(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, December 22 (Fitch) Policy measures
announced this week by
the Brazilian central bank (BCB) designed to reduce credit costs
and improve
efficiencies in the financial system are unlikely to provide a
major boost to
credit in the short term, according to Fitch Ratings. However,
the policies may
have positive effects in the medium term.
Fitch believes that macroeconomic variables are likely to remain
far more
relevant for credit growth and banking sector profitability,
although the
proposals signal a commitment to bolstering institutional
capacity and enhancing
the regulatory framework, which could be important steps toward
aligning Brazil
to global best practice.
The measures were announced in a press conference by the BCB
president and fell
under broad objectives that include reducing borrowing costs,
improving the
efficiency of the local financial system, strengthening
legislation pertaining
to financial infrastructure and enhancing financial education.
It is difficult
to determine the precise effects of these objectives on
individual banks and the
banking system as there has not been significant detail released
on the specific
policies that will be part of the plan. The legislative and
policy changes that
will be required to achieve these objectives also remain
uncertain and subject
to political initiative.
However, Fitch believes that the objectives are broadly positive
for improving
the institutional capacity of regulators and development of the
financial
system. BCB mentioned measures such as improving credit scoring
systems and
electronic receivables controls, allowing for collateralized
long-term funding
instruments, segmenting financial institutional regulation based
on size and
type of institution, regulation of fintech companies and adding
tools to the
central bank to better control liquidity and monetary
transmission. Altogether,
these could be important reforms to providing the banking system
with a more
robust operational and legal environment.
The BCB's initiatives are part of a broader plan by the
Brazilian government to
reduce interest rate spreads and ease consumer credit conditions
locally. In
recent years, this has included loosening regulations on payroll
lending by
lengthening maximum tenors and raising the maximums allowed.
This month, the
National Congress approved a provisional measure that would
allow private sector
employees to put up to 10% of their balance in a Funds for
Length of Service
account (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Servico) as a guarantee
for payroll
discount loans. Over the past few years, changes in the legal
framework of
residential lending guarantees to enhance lenders' security with
'fiduciary
alienation,' where borrowers only take possession of a property
when they have
paid off the loan, is another example of a reform aimed at
increasing banks'
appetite for different forms of consumer lending.
Fitch maintains that these measures could help narrow spreads
and rates on
consumer lending over the medium to long term. However, they are
unlikely to
have a significant short-term effect on overall system lending.
Also, Fitch
believes that material negative implications on profitability,
as well as
ratings implications, are unlikely over the foreseeable future
as a result of
these initiatives.
Macroeconomic variables should remain more relevant for banking
sector growth
and margins in 2017. Consumer credit demand remains low while
household debt
continues to increase. In addition to the challenging external
environment,
domestic high unemployment and protracted low economic growth
will continue to
weigh on consumer and investor confidence. There is potential
for faster credit
growth following the marked contractions in total credit to GDP
since 2015 and
as the economy stabilizes. However, Fitch expects banks to
remain cautious and
maintain tight underwriting standards.
Fitch maintains a negative sector outlook for Brazilian banks in
2017.
Contact:
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director, Financial Institutions
+55 11 3957 3664
Fitch Ratings Brazil Ltda
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Cerqueira Cesar
Sao Paulo, 01418-100
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504 2216
Justin Patrie, CFA
Fitch Wire
+1 (646) 582 4964
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
2017 Outlook: Brazilian Banks (Macro Picture Seemingly
Stabilizing, but Banking
Sector Not Out of the Woods Yet)
here
