(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Modern Land
(China) Co.,
Limited's (Modern Land: B+/Stable) proposed issuance of an
additional USD150m of
its 6.875% senior notes due 2019 will not affect the existing
'B+' rating and
Recovery Rating of 'RR4' on the bond.
The proposed and existing bonds are rated at the same level as
Modern Land's
senior unsecured rating as they represent direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company.
Modern Land's ratings are supported by its improving land-bank
quality, low
leverage and strong liquidity. The rating is mainly constrained
by its small
scale as well as possible earnings fluctuations resulting from
volatile
conditions of the land market.
Modern Land's reported contracted sales increased by more than
45% yoy to
CNY14.5bn in January-November 2016, reaching 97% of the
company's sales target
for the full year. Fitch expects Modern Land's attributable
contracted sales to
increase in the double digits in the next two years to above
CNY10bn each year,
supported by more than CNY40bn of attributable saleable
resources, by Fitch's
estimate.
Modern Land's land bank has strengthened after it extended
coverage to more Tier
1 and 2 cities since 2014. Although Xiantao and Dongdaihe, two
Tier 4 cities in
China, continue to account for 35% of Modern Land's attributable
land bank by
area; Tier 1 cities like Beijing and Shanghai, and Tier 2 cities
like Hefei,
Changsha, and Suzhou account for more than 60% of Modern Land's
existing
saleable resources.
However, Modern Land's land bank remains small and is the main
obstacle to
expansion. Its attributable available-for-sale land bank was
merely 2.4 million
square metres (sqm) in gross floor area (GFA) at end-June 2016,
compared with
attributable sales GFA of 545,000 sqm in 1H16. The land bank is
enough for less
than two years of sales. Modern Land is tapping new land
acquisition channels to
boost its land reserves, including seeking more M&A deals,
collaborating with
governments on green housing, and cooperating with asset
management firms. Fitch
will not consider further positive rating action until the
company achieves a
sustainably larger land bank.
Modern Land's leverage continued to be controlled and comparable
with 'B+'-rated
peers in 1H16. Leverage rose to 26% in 1H16 from 22% in 2014,
driven by
increased pressure to replenish quality land bank and the shift
towards
higher-tier cities. Fitch expects Modern Land's leverage to
remain below 40%
until the company materially increases its land reserves
relative to its sales.
Modern Land's liquidity remains healthy with total cash of
CNY5.7bn, compared
with short-term debt of CNY3.5bn as of end-June 2016. Modern
Land managed to
significantly lower its funding cost to 8.4% in 1H16 from 10.5%
in 2015, after
the completion of a CNY1bn five-year onshore bond issuance in
1H16 at a 6.4%
coupon rate. The company has also refinanced part of two
redeemed offshore
bonds, issued at 11% and 13.875% coupon rates, with a new US
dollar bond issued
with a 6.875% coupon rate in October 2016. Fitch expects the
lower borrowing
cost to partially offset a lower gross profit margin and
strengthen Modern
Land's credit profile.
Contact:
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001