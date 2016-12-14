(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche
Asset Management
Germany (Deutsche AM), comprising Deutsche Asset Management
International GmbH
and Deutsche Asset Management Investment GmbH, at 'Highest
Standards'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Deutsche AM's 'Highest Standards' Asset
Manager Rating is
driven by the continued strength of the company's investment and
operational
platform. The Stable Outlook indicates that the rating is
unlikely to change
over a one-to-two year period. Both the affirmation and the
Stable Outlook
reflect Fitch's view that Deutsche AM has ample financial
resources and that
recent staff turnover is neither excessive nor a material risk
to the business.
This is because of its matrix organisation structure, which
allows the company
to effectively re-fill vacated positions.
Fitch placed Deutsche Bank AG, the parent bank, on Rating Watch
Negative on 3
November 2016, citing a sluggish business environment that will
make it harder
for the bank to improve revenue generation and build capital.
Notwithstanding
the parent bank's financial condition, Fitch views Deutsche AM's
financial
resources as strong.
Deutsche AM has suffered a series of senior-level departures in
2016. However,
Fitch views the staff turnover in the year-to-date as being in
line with prior
years and, more importantly, senior staff departures have been
mitigated by
Deutsche AM's matrix organisation structure.
Deutsche AM's 'Highest Standards' rating is based on the
following (unchanged)
category scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest
Technology: Highest
Asset Manager Ratings are assigned on a descriptive scale based
on Fitch's
assessment of the manager's investment and operational platform.
Asset Managers
are rated 'Good Standards', 'High Standards' and 'Highest
Standards', relative
to the standards applied by institutional investors in
international markets.
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category
demonstrate an
operational framework that Fitch considers superior relative to
international
institutional standards.
Company
Fitch considers Deutsche AM a core part of the Deutsche Bank AG
group. The bank
identified asset management as one of its four core divisions as
detailed in its
"Strategy 2020" document, published in October 2015.
Furthermore, the new CEO
appointed in October 2016 sits on the bank's executive committee
- previously
the asset management division was represented at only more
junior levels in the
bank's senior management structures.
Deutsche AM is the market leader for retail investment in
Germany and third
largest for institutional investment. Its operating history
dates back to 1956.
It saw modest declines in AUM and revenues in 9M16 compared with
9M15. Both
however remain both profitable and well-capitalised, with
sufficient cash on
hand to meet costs for a prolonged period in the event of severe
stress.
Controls
Deutsche AM has a deep and efficient risk and control framework.
Risk management
and governance provide holistic, multi-level assessment of
business and fund
risks. Service provider governance and operational risks are
strongly covered.
Investment risk management is fully embedded in investment
processes and
quantified through enterprise-wide risk analytics, including
liquidity risks and
stress testing.
Fitch views the fund liquidity risk analysis framework as among
the most
sophisticated it has seen. In 2016 the risk management engine
moved to Aladdin
from Risk Metrics, marking one of the final steps in the project
to implement
Aladdin across the company.
Investments
Deutsche AM's investment processes are highly formalised and
consistently
applied globally. Its global investment resources are
significant (around 200
analysts) and it shares analysts' views effectively through a
dedicated module
in Aladdin implemented in 2015 (and replacing a former
proprietary tool), the
central information-sharing tool. The "CIO View" provides
top-down strategic and
tactical input to the investment process, communicated via model
portfolios that
are calibrated to individual fund or mandate objectives by
portfolio managers,
incorporating research analyst (bottom-up) recommendations.
Fitch considers the
role and strength of the investment quality management teams a
differentiating
factor.
Operations and Technology
Deutsche AM's operations are supported by specialists and
effective automated
workflows between the manager and State Street Bank and Trust
Company, the
company's main outsourcing provider for back office functions
and custody
services. Fitch considers its institutional and retail reporting
capabilities to
be of high quality.
Deutsche AM completed its project to implement Aladdin in 2016,
following the
transfer of risk management onto the platform and the completion
of the roll-out
in Asia. The project was both large and complex and the
successful delivery of
the project, with minimal operational issues, supports Fitch's
view of the
strength of Deutsche AM's processes.
Company Profile
The rating covers retail and institutional investment activities
in Germany,
comprising Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH and
Deutsche Asset
Management Investment GmbH, which provides advisory and
management services for
foreign segregated accounts. Deutsche AM had total AUM of
approximately EUR715bn
globally as of end-3Q16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A material deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating
drivers could
cause the rating to be downgraded.
Specifically, were the bank to sell Deutsche AM Fitch would
assess the financial
strength of the acquirer(s) and determine whether a rating
action is warranted.
Should Fitch conclude that the acquirer's financial strength is
weaker than that
of the bank and that the presence of a weaker shareholder is not
mitigated by
Deutsche AM's standalone financial strength then it would
downgrade the rating.
Another rating sensitivity is staff turnover and replacement
capability: should
Fitch determine that staff turnover levels deviate materially
from historical
levels for a sustained period of time, notably among senior
investment
professionals, and Deutsche AM is unable to promptly replace
with either
internal or external candidates then it may place the rating on
Negative Watch
while it evaluates the extent to which staff departures
undermine its investment
and operational capabilities.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Evangelia Gkeka
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1829
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.connolly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
