(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
International Personal
Finance Plc's (IPF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior debt
ratings of 'BB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). IPF's
Short-Term IDR has been
affirmed at 'B'.
The RWN follows proposed revisions to consumer credit
legislation in Poland. On
9 December the Polish Ministry of Justice initiated a 14-day
consultation period
for a draft bill limiting non-interest costs that can be charged
for unsecured
consumer loans
IPF is a UK-domiciled finance company that specialises in
providing unsecured
consumer credit to customers with below-average income.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed revisions follow a similar measure that became
effective in March
this year, which consisted of a flat cap of 25% of the loan
value and an
additional cap of 30% per annum. Under the new proposal, the
flat cap would be
reduced to 10% of the loan value and the additional cap per
annum would be
reduced to 10%.
IPF's ratings already reflect a significant exposure to
regulatory risk. Fitch
has previously highlighted the vulnerability of IPF's business
model to similar
consumer protection measures, following rate-capping
legislations introduced in
several markets in 2015, including Poland and Slovakia. IPF
subsequently decided
to exit the Slovakian market.
While the proposed Polish cap is less severe than the one
implemented in
Slovakia, given the importance of the Polish market for IPF the
impact on IPF's
financial profile, in the event that the cap is fully
implemented, would be
material. In particular, the business model and franchise of
IPF, together with
its business generation and profitability in the Polish market,
would be
negatively affected. Around one third of customers from IPF's
home credit
division (and around 40% of average net receivables) are located
in
Poland-Lithuania, with revenue and profit before tax
representing around 40% and
47% of the division's total in 1H16.
IPF's company profile (which includes our assessment of its
franchise and
business model) has a high influence on the entity's ratings.
The ratings also
reflect IPF's profitable franchise in high risk unsecured
consumer lending in
emerging markets and the company's low - albeit increasing -
balance sheet
leverage.
Significant arrears and high non-performing loans are a feature
of IPF's
business model, which are currently compensated with the high
prices IPF charges
for its lending products. If implemented, the Polish draft
legislation could
effectively prohibit IPF from charging appropriate risk-adjusted
rates.
The short-term nature of IPF's assets, including in Poland,
should mitigate some
pressure on leverage in the event IPF has to severely curtail
its Polish
business or suffers losses while it adjusts its cost base.
Headroom over balance
sheet covenants is solid (eg, gearing was 1.6x at end-1H16
versus a covenant of
3.75x). However, in Fitch's opinion, its interest cover covenant
(2x covenant
versus reported 3.6x at end-1H16 and calculated on a rolling
12-month basis)
would be more vulnerable in the event IPF is unable to adjust
its cost base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN reflects our view that a downgrade is likely should the
draft law be
implemented in its current form. Downward pressure would be
particularly
pronounced, should IPF not be able to mitigate the effect of the
cap by quickly
adjusting its Polish cost base or by compensating revenue loss
in Poland by
incremental growth in its other markets.
IPF's Long-Term IDR could be removed from RWN and affirmed at
'BB+' if the
Polish draft law is implemented with a less punitive cap, which
would allow IPF
to right-size its Polish cost base and maintain sound overall
profitability, or
if the draft law is not implemented at all.
The senior debt rating, which has also been placed on RWN, is
primarily
sensitive to a change in IPF's Long-Term IDR.
In accordance with Fitch's mapping table, IPF's Short-Term IDR
is only sensitive
to a downgrade of IPF's Long-Term IDR to below 'B-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Silvana Gandolfo
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1301
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
