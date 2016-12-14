(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 13 (Fitch) The lengthy political
crisis that
resulted in the impeachment of Korea's President Park Geun-hye
has highlighted
governance weaknesses, particularly those that stem from close
ties between the
country's large corporations and its government, says Fitch
Ratings. However,
Korea's political institutions appear strong enough to ensure an
orderly and
constitutional resolution without a significant negative impact
on the sovereign
credit profile.
The constitutional court has 180 days to decide if Park's
impeachment will be
upheld, during which time presidential powers will be
transferred to the prime
minister. It is likely that a verdict will be reached much
sooner - given
precedents from the last presidential impeachment process in
2004, and the
strong support for impeachment in parliament - which would set
up a presidential
election in the first half of next year, well ahead of December
2017 as
originally scheduled.
Political uncertainty is likely to hold back economic activity -
by delaying
investment and weighing on consumer confidence - until a new
president is
elected. However, we do not expect political disruption to
severely affect
economic activity in the medium term. Fitch still expects GDP
growth of
2.5%-3.0% in 2017 and 2018, which is above the 1.6% median for
'AA'-rated
countries. We affirmed Korea's rating at 'AA-' with a Stable
Outlook in March
2016.
The government's macroeconomic policy stance in the run-up to
the election of a
new president is likely to remain broadly unchanged. The 2017
budget has been
passed, and corporate restructuring is well underway. We expect
the
restructuring to weigh slightly on GDP growth in the short run,
but to encourage
more productive allocation of resources in the longer run. It is
unlikely that
any progress will be made on other reforms that could lift
structural growth,
such as liberalisation of the labour market, until after the
election at the
earliest. In any case, it had already become unlikely that new
far-reaching
reforms would be pursued after Park's Saenuri party lost its
parliamentary
majority in elections in April 2016.
The credit profile would be affected if the political situation
were to develop
in such a way that leads us to reassess governance standards.
The crisis has
highlighted shortcomings, but these are factored into our
sovereign rating to a
large extent. The World Bank's governance indicator, which we
use in our
criteria, gives Korea a score of 72.8 compared with a median of
80.9 among 'AA'
rated countries, owing in large part to relatively weak control
of corruption.
It is possible that the strong public reaction to this scandal
might eventually
lead to weaker links between the state and the corporate sector,
and a
structural improvement in governance. However, changes in
business culture are
unlikely to happen quickly, and require government support
beyond the
presidential election.
Korea's national assembly voted overwhelmingly to impeach Park
on Friday,
following six weeks of large-scale protests over allegations
that she was
improperly influenced by a friend, Choi Soon-sil, who held no
official position.
Choi has been arrested and charged with using her relationship
with Park to
press some of Korea's largest companies into donating almost
USD70m to her
foundations.
