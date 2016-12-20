(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Russia-based Uralsib
Bank's (UB) Outlook to Stable from Negative at 'B', while
affirming the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'.
A complete list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The revision of the Outlook reflects stabilisation of UB's core
capital metrics
at reasonable levels, the bank's improved core performance, as
well as a strong
liquidity and funding profile. It also reflects Fitch's
expectations that any
further impairment provisioning would likely be gradual and
could at least be
partly financed by pre-impairment profits.
UB's Long-Term IDR of 'B' is driven the standalone credit
profile of the bank,
as captured in its Viability Rating (VR) of 'b'. It reflects
the weak asset
quality of UB, the potentially still high provisioning needs of
its large
problem loans, related-party exposures and investment
properties, and its
current non-compliance with minimum capital ratios and some
other regulatory
requirements.
The ratings also take into account the risks stemming from UB's
planned merger
with a related-party bank, BFA Bank and potentially significant
support it may
provide to a related-party insurance company, SG Uralsib (SGU).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING (VR)
UB's loan quality has continued to weaken since the bank's
rescue in 2H15. As a
result of loan book seasoning and continued problem loan
recognition,
non-performing loans increased to 19% of the portfolio at
end-1H16 from 14% at
end-1H15 and restructured loans to 10% from 4%. Although Fitch
believes most of
UB's large high-risk loans are captured in these impaired
categories, reserves
are yet to stabilise as coverage has weakened to 55% of total
impaired loans
from 75%.
Fitch also expects the merger with BFA to result in some
additional
asset-quality risks given BFA's light reserve coverage of its
own problem loans.
However, in light of BFA's small relative size (13% of combined
gross loans),
Fitch estimates that net impaired loans following the merger
could increase only
moderately to 0.6x Fitch Core Capital (FCC) from 0.4x at
end-1H16.
Fitch's view of UB's weak asset quality also takes into account
sizeable
related-party exposures and investment property risks. Related
parties comprised
0.4x FCC at end-1H16 (of which 0.2x FCC was to the previous
shareholder's
companies) and real estate assets made up a further 0.3x FCC. As
a result of the
merger, related-party exposures would likely fall to 0.2x FCC,
due to the
removal of intragroup loans, while investment properties, which
Fitch considers
overvalued, are unlikely to change relative to core capital.
UB's FCC ratio improved to 16% at end-3Q16 from 14% at end-2015,
due to
deleveraging and equity gains, which were partly driven by the
sale of SGU to a
related party during the period. UB provided an additional
RUB3bn of new equity
to SGU in 2Q16 (equal to 5% of UB's FCC) and plans to provide
additional capital
support that may be significantly larger in volume.
UB remains in breach of the minimum capital ratios as well as
some other
regulatory norms, since it entered into a financial
rehabilitation regime
imposed by the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) in 2015. UB's
regulatory Tier 1
and Total ratios of 5.3% and 7.8%, respectively, at end-3Q16 are
significantly
lower than Basel and FCC ratios because local accounts do not
recognise the
large equity gains booked under IFRS on the low-cost funding
from the DIA.
Fitch does not expect UB to improve the ratios to the regulatory
minimum levels
(in 2017: Tier 1 7.6%, total 9.6%) in the near term, although
internal capital
generation should be stronger in local accounts (under IFRS, the
fair value
gains on the DIA funding will be gradually accrued back through
the income
statement as interest expense). Under the terms of the financial
rehabilitation
regime, UB does not need to meet minimum regulatory capital
requirements.
Fitch does not expect capital ratios to change significantly as
a result of the
merger with BFA. However, the bank's ambitious expansion plans,
if implemented,
could put pressure on capital ratios, notwithstanding improved
internal capital
generation.
A reduction in deposit costs, together with elimination of some
interest
expenses as a result of subordinated debt write-downs in 2015,
improved UB's net
interest margin to 4% in 9M16 from 3% in 2015. This, combined
with a reduction
in operating expenses, helped the bank to turn around its
previously loss-making
core performance as pre-impairment profit strengthened to 6% of
average loans in
9M16. Adjusting for interest accrued but not received in cash
and fair-value
gains, pre-impairment profit was a still reasonable 2% of loans.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects high impairment charges to continue
to put pressure
on UB's net income as the bank gradually provides for its
problem exposures.
Loan impairment charges comprised a high 69% of pre-impairment
profit in 9M16,
resulting in a modest ROAE of 6%.
Fitch's assessment of UB's liquidity and funding profile takes
into account the
bank's large unencumbered liquid assets, equal to 42% of
liabilities at
end-3Q16, a highly granular deposit base which the bank has been
able to largely
restore after some outflows in 2015, and the agency's
expectations that UB will
maintain only moderate repo funding in the long term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATINGS
FLOOR (SRF)
UB's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that
extraordinary
support from state authorities cannot be fully relied upon in
the future. Fitch
recognises that financial assistance the bank received in 2015
helped avert
losses for its senior unsecured creditors. However, the agency
does not believe
that such support can be relied upon again, if needed, given the
large amount of
support already provided, UB's small market shares, and the
exhaustion of
possibilities to bail in junior obligations to restore the
bank's solvency.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
UB's Long-Term IDR and its VR could be downgraded if asset
quality sharply
weakens, capitalisation deteriorates or if the merger with BFA
results in
considerably greater deterioration in UB's financial profile
than currently
expected by Fitch.
Improved reserve coverage of problem exposures, continued solid
performance and
FCC/Basel capital ratios and a strengthening of regulatory
capitalisation could
put upward pressure on the ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'B'; Outlook
revised to
Stable from Negative
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
