(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
rating of
South-Korea based Kookmin Bank's (KB, A/Stable/F1) mortgage
covered bond
programme at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The programme has
KRW1.17trn mortgage
covered bonds outstanding. The affirmation follows the
implementation of the
updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26 October
2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme's rating is based on KB's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A', a newly assigned IDR uplift of zero notches, a newly
assigned payment
continuity uplift (PCU) of six notches and a recovery uplift of
one notch. In
its analysis Fitch relies on the highest nominal asset
percentage (AP) for last
12 months (50%), which provides more protection than Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP
of 81.5%. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating
on a
probability-of-default basis and a one-notch recovery uplift.
The Stable Outlook
on the covered bond rating reflects the two-notch buffer against
the downgrade
of the issuer's IDR.
Fitch has assumed a further bond of USD500m will be issued out
of KB's
programme. This is based on Fitch's understanding that an
increase of the cover
pool in February 2016 was for the purpose of bond issuance.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81.5% is equivalent to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 22.7%. This is driven by the asset
disposal loss
of 12.1%. This is higher than previously as the mortgage
refinance spread
assumptions for Korea have increased under the new criteria. The
asset disposal
loss also reflects the programme's significant asset and
liability mismatch,
with the weighted-average (WA) life of the cover assets at 14.8
years and the
liabilities at 4.5 years. The cash flow valuation component
contributes 7.0% to
the breakeven OC and takes into account the effect of the
interest-rate mismatch
between the mostly fixed-rate cover assets and floating-rate
swap liabilities
during the covered bond extension period. This component is
lower than our
previous analysis, as we expect the proportion of hybrid loans
that revert to
floating-rate will be higher at the time of an enforcement of
the recourse
against the cover pool than at time of a cover pool top up. The
credit loss
component is 3.6% to the breakeven OC and reflects the 'AA+'
stress scenario
being tested.
The IDR uplift assigned to the programme is zero notches. Under
Korea's banking
regulations, the option to resolve an authorised bank is
possible as part of the
Financial Services Commission's supervisory powers, but the
current framework
does not contemplate the power to bail-in creditors. Covered
bonds are not
explicitly exempt from bail-in. This means that if the bank were
resolved, it
would give rise to the risk of enforcement of the cover pool.
Therefore, no IDR
uplift is applicable to Korean programmes.
The assigned PCU of six notches reflects the principal
protection in the form of
an extendible maturity of 12 months for principal payment on
covered bonds. The
programme also provides for a three-month reserve for interest
payments and
senior expenses funded on a rolling basis.
Fitch also considers transfer and convertibility risk
protection, which is
provided by each swap on the outstanding bonds.
The recovery uplift on the mortgage covered bonds is limited to
one notch due to
the programme's exposure to recoveries denominated in a
different currency than
the covered bonds. The cover assets are denominated in Korean
won, while the
outstanding covered bonds are denominated in US dollars.
Currency risk is hedged
for the term of the liabilities inclusive of the extension
period, but we expect
these hedges to terminate in the event of a covered bond
default.
Fitch also tested the effect of currency risk on the US dollar
denominated
outstanding liabilities versus the stressed remaining
cover-asset-recovery value
in Korean won in its recovery analysis. This is because the
rating uplift
exceeds the Korean country ceiling of 'AA+'. The agency has
applied a stressed
Korean won/US dollar exchange rate as per Fitch's
Foreign-Currency Stress
Assumptions for Residual Foreign-Exchange Exposures in Covered
Bonds and
Structured Finance. The agency derived a foreign-exchange loss
value of 4.8%,
which represents the additional assets to support at least 51%
of recoveries on
covered bonds assumed to be in default. Stressed recoveries of
51% are
compatible with a recovery uplift of one-notch.
VARIATION FROM CRITERIA
Fitch has applied a variation from its Criteria for Country Risk
in Global
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, which states that the
rating of a
foreign-currency issue cannot exceed the Country Ceiling of the
country of the
issuer or the cover assets, unless the transfer and
convertibility (T&C) risk is
mitigated. KB's covered bonds are protected via the swaps
against T&C risk;
however, this T&C risk will become unhedged after a default of
the covered bonds
as the swaps would be terminated. Fitch believes the covered
bonds could be
rated one notch above the Country Ceiling despite the lack of
T&C protection in
a recovery given default scenario because timely payment is not
expected in such
a scenario and T&C risk is not viewed as permanent. Without
this variation to
criteria, the rating on the covered bonds would be one-notch
lower.
As the recovery uplift is above the Country Ceiling, the agency
has applied a
variation to its Covered Bond Rating Criteria by incorporating
an analysis of
currency stress impact for the recovery uplift of one notch.
This quantifies the
loss on the recovery value of the cover assets based on a
depreciation of the
Korean won against the outstanding US dollar liabilities and the
amount of
assets to support a minimum of 51% of recoveries in a stress
above the Country
Ceiling. The 'AAA' breakeven AP takes into account the effect of
the applied
currency stresses. There was no ratings impact to the covered
bonds as a result
of this variation to criteria.
Fitch has given credit in its cash flow analysis to asset cash
flow seasoning of
one year. This is because KB intends to maintain a certain level
of fixed-rate
loans without frequent asset replenishments of the cover pool.
However, in a
scenario where recourse switches to the cover pool, Fitch
expects a lesser share
of fixed-rate loans than when KB tops up the cover pool. The
seasoning of the
cash flows has resulted in an increased proportion of
floating-rate assets to
support the floating payments due under the swap during the
extension period.
This has resulted in an improved cash flow valuation of 7.7%,
from 14.1%
previously. There was no ratings impact to the covered bonds as
a result of
this variation to criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Kookmin Bank's covered bonds are vulnerable to downgrade if the
relied upon
asset percentage (AP), which is the highest AP of the last 12
months (50%),
rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81.5%, or if the bank's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) falls below 'BBB+', or if the Country
Ceiling on Korea is
lowered by one-notch to 'AA'. If the AP in the programme rises
to the maximum
95.0% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the
rating on the
covered bonds would fall to 'A+', one notch above the bank's
Long-Term IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP,
which maintains the
covered bond rating, will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, 150-737,
Republic of South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 9140
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The source of information used to assess these ratings was KB.
The issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated bonds is public.
