(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Tsesnabank (TSB) to 'B' from
'B+' and affirmed
the Long-Term IDRs of Kazkommertsbank (KKB), Halyk Bank of
Kazakhstan (HB), ATF
Bank, Bank Centercredit (BCC), and Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of
Russia JSC (SBK).
The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed one of HB's
domestic
subsidiaries, JSC Halyk Finance (HF) with a Stable Outlook and
maintained its
other, Altyn Bank JSC (AB), on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The banks' Long-Term IDRs are driven by their Viability Ratings
(VRs), except
SBK whose Long-Term IDRs reflect Fitch's view of potential
support from its
parent, Sberbank of Russia (SBR; BBB-/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
HALYK BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN
The affirmation of HB's Long-Term IDRs at 'BB' and VR at 'bb'
reflects its
strong franchise, solid profitability and capitalisation. The
bank's liquidity
cushion is large and refinancing risks are limited, in Fitch's
view. At the same
time, the elevated levels of HB's problem and potentially
problematic loans as
well as the broader scope of risks inherent in Kazakhstan's
operating
environment still constrain HB's ratings.
Fitch's view of HB's sizeable, albeit stable, problem exposures
is based on the
bank's non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue by more than 90
days) and
non-overdue loans which were restructured as otherwise they
would have
defaulted, comprising 11% and 6% of gross loans, respectively,
at end-3Q16.
These were only slightly changed from 10% and 8% at end-2015,
while coverage of
these loans by impairment reserves remained a reasonable 71% at
end-3Q16.
Additional asset quality risks stem, in Fitch's opinion, from
HB's significant
lightly reserved foreign currency loans, at 25% of gross loans
at end-3Q16.
These were not classified in either of the problem categories
but a material
part was provided to borrowers without foreign currency revenues
before the last
year's devaluation of the tenge.
At the same time, HB retains the strongest loss absorption
capacity among large
Kazakh banks due to its solid pre-impairment profitability and a
large buffer of
core capital. The bank's annualised pre-impairment profit, at 7%
of average
loans in 9M16, was supported by its low funding costs and decent
fee income
streams. The ratio of HB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to
FCC-adjusted
risk-weighted assets was 19% at end-3Q16, up from 18% at
end-2015, supported by
HB's limited loan growth and its return on average equity at a
high 23%.
HB's liquidity is also the strongest among the peers given its
liquid assets of
35% of liabilities at end-3Q16 compared with the Eurobond
repayments in 2017 of
only USD0.6bn or 5% of liabilities.
KAZKOMMERTSBANK
The affirmation of KKB's 'CCC' Long-term IDR and 'ccc' VR
reflects Fitch's view
of the bank's significant distressed assets and modest loss
absorption capacity.
Positively, KKB's ratings factor in its recent track record of
foreign debt
repayments in a relatively stressful environment, and its
sufficient liquidity
relative to the Eurobond payments forthcoming in 2017.
Fitch's view of the weak asset quality is driven by KKB's large
loan exposure to
BTA, its former subsidiary currently operating as a distressed
asset manager,
equalling half of KKB's loans or 6x FCC at end-1H16. Fitch
expects only modest
cash recoveries from this portfolio in the foreseeable future
despite the
exposure being reported as performing.
KKB's NPLs comprised 10% of gross loans at end-3Q16, or 25% of
non-BTA loans,
and were fully covered by impairment reserves. Nevertheless, a
further 10% of
gross loans represented potential risks for the bank as these
were foreign
currency loans mostly provided to unhedged borrowers.
The bank remains structurally loss-making adjusting for
uncollected accrued
interest income (60% of accrued interest in 1H16) and other
low-quality items,
and Fitch does not expect this to reverse quickly as a result of
new lending.
KKB reported net interest income and pre-impairment profits of
4% and 3% of
average earning assets, respectively, in 1H16. However,
excluding uncollected
loan interest, fair-value and currency gains, these results were
negative, at
0.2% and 1.2%, respectively. With the same adjustments KKB's
reported net income
(ROAE of 23%) would have been a loss of 26% of average equity
despite the low
loan loss provisions on the BTA exposure.
The FCC ratio was a modest 8.5% at end-1H16, relative to
potentially high
provisioning requirements on impaired and potentially
problematic foreign
currency loans and loss-making core performance. KKB's
regulatory 9.3% core Tier
1 and 10.0% Tier 1 ratios at end-October 2016 were slightly
below the 9.5% and
10.5% minimum regulatory capital ratios, including buffers,
expected to come
into effect in 2017. However, Fitch expects KKB to meet the
requirements by
end-2016 provided that its provisioning policies and the
de-facto regulatory
forbearance remain unchanged.
Fitch views positively the bank's extensive track record of
repayments on senior
and subordinated Eurobonds, including USD0.2bn subordinated
notes and USD0.4bn
senior Eurobonds during 2016. The November paydown reduced KKB's
liquidity but
Fitch believes it remains adequate relative to 2017's Eurobond
repayments. KKB's
high funding concentration and instability of one of its largest
depositors are
moderately negative.
TSESNABANK
The downgrades of TSB's Long-Term IDRs to 'B' from 'B+' and its
VR to 'b' from
'b+' are driven by Fitch's view of the bank's deteriorating
asset quality and
profitability while its capitalisation remains only moderate.
Positively, TSB's
ratings consider its recently improved liquidity and the record
of it accessing
financing from quasi-state sources and state-controlled
companies.
TSB's NPLs and restructured loans at 6% of gross loans and 6%,
respectively, at
end-3Q16 remained largely unchanged from end-2015. However,
higher asset quality
risks stem from TSB's large volume of foreign-currency loans
reported as
non-impaired (61% of gross loans at end-3Q16) of which about a
third (mostly
related to early-stage real estate) appears to have not fully
serviced principal
or interest in 9M16, suggesting these might have turned
impaired.
TSB's annualised pre-impairment profit weakened to 3% of average
loans in 9M16
from 4% in 2015. Adjusting for uncollected accrued interest,
fair-value and
currency gains, it fell to a loss of 1% from 1.4%. Despite being
supported by
lower provisions, at 1% of average loans in 9M16 and 2% in 2015
the bank's ROAE
dropped to 8% from 16% due to lower currency gains. Fitch
estimates that,
excluding the low-quality income items, TSB would potentially
have net losses of
12% in 9M16 and 7% in 2015.
Capitalisation also provides only modest loss absorption
capacity relative to
potentially high provisioning requirements. TSB's FCC ratio
slightly improved,
to 8.8% at end-3Q16 from 6.8% at end-2015, as a result of an
additional share
capital injection and low loan growth.
TSB's liquidity profile improved due to recently strong local
currency funding
inflows as liquid assets grew to 22% of liabilities at end-3Q16
from 13% at
end-2015. This was further supported by a stable share of
long-term liabilities,
at around two-thirds of total liabilities at end-3Q16.
BANK CENTERCREDIT
The affirmation of BCC's Long-Term IDRs at 'B' and VR at 'b'
reflects the bank's
still significant problem loans, modest capitalisation, and
moderate
performance. The ratings benefit to a degree from BCC's lower
than peers'
foreign currency lending (mostly already recognised as
impaired), stable and
improving domestic deposits base and its improved liquidity
position.
BCC's NPLs reduced to 13% of gross loans at end-3Q16 from 17% at
end-2015 due to
loan write-offs as well as transfers to an SPV (4% of gross
loans at end-3Q16)
and restructured loans remained 12%. NPLs and restructured loans
were only
moderately provisioned by 44% at end-3Q16 meaning continued
impairment charges
are probable. Lower foreign-currency lending, at 22% of gross
loans at end-3Q16,
half of which was already recognised as impaired, make BCC's
potential
additional asset-quality risks more limited compared with its
'B' category
peers.
Fitch views the FCC ratio of 7.3% and regulatory core Tier 1
ratio of 7.7% at
end-3Q16 as modest relative to potential further provisioning
requirements of
BCC's NPLs and restructured loans (1.6x FCC net of total
impairment reserves)
and non-impaired foreign-currency loans at 1.4x FCC. Hybrid and
subordinated
debt, equalling a sizeable 7% of risk-weighted assets, could
serve as an extra
buffer in case of failure.
BCC's net interest income fell to 2% in 9M16 from 4% in 2015 due
to higher
funding costs. Pre-impairment profit weakened to 2% of average
loans from 4%.
Excluding uncollected accrued interest, fair value and currency
gains, it fell
to a modest 1% from 3%. The pre-impairment profit was almost
fully consumed by
loan loss provisions as the reported ROAE remained at a modest
4% in 9M16 after
3% in 2015.
Liquidity remains comfortable with liquid assets covering a high
27% of
liabilities at end-3Q16. As a result of BCC's repayment of NBK's
funding
recently its non-deposit funding sources fell to insignificant
levels.
ATF BANK
The affirmation of ATF's Long-Term IDRs at 'B-' and VR at 'b-'
reflects the
bank's persistently weak asset quality, low capitalisation and
only modest core
profitability. Fitch believes ATF is also exposed to relatively
high liquidity
risks considering the possible deposit outflows, partially
mitigated by its
currently large liquidity cushion.
NPLs remained largely unchanged, at a high 22% of gross loans at
end-9M16, while
restructured loans decreased slightly, to 17% from 23%, due to
property
foreclosures and loan write offs. Loan impairment reserves
covered NPLs and
restructured exposures by a moderate 41% at end-3Q16, mostly
relating to a large
part of fully provisioned legacy NPLs. In addition, about
one-third of gross
loans at end-3Q16 were in foreign currencies. Although reported
as non-impaired,
Fitch believes most of these loans represent a source of high
impairment risk
for the bank.
The FCC ratio slightly improved, to a moderate 9.8% at end-9M16
from 7.4% at
end-2015, due to limited new lending. However, Fitch still views
capitalisation
as weak given the high downside risks in unreserved problem
loans (2.0x FCC at
end-3Q16), non-impaired foreign-currency loans (1.1x FCC), as
well as
potentially high valuation risks relating to ATF's foreclosed
property (1.2x
FCC). Subordinated debts at 10% of risk-weighted assets at
end-3Q16 provide a
moderate loss absorption cushion for senior creditors in case of
failure.
Pre-impairment profit remained stable, at an annualised 3% of
average earning
assets in 9M16. Excluding the uncollected accrued interest, fair
value and
currency gains, it fell to a slim 0.7% from 2% in 2015. ROAE
remained at a low
6% as most of the pre-impairment profits was utilised for
creating reserves.
Liquid assets built up to a high 37% of liabilities at end-3Q16
from slightly
over 20% at end-2015 despite USD0.3bn Eurobond repayment during
2016 with no
senior or dated subordinated outstanding Eurobonds currently
remaining. However,
Fitch believes deposits of ATF's largest depositor, 18% of
liabilities at
end-3Q16, could be highly unstable representing significant
risks for the bank.
SB SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
The affirmation of SBK's 'BB+' Long-term IDRs and '3' Support
Rating reflects
Fitch's view of the moderate probability of potential support
from the parent
bank based on the strategic importance of the CIS region for SBR
and the small
size of SBK relative to its parent.
The affirmation of SBK's VR reflects Fitch's view that its
credit profile is
still consistent with the 'b+' level, mainly thanks to the
ordinary benefits of
support from SBR as well as still decent core profitability and
comfortable
liquidity, despite the recent continued weakening of asset
quality and
capitalisation.
SBK's NPLs continued increasing, to 11.5% of gross loans at
end-3Q16 from 8% at
end-3Q15, while restructured loans surged to 37% from 27%. Loan
impairment
reserves improved only slightly to 9% from 7% of gross loans for
the period. SBK
plans to raise reserves significantly in 2017, but Fitch
understands that this
might not be sufficient as additional non-impaired
foreign-currency loans,
equalling 14% of gross loans at end-3Q16, could add to the
bank's problem
exposures.
SBK's performance remains solid as IFRS pre-impairment profit
improved to an 6%
of average loans in 9M16 from 5% in 2015 (4% from 3%,
respectively, if
uncollected interest earnings, fair-value and currency gains
were excluded) as
annualised operating expenses fell by 20%. ROAE also slightly
improved to 6% in
9M16 from 2% in 2015 due to moderate loan loss provisions.
The FCC ratio slightly improved, to 11.8% at end-3Q16 from 9.3%
at end-2015, due
to limited new lending but remain weak compared with potentially
high
provisioning requirements for unreserved impaired loans (1.8x
FCC) and
potentially problematic foreign currency loans (0.6x FCC).
Liquid assets coverage of liabilities of 35% at end-3Q16 has
remained stable in
recent months despite significant outflows of non-retail
deposits. An unutilised
credit line available from the parent of 18% of SBK's
liabilities at end-3Q16
would make unexpected funding outflows more manageable for SBK.
HB'S SUBSIDIARIES
ALTYN BANK
The RWP on AB's 'BB' IDRs and 'A+(kaz) 'National Long-Term
rating reflects the
upside potential for these ratings from an acquisition of a 60%
equity stake in
the bank by China Citic Bank (CCB; BBB/Stable) in 2017. Fitch
also expects that
AB would be supported, if needed, by HB, which currently owns
100% of AB's
ordinary shares. HB signed a memorandum of understanding with
CCB in November
2016.
Fitch has not assigned AB a Viability Rating given the evolving
business model
following AB's acquisition by HB in 2014 and potential further
transformations
after the change of its controlling shareholder.
HALYK FINANCE
HF's 'BB' Long-term IDRs are aligned with the ratings of its
parent as Fitch
considers HF a core subsidiary of HB. This opinion is based on
HF's prominent
market positions in investment banking and brokerage services to
domestic
clients and significant potential reputational risks for HB
should its
subsidiary default on obligations. HF's moderate size at 1% of
HB's total assets
at end-3Q16, and its healthy balance sheet make it relatively
easy to support.
DEBT RATINGS
Senior unsecured debt ratings are aligned with Long-Term IDRs
based on average
recovery expectations. Recoveries for senior creditors of
defaulted Kazakh banks
(typically in the 30%-50% range) have depended on the extent to
which the
authorities supported banks' restructurings with capital
injections, and so were
essentially the outcome of political decisions.
Dated subordinated debt ratings are notched down by one level
from the banks'
Long-Term IDRs. The perpetual debt ratings of KKB, BCC and ATF
are rated two
notches lower, reflecting greater non-performance risk and more
limited recovery
expectations. Kazakh banks' subordinated issues do not currently
envisage any
formal loss absorption triggers, but in Fitch's view would be
likely to absorb
losses if in the regulator's view the bank had ceased to be
viable.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS)
Fitch's baseline SRF for domestic systemically important banks
at 'B-' reflects
the agency's view that large-scale capital support would be
unlikely to be
forthcoming for any Kazakh commercial banks, given the history
of defaults by
systemic banks and other institutions. Nevertheless, Fitch
expects most banks in
Kazakhstan to continue benefiting from liquidity and other
financial assistance
provided by the state and quasi-state sources.
HB's SRF of 'B' and SR of '4' reflects its exceptionally high
systemic
importance, based on its large 17% deposit market share and by
far the largest
regional branch network, which in addition to its solid
political connections
make moderate state support possible.
KKB's 'No Floor' SRF is based on Fitch's expectations that
support from the
Kazakh authorities in the amount sufficient to address the
bank's large asset
quality and capitalisation problems without senior creditors
facing losses
remains unreliable.
SRFs of 'No Floor' and SRs at '5' of TSB, ATF and BCC reflect
these bank's
moderate market shares, from 6% to 9% of system deposits at
end-3Q16 and,
therefore, these banks' non-systemic status.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The VR-driven Long-Term IDRs would mainly be sensitive to
changes in the banks'
asset quality and capitalisation parameters. Significant
liquidity deterioration
and weakening of core profitability would be negative.
The Long-Term IDRs of SBK and HF would likely change in tandem
with the ratings
of their respective parents. AB's ratings could be upgraded upon
its acquisition
by CCB which may take more than six months to complete.
Debt ratings would change with their respective anchor ratings.]
The rating actions are as follows:
HB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
KKB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'C'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'CCC';
Recovery Rating at
'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'C'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC'; Recovery Rating at
'RR5'
Perpetual debt: affirmed at 'C'; Recovery Rating at 'RR6'
TSB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'BB+(kaz)' from
'BBB-(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Recovery Rating
at 'RR5'
ATF
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'BB-(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'BB-(kaz)'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating at
'RR5'
Perpetual debt: affirmed at 'CC'; Recovery Rating at 'RR6'
SBK
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/'AA-(kaz)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'/'A+(kaz)'
BCC
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'BB+(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'/'BB+(kaz)'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'BB-(kaz)'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR5'
Perpetual debt rating: affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating at
'RR6'
AB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'BB'; maintained on
RWP
Short-Term IDR: 'B'; maintained on RWP
National Long-Term Rating: 'A+(kaz)'; maintained on RWP
Support Rating: '3'; maintained on RWP
HF
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Sergey Popov, CFA (HB, ATF, BCC, AB, HF)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Maria Kuraeva (KKB, SBK, TSB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016791
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001