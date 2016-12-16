(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Paraguay's sovereign
ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB',
Outlook Stable;
-- Issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign currency bonds at
'BB';
--Country ceiling at 'BB+';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Paraguay's ratings reflect a long track record of macro policy
prudence, low
fiscal deficits and debt levels, and increased resilience to
external shocks.
These are counterbalanced by constraining factors on
creditworthiness including
high output volatility due to weather related shocks and weak
structural factors
compared to peers such as lower per capita income, and weaker
governance and
social development indicators.
Paraguay's economy is becoming increasingly resilient to
external shocks given
an adequate level of international reserves, increased exchange
rate flexibility
and improved credibility of monetary policy. Fitch estimates
real GDP growth at
4% in 2016 despite low commodity prices of key exports (soya and
beef) and the
fact that Paraguay's main trading partners - Brazil and
Argentina - are in deep
recession. Abundant rainfall benefitted both hydro-electric and
agricultural
production. Growth is expected to reach 3.5% of GDP in 2017 and
3.8% in 2018
driven by domestic demand. There are signs of economic
diversification into
higher value-added activities as well, which could over time
reduce output
volatility.
Inflation is expected to rise to an average of 3.6% in 2016, at
the lower end of
the central bank's 4.5% +/-2% inflation target. The central
bank's monetary
policy credibility has increased since its inflation targeting
regime was
introduced in 2011. It has broadly met the targets and kept
inflation
expectations anchored.
International reserve coverage, at 6.5 months of current
external payments (CXP)
has improved and remains adequate to mitigate risks related to
commodity
dependence and high financial dollarization. Furthermore,
measures of external
debt sustainability have improved sharply over the last decade;
external debt
represents 36% of CXR in 2016, down from 135% in 2007. A large
part of the
external debt is related to the Itaipu dam, jointly owned by
Paraguay and
Brazil.
Fitch expects the government to meet the 1.5% of GDP central
government deficit
target in 2016 as stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility and
Transparency Law,
given buoyant revenue growth and current expenditure restraint.
However, Fitch
forecasts a central government deficit of 2% of GDP in 2017 due
to a rise in
government spending on salaries. The government is threatening
to veto the 2017
budget recently passed by the Congress because it would lead to
a deficit
exceeding the 1.5% of GDP limit.
Given the continued difficult external environment and the
country's significant
infrastructure and social needs, the government is considering
modifying the
fiscal rule to target a structural fiscal balance based on
economic growth
potential, reducing the economic pro-cyclicality of the current
fiscal rule. At
the general government level, Fitch expects a fiscal deficit of
0.4% of GDP in
2016, which captures the surplus run by the public pension fund.
In order to boost infrastructure investment while preserving
strong fiscal
metrics, President Cartes' administration is focused on ramping
up projects
under the public-private partnerships (PPP) law. Paraguay's low
level of
infrastructure spending has been one of the country's key
structural weaknesses
but has been improving over the last three years.
Fitch estimates that the general government debt reached 23.7%
of GDP in 2016
from 22.5% of GDP in 2015, largely as the result of the
government's $600
million international bond issuance. Nearly 77% of Paraguay's
debt is external,
exposing the debt ratio to foreign exchange volatility. Debt/GDP
remains less
than half of the 'BB' median of 51%.
Structural factors remain Paraguay's major rating constraints,
reflected in
governance indicators which are well below those of the 'BB'
median although
improving. In an effort to increase transparency and reduce
corruption, the
government passed a law in 2014 that requires publication of all
public sector
salaries. Per capita income of below $4000 is well below the BB
median of $5000.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Paraguay a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB-'
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
--Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Paraguay's long track record of
prudent, credible
and consistent economic policies. The authorities continue to
emphasize
macroeconomic stability in their policy actions, which has
contained
macroeconomic imbalances despite volatile GDP growth.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model which
employs 18 variables based on three-year centered averages,
including one year
of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR.
Fitch's QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could individually or collectively lead to
a positive
rating action are:
--A higher, less volatile growth trajectory that improves per
capita income
relative to peers while maintaining macroeconomic stability;
--Improvements in governance indicators.
The main factors that could individually or collectively lead to
a negative
rating action are:
--A prolonged terms-of-trade or weather-related shock that
negatively impacts
the country's economic prospects and external accounts;
-- A sustained fiscal deterioration and/or emergence of
financing constraints;
--Increased macroeconomic instability, for example from
substantial asset
quality deterioration that impacts the financial sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes that the Brazilian economy will grow modestly by
1.2% in 2017,
after a deep recession in 2015-16 with a fall of over 3% in both
years.
Argentina is expected to grow by 3.2% in 2017 after a 1.7% fall
in GDP in 2016;
--Fitch assumes that Paraguay will maintain access to external
sources of
financing and continue to attract FDI inflows.
--Fitch projects oil price average of USD45 in 2017 and USD55 in
2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Francis
Director
+1-212-908-0858
Fitch Ratings Ltd
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1-212-908-1897
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1277
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016699
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
