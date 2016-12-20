(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 20 (Fitch) Australia's public debt
ratios are
likely to peak later - and at a higher level - than previously
expected by the
government and Fitch Ratings as the economic outlook weakens.
However, the debt
trajectory remains consistent with our 'AAA'/Stable sovereign
rating on
Australia, most recently affirmed in September.
The government increased its budget deficit forecasts for the
underlying cash
balance by a cumulative AUD10.3bn (0.6% of GDP) for the next
four years, largely
owing to lower expectations for real GDP growth and wage
inflation, according to
its Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), released on
Monday. It also
projected gross and net debt ratios would peak in FY19 (12
months to end-June),
a year later than forecasted six months ago in the 2017 budget.
That said,
revisions were smaller than those that have been made in recent
years, mainly in
response to sharp falls in commodity prices.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/dfa92ba0-2f1b-455a-b1d8-87aef8801177?src=embe
d"
title="Australia fiscal" width="550" height="678" scrolling="no"
frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
Fitch still expects the government to reduce its deficit at a
slower rate than
official forecasts. The MYEFO abandons the practice of assuming
commodity prices
will remain at recent averages; instead, it factors in a steady
decline from
current levels, though using price assumptions that are still
higher than our
own. We also believe the government will find it hard to deliver
on hitherto
unlegislated spending cuts assumed in the MYEFO, worth a
cumulative AUD13.2bn
(0.8% of GDP) by FY20, given that the coalition government lacks
a majority in
the Senate. The government has made some progress on budget
repair through the
legislature since the July election, saving AUD6.3bn in the
Omnibus Savings Bill
and raising AUD4.7bn in revenues through increasing tobacco
excise. However,
forming a political consensus over the remaining measures will
be considerably
more challenging.
General government debt is now likely to peak at a level
slightly higher than
the 40.4% of GDP that we forecast for FY18 at the time of our
September review.
This would still be broadly in line with the median public
debt/GDP ratio for
'AAA'-rated sovereigns, of 42%. However, the deterioration since
2007 - when
general government debt was less than 10% of GDP - has eroded
the sovereign's
buffer against shocks. A housing market downturn or another
slowdown in the
global economy, for example, could weigh on Australia's rating
if it resulted in
further significant deterioration in public finances.
Australia's fiscal outlook is sensitive to economic performance,
a risk
highlighted by the -0.5% qoq fall in Australia's GDP in 3Q16,
the first
contraction in five years. Some of the factors behind the
decline are likely to
prove temporary - public investment fell sharply after a strong
second quarter,
construction activity was hampered by poor weather, and
coal-mine disruption
held back exports. Furthermore, the drag from falling mining
investment should
continue to fade in coming quarters, while real exports will be
boosted by LNG
projects reaching the production stage. However, last quarter's
data also showed
a slowdown in consumer spending growth - in keeping with subdued
wage gains -
and continued weakness in non-mining investment. Fitch had
previously expected
the economy to expand 2.9% in 2016 and 2017, but those forecasts
now face a
higher risk of downside adjustments.
Contact:
Mervyn Tang
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001