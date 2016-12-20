(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
JSC Insurance
Company Kafolat (Kafolat) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating of 'B+'.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Kafolat's state ownership, the company's
strong operating
profile, its relatively strong capital position and positive
profitability. The
rating is negatively impacted by reserving risk and the
relatively low quality
of the insurer's investment portfolio.
The state and state-owned companies hold a combined 93% interest
of Kafolat. Of
this, 66.51% was held by The Ministry of Finance at end-9M16.
Another 11.72% and
of 7.77% are held by the National Bank of External Economic
Activity and by a
state-owned mining company Navoi Mining and Mettalurgical
Combinat. The
remaining shareholders, which hold a combined 14% of shares of
the company, have
stakes of less than 3% each. The Uzbek state provided relatively
strong support
for the state-owned companies via considerable capital
injections in previous
years, which allowed the companies to form a sound capital base
and to adapt to
growing business volumes.
Kafolat's capitalisation is supportive of the rating. According
to Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model, Kafolat's risk-adjusted capital
score was 'very
strong' based on 2015 results. The insurer nominally maintains
sufficient
capital relative to its business volumes with a Solvency I-like
statutory ratio
of 317% at end-9M16.
Kafolat's capital could be exposed to the risk of reserving
deficiency for the
workers compensation line. The long-tail nature of the risk and
the absence of
the government guarantees on such risk, plus regulation of
tariffs and sums
insured significantly increase the reserving risk on this line.
Kafolat does not
test the sufficiency of this reserve in a run-off scenario, as
this is not
required by the regulator.
In Fitch's view, Kafolat's investment portfolio is of low
quality. This reflects
the average credit quality of bank deposits, which accounted for
53% of the
company's total investment portfolio at end-2015. Local banks
are mainly
constrained by sovereign risks and rated in the 'B' category.
Furthermore,
Kafolat's ability to achieve greater diversification is limited
by the narrow
local investment market.
Kafolat has been profitable in the last two years. Net profit
has been earned
through investment, which considerably offset its volatile
underwriting
performance in 2011-2015. The net result in 2015 was robust with
a return on
equity (ROE) of 12.1%, albeit down from 18.6% in 2014.
Despite double-digit growth of gross written premium (GWP) in
2015 an increase
in administrative expenses weakened the combined ratio to 97%
(2014: 86%). The
administrative expense ratio increased to 59.9% in 2015 from
50.6% in 2014.
Fitch believes that a reduction in administrative costs is an
important area of
focus for Kafolat, which would be beneficial for its financial
performance and
earnings.
Kafolat's underwriting result for compulsory lines benefited
from a strong loss
ratio of 23.2% in 2015 (2014: 23.1%). Apart from compulsory
lines, Kafolat
writes a range of voluntary lines, which include property and
liability, health
and accident insurance, financial risks and export risks.
Property insurance
accounted for 30% of net written premiums in 2015, with a loss
ratio of 15.1%
(2014: 4.3%).
Kafolat is the third-largest insurer in Uzbekistan by GWP, with
10.5% of the
market in 2015. Unlike that of the sector, compulsory lines have
dominated
Kafolat's business mix, accounting for 69% of GWP in 2011-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the
Republic of
Uzbekistan or a significant change in the insurer's relations
with the
government would likely have a direct impact on Kafolat's
ratings.
Sustained reserving deficiencies leading to operational losses
or capital
depletion could also lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sam Mageed
Director
+44 20 3530 1704
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 December 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016780
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
