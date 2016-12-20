(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
ratings for
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), its
wholly owned
domestic insurance subsidiaries and affiliates. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of ratings follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect MassMutual's strong market position in
several major and
broadly diversified business lines, strong capital levels, along
with its good
run-rate profitability and investment performance. The ratings
also consider the
ongoing impact of the low interest rate environment and
potential financial
market volatility.
MassMutual's strong market position in life insurance is driven
by sales of core
participating whole life product, which has grown at a faster
rate relative to
its highly rated mutual peers over the last five years.
MassMutual's large and
stable block of traditional cash value life insurance provides
favorable credit
characteristics including long-duration participating
liabilities, relatively
predictable cash flows, limited disintermediation risk, and
limited guarantee
provisions. Fitch believes that the company's strong brand name,
growing career
distribution system, and strong earnings and cashflows from its
asset management
capabilities have provided the company significant competitive
advantages.
MassMutual's statutory capital is very strong and in line with
rating
expectations. At Dec. 31, 2015, total adjusted statutory capital
(TAC) was $17.3
billion, risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was 500%, and the
company had a Prism
capital model score of 'Extremely Strong'. MassMutual's quality
of capital is
lower relative to that of highly rated mutual peers given its
higher surplus
notes to TAC ratio of 13%. However, this is largely offset by
the company's
conservative valuation of its asset management subsidiaries in
reported
statutory capital and lack of use of captives to finance
redundant reserves.
While surplus notes to TAC is above average, the ratio remains
within Fitch's
15% guideline for standard surplus note notching. Fitch expects
statutory
financial leverage to decline modestly longer term due to growth
in statutory
capital. As of Sept. 30, 2016, MassMutual reported relatively
low operating
leverage of approximately 9x and asset leverage of approximately
14x, both of
which are within rating expectations.
Fitch considers MassMutual's run-rate profitability as moderate
on an absolute
basis, but favorable on a risk-adjusted basis and in-line with
highly rated
mutual peers. MassMutual's statutory operating results for 2015
were lower over
the prior year, driven by the absence of a one-time gain from a
real estate sale
transaction in 2014, lower investment margins, and higher
mortality experience,
but partially offset by higher dividends from subsidiaries.
Statutory results
for the first three quarters of 2016 were down relative to the
same period prior
year as a result of costs associated with the acquisition of
MetLife's retail
advisor force, lower investment margins, and increased reserves
associated with
variable annuity guarantees due to low interest rates.
MassMutual manages a diversified and liquid investment portfolio
that has
performed within expectations over the last few years. Through
the third quarter
2016, credit impairments were slightly lower relative to the
same period in
2015. The company's exposure to risky assets, which includes
below
investment-grade bonds, troubled real estate, unaffiliated
common stock and
Schedule BA assets, is somewhat higher than the life industry
but well within
range of large mutual peers.
The ratings on C.M. Life Insurance Company (CM Life) and MML Bay
State Life
Insurance Company (MML Bay State), which are wholly owned
subsidiaries of
MassMutual, are based on Fitch's view that these entities are
core operating
companies within the MassMutual organization.
MassMutual Global Funding, LLC is a limited liability company
domiciled in the
Cayman Islands. MassMutual Global Funding II is a statutory
trust domiciled in
the state of Delaware. The company and trust were established
for the sole
purpose of issuing debt instruments secured by funding
agreements issued by
MassMutual.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--NAIC RBC above 475% and maintaining a Prism capital model
score of 'Extremely
Strong'.
--Surplus notes to TAC ratio below 9%.
--Further growth and higher business concentrations in
participating whole life
business.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Significant decline in TAC, NAIC risk-based capital ratio
below 425%, or a
Prism capital model score below 'Extremely Strong'.
--Increased volatility in earnings due to higher than expected
credit-related
losses.
Rating triggers that could lead to wider notching of
MassMutual's IDR include:
--Surplus notes to TAC ratio above 15%.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA+';
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA';
--$250 million 7.625% surplus notes due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'AA-';
--$100 million 7.5% surplus notes due March 1, 2024 at 'AA-';
--$250 million 5.625% surplus notes due May 15, 2033 at 'AA-';
--$750 million 8.875% surplus notes due June 1, 2039 at 'AA-';
--$400 million 5.375% surplus notes due Dec. 1, 2041 at 'AA-';
--$500 million 4.50% surplus notes due Apr. 15, 2065 at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper program at 'F1+'.
C.M. Life Insurance Company
MML Bay State Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA+'.
MassMutual Global Funding, LLC
MassMutual Global Funding II
--Secured notes program at 'AA+'.
