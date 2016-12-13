(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 13 (Fitch) Following a peer review, Fitch
Ratings has today
affirmed Banco Occidental de Descuento, Banco Univeral C.A.'s
(BOD) foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'. No Rating
Outlook is
assigned at this rating level. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this release.
The ratings were affirmed as there has been no material change
in BOD's company
profile or performance since the last review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
As with other emerging market commercial banks in non-investment
grade rating
categories, the operating environment highly influences BOD's
ratings. Like all
Venezuelan banks, the sovereign's creditworthiness constrains
BOD's ratings due
to exposure to public sector (mostly sovereign) securities, as
well as
vulnerability to the government's economic and regulatory policy
choices.
Venezuela's IDR is currently rated 'CCC' by Fitch. High
inflation distorts the
comparison of financial metrics with regional peers (Latin
American commercial
banks with a Viability Rating of 'b+' and below).
BOD's capitalization also highly influences its credit profile.
Despite capital
contributions in 2012 and 2013, stronger internal capital
generation since 2014,
and the full amortization of goodwill related to the Corp Banca
merger in 2015,
the bank's tangible common equity/tangible assets ratio has
remained below 7%
since 2013 due to rapid nominal asset growth. This ratio
compares unfavorably to
both domestic and Latin American peers. Furthermore, the bank's
regulatory
capital/risk weighted assets ratio stood at 12.1% at end-June
2016, very close
to the minimum of 12% required in Venezuela. Fitch is concerned
that these tight
capital ratios will reduce BOD's financial flexibility and
increase regulatory
uncertainty for the bank.
Given BOD's high level of liquid assets, the large negative
mismatch between
short-term assets and liabilities is manageable as long as
domestic monetary
market conditions remain liquid and any potential liberalization
of capital
controls is measured. Most liquid assets consist of cash and
bank deposits (91%
of total) and covered 31% of deposits and short-term funding as
of Sept. 30,
2016. Fitch views a greater proportion of cash favorably, as
public sector
securities may be of limited liquidity in a stress scenario
given the shallow
domestic debt market.
Even with reduced funding costs, the weight of increased credit
costs and the
additional burden on the bank's cost structure imposed by
operating in a country
with the highest inflation levels in the world as well as heavy
regulation have
made it difficult for BOD to maintain an improving trend in its
profitability
ratios. As a result, BOD's profitability ratios once again lag
those of larger
Venezuelan banks. As is the case with other Venezuelan banks,
Fitch expects
operating, credit and tax expenses to pressure profitability
over the medium
term.
BOD has the weakest loan quality indicators among domestic peers
(commercial
banks with market shares exceed 5% of financial system assets).
A growing
proportion of retail and compulsory loans also increases the
vulnerability of
the bank's loan quality indicators to the current economic
crisis.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's expectation of no support. Despite BOD's
systemic importance,
support cannot be relied upon given Venezuela's sub-investment
grade rating and
lack of a consistent policy on bank support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
A downgrade of the sovereign's IDRs would result in a similar
action on the IDRs
and VRs of this bank, which is currently capped at the
sovereign. A decline in
capitalization below regulatory minimums would also pressure
BOD's ratings.
Additional government intervention that pressures financial
performance could
negatively affect the bank's IDRs, VR and National ratings.
While not Fitch's
base case due to capital controls and high domestic market
liquidity, a
persistent decline in deposits would pressure ratings.
There is no upside potential to the bank's ratings in the near
term in light of
the current economic crisis.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Venezuela's propensity or ability to provide timely support BOD
is not likely to
change given the sovereign's very low speculative-grade ratings.
As such, the SR
and SRF have no upgrade potential.
Fitch has affirmed BOD's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'CCC';
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'C';
--Viability Rating at 'ccc';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'BBB-(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating 'F3(ven)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Under Venezuelan banking regulation, compulsory loans are
weighted at 50%. For
the purposes of analyses and international peer comparison,
Fitch adjusts the
weightings of such loans to 100%.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016432
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001