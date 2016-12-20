(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
two Swiss
mortgage covered bonds programmes at 'AAA'. The rating actions
conclude the
implementation of the agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria published
on 26 October 2016 and also follow the review of both
programmes.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Credit Suisse AG's, (CS; A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds
programme
affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
- UBS AG's, (UBS; A+/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds programme
affirmed at
'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift
Fitch has assigned CS's and UBSs covered bond programmes a
two-notch IDR uplift.
Swiss covered bonds are eligible for a maximum IDR uplift of two
notches given
their exemption from bail-in in a resolution scenario, Fitch's
assessment that a
resolution of the issuer will not result in the direct
enforcement of recourse
against the cover pool and the low risk of
undercollateralisation at the point
of resolution (see Fitch's Jurisdictional Analysis of the Risk
of
Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds - Excel file published
on 29 June 2016).
Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU)
Fitch has assigned a PCU of four notches to CS's covered bond
programmes,
despite most outstanding bonds containing a soft-bullet feature.
This is because
the longest running bond, which has a final maturity date that
exceeds the
penultimate bond by almost 18 years, is a hard bullet bond.
The agency has assigned UBS's covered bond programme a PCU of
six notches. This
reflects that after the maturity of the last remaining hard
bullet bond in 1Q17
all remaining bonds will contain a soft-bullet feature.
Recovery Uplift
Swiss covered bond programmes are generally eligible for two
notches of recovery
uplift. However, the recovery uplift for CS and UBS covered bond
programmes is
capped at one notch, due to foreign-exchange risk having a
material impact on
recoveries given a default of the covered bonds. This is because
the cover
assets are denominated in CHF while outstanding covered bonds
are denominated in
currencies other than CHF. Although swaps on the liabilities are
in place, we
expect those swaps to terminate upon a covered bond default.
This would mean
cash flows on the stressed longer-dated CHF assets would provide
recoveries in a
different currency to the covered bonds.
Breakeven OC for the Ratings
For CS the breakeven asset percentage (BE AP) has decreased to
85% from 86%
while for UBS the BE AP has increased to 88% from 87%. The
driving factors for
the changes in BE AP are described in the Key Rating Drivers
below.
A summary of rating steps for the programmes mentioned in this
commentary can be
found in the excel file "Swiss Covered Bond Programmes - Rating
Action Report"
dated 20 December 2016 which can be accessed in the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CS
The mortgage covered bonds of CS are rated 'AAA', five notches
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift
of two notches,
an updated PCU of four notches and a reduced recovery uplift of
one notch. The
AP of 85% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis (investor
report, September
2016) provides the same level of protection as the BE AP of 85%
for a 'AAA'
rating.
The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a
probability of
default (PD) basis and a one notch recovery uplift, as opposed
to the 'AA' PD
basis with two notches of recovery uplift in the past. The main
driver for the
lower BE AP is the new 'AA+' tested PD scenario as well as
updated prepayment
assumptions applied in the analysis. The Stable Outlook on the
covered bonds
reflects that on the bank's Long-Term IDR.
The 'AAA' BE AP of 85%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation of
17.9%, is driven by an asset disposal loss component of 7.3%.
The lower
prepayment rate of 0% (previously 3%) assumed in the analysis
has increased the
amount of assets modelled by Fitch to be sold to cover the large
value of
maturing liabilities following a switch of recourse to the cover
pool. The cash
flow valuation component amounts to 6.9%, which has decreased
from the last
analysis due to improved excess spread modelled by Fitch in the
programme as a
result of updated spread information. The credit loss component
remains fairly
stable at 3.7%.
Fitch has updated the asset analysis with stable results: 16.6%
'AA+' weighted
average (WA) foreclosure frequency (FF) and 78.3% 'AA+' WA
recovery rate (RR).
UBS
The mortgage covered bonds of UBS are rated 'AAA', four notches
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A+'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift
of two notches,
an updated PCU of six notches and a reduced recovery uplift of
one notch. The AP
of 86% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis (investor report,
September 2016)
provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 88% for a
'AAA' rating.
The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD
basis and a one
notch recovery uplift, as opposed to the 'AA' PD basis with two
notches of
recovery uplift in the past. The main driver for the higher BE
AP is the new
maturity extension period of 17 years (previously 19 years)
assumed by Fitch
under its Swiss Criteria Addendum. The new maturity extension
period is the
result of a slightly improved weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio,
which places the programme in a lower maturity extension bucket.
The updated
maturity extension period has offset the decrease in AP stemming
from a higher
'AA+' tested PD scenario as well as updated prepayment
assumptions applied in
the analysis. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects
that on the
bank's Long-Term IDR.
The 'AAA' BE AP of 88%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation of
13.7%, is driven by an asset disposal loss component of 11.7%.
The lower
prepayment rate of 0% (previously 3%) assumed in the analysis
has increased the
amount of assets modelled by Fitch to be sold to cover the large
value of
maturing liabilities following a switch of recourse to the cover
pool. The cash
flow valuation component amounts to -1.1%, which has decreased
from the last
analysis due to an improved excess spread modelled by Fitch in
the programme.
The improved excess spread reflects a better match between
assets and
liabilities driven by the new maturity extension period of 17
years compared
with 19 years before. The credit loss component remains fairly
stable at 3.1%.
Fitch has updated the asset analysis with stable results: 17.9%
'AA+' WAFF 17.9%
and 83.2% 'AA+' WARR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Credit Suisse AG (CS) Covered Bonds
All else being equal, the 'AAA' rating of CS's covered bonds is
vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) CS's IDR is
downgraded by 3 or
more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the PCU falls by 3
categories to 1; or
(iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases
above Fitch's new
'AAA' breakeven level of 85.0%.
UBS AG (UBS) Covered Bonds
All else being equal, the 'AAA' rating of UBS's covered bonds is
vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UBS's IDR is
downgraded by 6 or
more notches to 'BB+' or below; or (ii) the PCU falls by 6
categories to 0; or
(iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases
above Fitch's new
'AAA' breakeven level of 88.0%.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
