%
- Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 1.5x
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
action on Poly's ratings include:
- Positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 18
months due to
the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks in the
Chinese
property sector.
For its standalone ratings, we do not anticipate developments
with a material
likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating
upgrade, as
reflected in the Negative Outlook. However, if the above factors
do not
materialise, then the Outlook of its standalone ratings may
revert to Stable.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Sources of Liquidity: Poly had CNY46.3bn in cash (CNY423m
restricted cash)
and access to CNY208bn of undrawn committed bank facilities at
end-1H16. Fitch
expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund
development costs,
land premium payments and debt obligations during 2016-2018 due
to its
diversified funding channels and flexible land acquisition
strategy. Poly's
funding cost fell to 4.79% at end-September 2016 from 5.20% at
end-2015 due to
favourable interest rates in China and issuance of low-cost
medium-term notes in
onshore debt markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited (Poly)
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
Poly Real Estate Finance Ltd
Rating on USD500m 4.50% senior unsecured bond due 2018 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
Rating on USD500m 5.25% senior unsecured bond due 2019 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
Hengli (Hong Kong)
Real Estate Limited (Hengli), a wholly owned subsidiary of Poly,
and they
benefit from a keepwell agreement provided by Poly.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+65 6796 7233
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
