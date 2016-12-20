(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based Bertelsmann
SE & Co KGaA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured
ratings at 'BBB+'; its Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'F2'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Bertelsmann's ratings are anchored by its 75% ownership of
leading pan-European
commercial TV broadcaster, RTL and supported by a profitable
core business
portfolio. A conservative and stable dividend policy enables the
group to retain
a majority of free cashflow for investment purposes. This
provides the company
with financial flexibility and an ability to manage its credit
profile while
reshaping its business mix. A combination of restructuring,
voluntary one-off
pension payments and acquisitions over the past two years has
reduced headroom
within the rating. However, retained organic free cash flow
provides the ability
to maintain a leverage profile within the scope of a 'BBB+'
rating.
Fitch is adjusting the rating sensitivity measures it applies to
Bertelsmann to
reflect the company's progress in developing its digital
business and reducing
its exposure to print based media. The new measures reflect our
view that
Bertelsmann's operating risk profile is no longer higher than
the industry
average.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RTL Underpins Profile: RTL is one of Europe's largest
free-to-air TV
broadcasters accounting for 61% of group EBITDA end-1H16. RTL
benefits from
fairly strong geographic diversification with market-leading
channels in
Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain as well as from the
ownership of its
Fremantle content production arm. The diversification improves
both the
stability and visibility of revenues, which are driven
predominantly by
advertising and subject to cyclicality. Bertelsmann's other
principal businesses
are a 53% stake in books publisher Penguin Random House (PRH),
magazine
publisher G&J and services provider Arvato.
Managing Sector Risks: Changing media consumptions patterns,
evolving technology
platforms and exposure to traditional media continue to
represent medium- to
long-term risks to the company's operating risk profile.
Bertelsmann has taken
steps to reduce this exposure by investing in new segments such
as education and
restructuring its asset portfolio. It is also investing in new
platforms and
faster-growing regions. Declining businesses, which in 2011
accounted for 16% of
revenues, are likely to comprise less than 5% in 2016. Fitch
views Bertelsmann's
exposure to sector risk factors as no longer being higher than
the sector
average because of this progress.
Revised Rating Sensitivities: The progress made on reshaping its
portfolio and
reducing its exposure to declining segments of the sector have
led Fitch to
increase the amount of Funds From Operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage
Bertelsmann needs to sustain a 'BBB+' rating by 0.5x to 2.5x
from 2.0x. Once
adjusted for its operating mix profile, the level is broadly in
line with other
western European and US media and entertainment companies rated
by Fitch.
Dividend Driven Investment Capacity: Bertelsmann has a stable
and consistent
dividend policy that distributes around EUR180m of dividends to
its
shareholders. This equates to around 20%-25% of annual group
pre-dividend free
cash flow. The policy is central to Bertelsmann's rating as it
enables the
company to retain between EUR600 and EUR650m a year (based on
Fitch base-case
forecasts), providing financial flexibility for managing sector
risks, making
investments to support revenue growth and reducing leverage if
needed.
Improving Leverage Headroom: Investments in restructuring and
reshaping its
portfolio saw FFO-adjusted net leverage spike in 2015 at 2.8x.
This is expected
to decline to about 2.2x by end-2017 driven by a combination of
lower
restructuring charges, growing EBITDA, reduced dividend leakage
and improvements
in working capital. This assumes the company continues to make
EUR500m to
EUR600m of potential acquisition investments annually from 2017.
Any increase in debt as a result of raising gearing at the PRH
level is not part
of Fitch's base-case scenario. Pearson, which holds a 47% stake
in PRH, is
entitled to request an increase in leverage up to 3.5x EBITDA
through
exceptional dividends. Should the move occur, the impact on
Bertelsmann's
leverage profile will be dependent on the phasing and timing
along with other
concurrent investments the company may undertake.
Shareholder-Driven Portfolio: Bertelsmann has an unique mix of
media-related
businesses with no immediate synergies. The collective rationale
of these assets
is a reflection of Bertelsmann's ownership structure with
shareholders using
Bertelsmann as a portfolio manager of majority-owned assets in
order to exercise
operational control. The group is owned by the Mohn Family
(19.1%) and by
non-profit operating foundations (80.9%). The structure adds
conservatism to the
company's risk profile for investments, its financing strategy
and dividend
policy.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Bertelsmann has a relatively unique portfolio of assets spanning
media,
publishing, print and services businesses. Ratings are anchored
by the ownership
of leading pan-European commercial TV broadcaster RTL Group
within its
portfolio. While exposure to industry risks is broadly on par to
the sector
average, a greater proportion of cyclically exposed
advertising-based revenues
and a lower mix of subscription-based revenues at RTL drive
potentially higher
volatility in cash flows compared to other media companies such
as RELX
(BBB+/Stable) and CBS Corporation (BBB/Stable). This is
reflected in tighter
leverage metrics required to sustain a 'BBB+' rating. The
constant retention of
over 75% to 80% of free cash flow is rare in the sector and a
key counter weight
to these factors.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 0.8% in FY16, increasing to 1.5% by 2019;
- EBITDA margins of 14.5%-15.0% between 2017 and 2019;
- CAPEX of EUR550m-EUR600m annually across the rating horizon;
- Stable dividend payments at EUR180m annually across the rating
horizon;
- Reduced net M&A expenditure over 2016/17 before increasing to
EUR600m annually
from 2018;
- A continued conservative approach to financial policy in terms
of capital
structure and shareholder remuneration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (including profit participation
certificates) above
2.5x on a sustained basis. M&A-induced leverage would be
considered in the
context of how accretive a deal is likely to be and the
timeframe set by
management to deleverage to more conservative levels.
- Erosion of the core media business (TV advertising and book
publishing) and
Arvato as a result of adverse industry trends and operating
performance.
- Underlying pre-dividend FCF margin in the low single digits.
Positive rating action is unlikely given the company's
operational profile
despite rather conservative financial metrics.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Position: Bertelsmann has undrawn credit
facilities of EUR1.2bn
available until 2020 which, along with positive FCF and no
significant debt
maturities, provides sufficient liquidity across the rating
horizon.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
++44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
