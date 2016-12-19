(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed AK BARS
Bank's
support-driven ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL, SUPPORT AND DEBT RATINGS
The RWN reflects the possibility that Fitch will revise
downwards its assessment
of the ability and/or propensity of the Republic of Tatarstan
(RT; BBB-/Stable)
to provide support to AK BARS. This in turn is driven by:
-the default last week of another large RT-based bank,
Tatfondbank (TFB), in
which the RT directly and indirectly owns a significant stake,
although Fitch
acknowledges that there is no direct parallel between TFB and AK
BARS, given the
latter's greater systemic importance and its longstanding
strategic ownership by
RT;
-potential greater regulatory scrutiny, following TFB's failure,
of the RT's
role as a bank shareholder and supervisor;
-a possible reduction in the ability of the RT to support AK
BARS in the event
that RT resources are used to (partially) resolve problems at
TFB;
-potential negative implications for AK BARS' standalone credit
profile (and
hence of its possible future support needs) as a result of TFB's
failure, due
for example to possible funding outflows, a weakening of the
financial position
of some of AK BARS' borrowers (if they suffer losses as a result
of TFB's
default) or a direct role for AK BARS in the rescue of TFB
(although RT
officials and AK BARS management have stated that the two banks
will not be
merged);
-some uncertainty about the effectiveness of measures being
undertaken to
strengthen AK BARS' own solvency, including the quality of
capital relief
resulting from asset sales to other RT entities.
AK BARS's IDRs, Support, National and debt ratings reflect
Fitch's view of the
moderate probability of support the bank may receive, in case of
need, from RT.
This assessment takes into account (i) RT's majority ownership;
(ii) the close
association between the bank and the regional administration
(RT's
representatives sit on AK BARS's board); and (iii) AK BARS's
agent function for
RT's budget and systemic importance in the region (market share
of around 40%).
The three-notch difference between the ratings of RT and the
bank reflects the
limited flexibility of RT's budget, which may impede its ability
to provide
support in a necessary amount and in a timely manner at all
times given the
bank's relatively large size. This risk is offset somewhat by
the ability to
provide support through RT-affiliated entities, as has been
recently
demonstrated. The notching also reflects significant corporate
governance
weaknesses at AK BARS, given its large and weakly-reserved
related-party and
relationship-based lending exposure, and other high-risk and
non-core assets
which could make support costly and less politically acceptable.
Fitch assessed the volume of such assets at end-1Q16 at
RUB141bn, equivalent to
a significant 4.9x Fitch Core Capital (FCC) (see 'Fitch Affirms
AK BARS Bank's
IDR at 'BB-', Downgrades VR to 'ccc'', dated 22 June 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com). The agency has been informed that during
2Q16-3Q16
high-risk assets were reduced by about RUB35bn as a result of
repayments, and
the bank is currently finalising a further RUB25bn loan sale. As
a result, the
volume of high-risk exposures could fall to around RUB81bn,
equal to roughly
2.3x end-3Q16 FCC.
AK BARS's capitalisation remains weak, as reflected by a 7.4%
Tier 1 regulatory
capital ratio at end-November 2016, just above the regulatory
minimum (7.25%
including buffers from 1 January 2017). Some capital relief may
be provided by
the RUB25bn loan sale (providing this involves a full risk
transfer), and the
bank expects to improve the Tier 1 capital ratio to 10.5% by
end-2Q17, mainly as
a result of a RUB10bn equity injection from RT.
Liquidity is comfortable at AK BARS. Liquid assets of cash, net
short-term
interbank and securities eligible for refinance with central
bank of Russia, net
of near-term wholesale repayments, were suffitient to cover
about 30% of
customer accounts as of 13 December 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL, SUPPORT AND DEBT RATINGS
AK BARS' ratings could be downgraded if (i) the failure and
resolution of TFB
result in regulatory actions which in Fitch's view could weaken
the ability or
propensity of RT to provide support to AK BARS; or (ii) if Fitch
believes the
quality and volume of support made available by the RT to AK
BARS is
insufficient relative to the risks to its solvency resulting
from high-risk
asset exposures.
The rating actions are as follows:
AK BARS Bank:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'BB-', placed on RWN
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: 'A+(rus)', placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'ccc'; unaffected
Support Rating: '3', placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB-,' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt National rating: 'A+(rus)', placed on RWN
AK BARS Luxembourg S.A:
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: 'BB-', placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt: 'B', placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
