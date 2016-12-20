(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 20 (Fitch) Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies) today reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2016 (4Q16) profit of $87 million, which reflected strong advisory revenue and improved results in capital markets driven by better debt underwriting results over the course of the year. These results follow Jefferies' 3Q16 reports of a strong investment banking backlog with a number of transactions closing during the fourth quarter. Although positive, this quarter's results have no impact on Jefferies' 'BBB-'/'F3' rating or Stable Outlook, as the ratings incorporate the firm's earnings variability which is driven by Fitch's view of the inherently cyclical nature of its business. Overall, Jefferies' ratings continue to be supported by the company's maintenance of conservative balance sheet positioning, capital levels commensurate with the rating category, and what Fitch views as moderate risk levels. Jefferies' quarterly net revenues of $742 million were up 13% from $654 million in 3Q16 and up 45% from the year prior. Equities sales and trading revenues were $176 million, up 19% from $148.3 million in 3Q16 and up 43% from the year prior. It is important to note that 4Q15 was particularly weak, thus the favorable year-over-year comparison. Fixed income was good in Fitch's view, though quarterly revenues of $149.4 million were down 24% from a strong third quarter but up substantially compared to $9.4 million year-on-year when the firm sold down some troubled debt positions. Similarly, fixed income benefited from favorable year-ago comparisons, but Fitch acknowledges that this quarter's results mark the third consecutive quarterly increase in fixed income revenue compared to respective 2015 quarters. Fitch believes that securities firms likely benefited from an increase in market activity across all products in the fourth quarter following the U.S. election. However, the impact on Jefferies' quarterly results is likely limited by the November quarter end. Investment banking net revenues increased to $415 million, up 40% on a linked-quarter basis and up 11% compared to the prior year. The increase was driven by record advisory revenues of $224 million (up 45% from 3Q16) and $190 million in debt capital markets revenues (up 78% from 3Q16). Fitch believes that the economic and political uncertainty which constrained industry-wide investment banking activity during the first three quarters of 2016, abated somewhat in the fourth quarter. Total non-interest expense increased 12% quarter-on-quarter, commensurate with the increase in net revenues and driven primarily by increased compensation expense, leading to quarterly earnings before taxes of $96.5 million. This represented a 20% increase from the previous quarter and a significant increase from the prior year period, when results were impacted by losses in the fixed income business. In 4Q16, Jefferies' risk and capital positioning remained relatively unchanged. The balance sheet decreased slightly to $36.9 billion from $38.1 billion a quarter prior, driven by reduced financial instrument inventory. Jefferies' reported firm-wide VaR for the quarter was $8.44 million, up 27% from the prior quarter and down 13% compared to 4Q15. The quarterly increase was driven, in part, by overall higher market volatility during 4Q16. Jefferies-calculated adjusted leverage (defined as assets excluding securities borrowed, reverse repurchase agreements, cash and goodwill, and intangibles divided by tangible equity) was estimated at 8.6x at Nov. 31, 2016, down from 8.7x at Aug. 31, 2016. Fitch views Jefferies' balance sheet, leverage and VaR levels as commensurate with the rating category, although it is expected that over time the company may modestly redeploy capital and increase its risk appetite. Jefferies-calculated liquidity, which includes cash, cash equivalents, high-quality government securities and reverse repurchase agreements collateralized by high-quality government securities, remained solid, increasing to 15.1% of total tangible assets at 4Q16 (up from 13.4% of total tangible assets at 3Q16). Jefferies continued to maintain ample cash-on-hand, measuring $3.5 billion as of Nov. 31, 2016, representing 9.5% of total assets, up from $3.1 billion as of Aug. 31, 2016, representing 8.3% of total assets. Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a full-service investment banking and institutional securities firm primarily serving middle-market clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer operating subsidiary, Jefferies LLC, holds the vast majority of the firm's consolidated assets and is regulated by the SEC. At Nov. 31, 2016, Jefferies had U.S. GAAP total assets of $36.9 billion and shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion (including non-controlling interests and $1.8 billion of goodwill and intangibles). Fitch considers Jefferies to be a core subsidiary of Leucadia National Corp. (Leucadia, 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable) based on Jefferies' significance relative to Leucadia's equity and the role it is expected to continue to play in the combined company's future strategic direction. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Michael Dodge Associate Director +1-212-908-0379 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001