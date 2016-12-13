(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Allied
World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
Allied World's property/casualty and reinsurance subsidiaries.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Allied World's ratings reflects the
company's modest
underwriting profitability in the current softened (re)insurance
market, solid
capitalization, well-managed reserve risk, and modest reduction
of higher-risk
invested assets. The ratings also reflect potential volatility
from large
catastrophe-related events, and potential adverse development
due to the
relatively large proportion of its reserves derived from longer
duration
casualty lines of business. Allied World's ratings also reflect
Fitch's negative
sector outlooks on non-life insurance and global reinsurance.
Allied World's business profile is characterized as 'Strong' by
Fitch. The
company maintains a unique portfolio of business lines relative
to its Bermuda
peers and includes a mix of primary insurance and reinsurance
business. Allied
World is a relatively smaller participant in a consolidating
(re)insurance
market and has experienced recent premium declines it its North
American
Insurance and Reinsurance segments with growth in its Global
Markets segment.
Allied World's reported modest growth in shareholders' equity in
the first nine
months of 2016 and maintains financial leverage and GAAP
operating leverage (net
premiums written-to-total shareholders' equity) at levels
consistent with median
capitalization guidelines for the 'AA' rating category. Total
shareholders'
equity increased by 2.4% in the first nine months of 2016, as
net earnings of
$296 million were modestly offset by $166 million of share
repurchase activity.
Allied World's used the proceeds of its $500 million 4.35%
senior debt due 2025,
issued in October 2015, for the repayment of its outstanding
$500 million 7.50%
senior notes on Aug. 1, 2016. Allied World's financial leverage
as of Sept. 30,
2016, was 18.4%.
Allied World has historically used a conservative amount of
operating leverage
relative to (re)insurer peers, at 0.6x on a trailing 12 month
basis at Sept. 30,
2016 equal to the prior five year average of 0.6x from
2011-2015.
Allied World's underwriting performance has historically fit at
the low end of
the 'AA' range, but the company has reported deterioration in
the first nine
months of 2016 and full-year 2015. As the company's mix of
business shifts
towards a larger allocation to its insurance segments, higher
average combined
ratios are expected relative to companies with a greater
reinsurance focus.
The company reported an overall combined ratio of 94.9% in first
nine months of
2016 (9M16) and 94.0 in full-year 2015, up from the prior five
year average of
89.3% from 2010-2014. Current accident-year combined ratios
excluding the impact
of reserve development and catastrophe losses were 98.7% and
95.9%, respectively
at 9M16 and 2015, up from a 2010-2014 average of 94.9%.
The company's underwriting ratios improved in its two largest
segments, North
American Insurance and Reinsurance, in the first nine months of
2016. However,
the Global Markets Insurance segment results deteriorated in
9M16, as the
combined ratio increased to 121.8%, up from 110.1% in the prior
year period.
Allied World generated a strong annualized net return on equity
of 11% in the
first nine months of 2016. The improvement in earnings was
largely the result of
$108.3 million of mark-to-market gains in the company's
fixed-maturity
investment portfolio during the year that it reports through the
income
statement, compared to $42.4 million of mark-to-market losses in
the prior year
period. Net return on equity, excluding mark-to-market gains,
was 7.6% through
nine months 2016.
Pre-tax fixed-charge coverage (excluding realized gains)
declined to 4.7x
through 9M16 due to higher levels of interest expense prior to
the Aug. 1, 2016
maturity of $500 million of senior notes. Mid to high single
digit coverage is
associated with the 'A' rating category. Fitch calculates pro
forma annualized
fixed-charge coverage of 8.5x for 9M16, excluding the matured
senior notes, up
from the prior five-year average from 2011-2015 of 6.3x.
Reserve adequacy is viewed as 'Neutral', 'A' category, as the
company has
historically reported significant favorable development but has
experienced
declining levels of reserve releases in recent reporting
periods. Allied World
benefited from $93 million of reserve releases reported through
the first nine
months of 2016, representing 5.3% of net earned premium, up from
5% in the prior
year but down considerably from the average of 13.8% from
2010-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in (re)insurance sector fundamentals or
consolidation in the
(re)insurance landscape that Fitch viewed as weakening Allied
World's
competitive position, operating profile or overall
profitability;
--Failure to maintain a multi-year average calendar-year
combined ratio of 100%
or better, along with net return on equity excluding
mark-to-market gains
(losses) lower than 6%;
--Material loss of capital that leads to an increase in
underwriting leverage
above a 1x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or financial
leverage sustained
above 25%;
--Catastrophe loss experience that greatly exceeds the company's
probable
maximum loss estimates.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Enhanced scale and relative competitive position with
maintenance of current
operating performance in the challenging (re)insurance
environment;
--Underwriting results and returns on capital in line with
higher-rated
property/casualty (re)insurer peers.
--Maintaining multi-year average calendar-year combined ratio
below 90% and net
return on equity excluding mark-to-market gains (losses) above
15%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd
--IDR at 'A-';
--$300 million 5.50% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 4.35% senior notes due Oct. 29, 2025 at 'BBB+'.
Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd
Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc
Allied World National Assurance Company
Allied World Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
