(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Serbia's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Serbia's senior unsecured
long-term foreign and
local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB-'. The
Short-Term Foreign
Currency and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B' and
the issue ratings
on Serbia's senior unsecured short-term foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Serbia's 'BB-' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Serbia's structural features are broadly in line with 'BB'
medians. GDP per
capita is on par with peers, while governance indicators and
ease of doing
business indicators are slightly better than 'BB' medians and
improving. The
recent opening of EU accession negotiations and the
implementation of the IMF
programme support prospects for further improvement in
development and
governance indicators over the medium term. Fitch expects stable
economic
policy, reflecting the continuity in key positions in the
government appointed
in August 2016.
Structural reforms are advancing and could help support debt
tolerance, although
there have been some delays. State-owned enterprises (SoEs),
which play a large
role in the economy, are being restructured and streamlined,
with some being
privatised or declared bankrupt. Non-performing loans in the
banking sector are
gradually declining but remain high, at 19.2% of gross loans at
October 2016.
Significant capital and liquidity buffers in the banking sector
mitigate
financial and economic risks.
Macroeconomic performance is a rating weakness despite recent
improvement.
Following strong growth figures in the first three quarters of
2016 that point
to a broad-based cyclical recovery, Fitch has revised its growth
forecast for
2016 to 2.6% (2015: 0.7%). We expect real GDP growth to approach
3% by 2018 as
investment remains dynamic and consumption is supported by
rising wages.
Potential growth is lower than peers and hampered by high
unemployment (15.2% at
June 2016), unfavourable demographic trends, a large informal
sector, and
restructuring needs in the large public sector. Economic
performance has
historically been more volatile than peers, with volatility of
real GDP growth,
inflation and the real effective exchange rate all higher than
'BB' medians.
Fiscal consolidation is on track with the 2016 budget deficit
expected to narrow
to 2.2% of GDP (2015: 3.7%) on the back of robust revenue growth
and contained
spending. This will lead to an expected primary surplus for the
first time since
2006. Budget outcomes have outperformed 'BB' medians since 2015.
Fiscal
consolidation efforts are expected to slow over the forecast
horizon as the
authorities approach their medium term target of a headline
budget deficit of 1%
of GDP.
The level and structure of public debt are key rating
weaknesses. At an expected
74.6% of GDP at end-2016, public debt is much higher than the
'BB' median of
51.4%. Although Fitch expects it to decline in coming years as
primary surpluses
strengthen, it will remain above peers. It is also subject to
dinar
depreciation, as more than 75% is denominated in foreign
currency (BB median:
51.3%) and annual refinancing needs are above 10% of GDP.
Additionally, risks of
contingent liabilities from SoEs will continue to hit public
finances.
Guaranteed debt is already incorporated in public debt figures,
but transfers to
SoEs are likely to continue as their restructuring progresses.
Serbia runs a structural current account deficit (estimated at
4% of GDP in
2016), although this has steadily declined since 2012 as
FDI-related exports
have strengthened. The current account deficit has been fully
covered by FDI
inflows since 2015, leading to a gradual decline in net external
debt, which
Fitch expects will reach 25.7% of GDP at end-2016 (BB median
21.2%). The dinar
has stabilised against the euro (depreciating by 1.6% yoy in
November 2016),
helped by lower inflation. FX reserves are ample, covering more
than five months
of imports, and would be backed by the precautionary IMF
programme in case of
external pressures.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Serbia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macro: -1 notch, to reflect weak medium term growth potential
relative to
peers, structural rigidities (including high unemployment, large
informal
economy and adverse demographics) and the large role of the
public sector in the
economy.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the upside
and downside
risks are broadly balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- An improvement in Serbia's medium-term growth prospects
- A material reduction in the general government debt to GDP
ratio
- A reduction in net external debt resulting from a lower
current account
deficit and/or higher FDI inflows
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A reversal of fiscal consolidation, or the materialisation of
large contingent
liabilities on the government's balance sheet, that put the
general government
debt to GDP ratio on an upward path
- A recurrence of exchange rate pressures leading to a fall in
reserves and a
sharp rise in debt levels and the interest burden
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that world growth will reach 2.9% in 2017 and
2018, while eurozone
growth is forecast at 1.4% in both years.
Fitch assumes that EU accession talks and the IMF programme will
remain
important policy anchors.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Findlay
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1342
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
