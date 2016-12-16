(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KAS
BANK N.V.'s
Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and
'F2',
respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the
same time the
agency has affirmed its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR AND IDRs
The ratings are driven by the franchise of KAS BANK as a
post-trade securities
services provider to institutional investors, mostly Dutch
pension funds and
insurance companies, and by its low risk appetite. KAS BANK has
an established
franchise in its core business in the Netherlands, but the
bank's monoline
business model and geographically concentrated customer base are
rating
constraints.
The ratings also reflect a high, albeit well-managed, exposure
to operational
risk and some earnings volatility. The bank has sound
risk-weighted
capitalisation but a small capital base for its rating level.
KAS BANK is a niche player, with an established franchise
concentrated mainly in
the Netherlands. Its independent status and primary focus on the
specific needs
of its fairly narrow customer base differentiate it from its
larger, global,
competitors. Fitch expects it to maintain critical mass in its
core asset
administration business. Its knowledge of local reporting and
regulatory
requirements enables it to provide tailor-made value-added
reporting services to
its customers.
Management is experienced and has a track record of coherent
strategy.
Transparency and independence, combined with a low risk profile,
are important
values for the bank.
Fitch views KAS BANK's risk appetite as low. The bank's credit
risk is very low
and stems mainly from its intraday collateralised
settlement-related facilities.
Exposure to operational risk is high, reflecting the bank's
reliance on
efficient IT systems, although we believe it is well-managed.
KAS BANK
outsources its mainframe and has recently decided to transfer
further IT
services to its main outsourcer. We view this positively given
that KAS BANK's
small size would not enable the bank to develop state-of-the-art
systems on its
own. Outsourcing agreements are tight and comprehensive controls
are in place,
and further client on-boarding and upscaling will be more
cost-efficient. In
addition, further process improvement and automation are
reducing operational
complexity and enhancing system efficiency.
Profitability is suffering from weak efficiency, which became
more burdensome
recently due to a decrease in revenues, and the bank only broke
even in 1H16,
recording a minimal net profit of EUR0.9m compared with EUR15.3m
in 2015. We
expect the strategic focus on asset administration and reporting
services,
combined with accelerated cost efficiency measures, to gradually
improve
earnings generation, but it will likely remain a rating weakness
for the
foreseeable future.
KAS BANK's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 26% at end-June 2016,
reflecting
management's aim to maintain the bank's regulatory capital
ratios well above
regulatory requirements. Capitalisation needs to be viewed in
the context of the
bank's high exposure to operational risks. In addition, its
small equity base
makes it vulnerable to shocks. Leverage is fairly high, with a
tangible
equity/tangible asset ratio of around 4% at end-June 2016, and
fluctuates in
line with customer deposits as the balance sheet is
liability-driven; however,
assets are generally very short-term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full
extraordinary support
from the sovereign in the event that KAS BANK becomes
non-viable. The EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution
Mechanism for
eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR AND IDRs
Upside to the ratings is limited due to KAS BANK's fairly
limited franchise and
monoline business model in a global context - as reflected in
Fitch's assessment
of the bank's company profile - and its small equity base
compared with
similarly rated peers.
The ratings are primarily sensitive to significant operational
loss event that
could cause reputational damage and pressure business volume and
revenue. A
failure to restore and improve profitability would also be
rating-negative.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KAS BANK's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are primarily
sensitive to
legislative changes at national and European levels, increasing
the propensity
of sovereigns to support institutions such as KAS BANK. While
not impossible,
this is not expected by Fitch.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No floor'
