(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Logan
Property
Holdings Company Limited's (BB-/Stable) proposed US dollar
senior notes a
'BB-(EXP)' expected rating.
The notes are rated at the same level as Logan's senior
unsecured rating because
they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The
final rating is
subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information already
received.
The China homebuilder's ratings are supported by strong
contracted sales growth,
improving financial metrics, lower leverage, and stable
profitability with Fitch
calculated EBITDA margin of 28.6% at 1H16. Its current scale of
CNY20bn in
contracted sales and geographic concentration in Guangdong
province constrain
its ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Re-Focus on Shenzhen: The Shenzhen region in China's southern
Guangdong province
accounted for over 40% of Logan's 2015 contracted sales, and
more than 70% of
its land investment was in this area. Fitch believes that
Logan's addition of
land in Shenzhen enhances its land bank quality, reduces sales
risk and improves
its overall operational flexibility, although margins remain
uncertain because
of the high costs for the land and potential for government
policy changes, such
as the imposition of home purchasing curbs. We expect the
Shenzhen region to
continue to be Logan's main focus. The company's land bank was
previously mainly
in Shantou in Guangdong, and Nanning and Fongshing in Guangxi
province, which
are all Tier-2 or Tier-3 cities.
Strong 2015 Performance: Logan's contracted sales rose 54% to
CNY20.5bn in 2015,
above its revised sales target of CNY18bn. The company expects
contracted sales
to continue increasing in 2016. Logan had contracted sales of
CNY26.9bn in
January-November 2016, which was 51% higher than in the same
period in 2015. Its
leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, increased to
41% at end-June
2016 from 32% at end-2015 due to increased land bank
acquisitions in 2016. The
high sales turnover also helped Logan to maintain a healthy
financial profile.
Stable Margin and Strong Liquidity: Logan's Fitch calculated
EBITDA margin rose
slightly to 28.6% in 1H16 from 27.4% in 2015 and 26.2% in 2014.
Fitch expects
the margin to remain stable at above 25% in 2016. The company's
strong cash
position with readily available cash of CNY10.1bn at end-June
2016 is enough to
cover its short-term debt of CNY5.6bn. Fitch believes Logan's
liquidity will
remain healthy in the next 12-18 months, underpinned by its
strong contracted
sales and high cash collection rate.
Limited Geographical Diversification: More than 80% of Logan's
contracted sales
in 2015 were from Guangdong province, with the remaining mainly
from Guangxi
province. Furthermore, more than 50% of the Guangdong contracted
sales were from
the Shenzhen region. The company's geographic concentration is
likely to
continue in 2016, based on its existing land bank and expansion
strategy. This
concentration leaves Logan more vulnerable to economic
volatility and policy
changes in these regions compared with developers that are more
geographically
diversified across China.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales continue to grow in 2016 but at a slower pace
compared with
2015
- Land acquisitions increase in line with sales growth in 2016
- Higher average selling prices and unit land costs as the
company becomes more
focused in the Shenzhen region
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Fitch calculated EBITDA margin sustained below 25% (2015:27%)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40% (2015: 32%)
- Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 1.0x (2015:
1.0x)
Positive: No positive rating action is expected unless Logan is
able to
substantially increase its scale and diversify outside Guangdong
province
without compromising its financial metrics. This is not expected
over the next
12-18 months.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 May 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
