(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' Outlook on
Indonesia's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) has
been revised to
Positive, with both ratings affirmed at 'BBB-'. The issue
ratings on Indonesia's
senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds and
foreign-currency sukuks -
issued through Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia II and III -
have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB' and the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F3'. The senior
unsecured
short-term issues have also been affirmed at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Indonesia's ratings balance a low government debt burden,
favourable growth
outlook and limited sovereign exposure to banking-sector risks
with a weak
external position compared with 'BBB' category peers that makes
the country
relatively vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment and a weak -
but improving -
business environment.
The revision of the Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs to Positive
reflects the
following key rating drivers:
The build-up of a track record of macroeconomic stability by the
authorities in
the past few years despite a sometimes-challenging external
environment appears
to represent a structural shift away from the previous focus on
ambitious annual
growth targets. This is illustrated by the current economic
team's more
realistic assumptions in the 2017 budget. The monetary and
exchange-rate policy
of Bank Indonesia (BI) has been effective in weathering market
turmoil, such as
through ensuring comfortable foreign-exchange buffers, even
though the policy
stance could potentially be tested again in the year ahead by
general
emerging-market turbulence and a strengthening US dollar.
A strong structural reform drive since September 2015 is
gradually improving the
difficult business environment, and is likely to support the
growth outlook in
the medium term. Eye-catching reforms include a reduction in the
number and
duration of bureaucratic procedures - illustrated by a strong
improvement in
Indonesia's rank for the World Bank Ease of Doing Business
indicator to 91 from
106 - and a more standardised approach to minimum wage setting.
The impact of
the reform programme on investment and real GDP growth will
depend on the
implementation and to what extent the government continues to
create a more
welcoming climate for investors. Continued macro-policy settings
supporting
stability combined with a persistent reform drive have the
potential to
structurally reduce vulnerabilities in Indonesia's external
finances.
Indonesia's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
GDP growth has come down in recent years, but is still solid
compared with
peers, illustrated by average growth of 5.3% over the last five
years ('BBB'
median: 3.2%). We forecast GDP growth to accelerate gradually in
the next two
years, driven by the positive impact of the speeded-up
structural reform effort,
some stepped-up infrastructure spending, and monetary policy
easing over 2016.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth at 5.1% in 2016, 5.4% in 2017 and
5.7% in 2018.
The low general-government debt burden of 27.8% of GDP in 2016
compares well
with the 'BBB'-median of 40.6%. Fitch does not expect the
government debt to
rise significantly as the government is adhering to a
self-imposed
budget-deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP, which has helped to hold up
investor
confidence in Indonesia in times of market turbulence. The
government revenue
intake is very low, constraining direct government financing of
infrastructure
projects and increasing the reliance on state-owned enterprises
to address the
infrastructure deficit. However, a tax amnesty bolstered
government revenue by
IDR97trn (0.8% of GDP) in the first phase of the programme
concluded at
end-September 2016, and may help raise revenue more permanently.
Fitch considers the sovereign's exposure to banking sector risks
as limited.
Private credit represents only 36% of GDP and the banking
system's health is
relatively strong, although risks built up in the previous
credit cycle imply a
more challenging operating environment. This has led to deferral
of
private-sector capital expenditure and has increased gross
non-performing loans
to 3.2% of total assets in October 2016, from a low of 1.8% at
end-2013.
However, the banking sector's capital adequacy is strong, at
22.9% in October
2016.
Foreign reserves stood at USD111.5bn in November 2016, equal to
7.0 months of
current-account payments and higher than the 'BBB'-median of 6.5
months.
However, Indonesia remains relatively vulnerable to shifts in
market sentiment,
as it is largely dependent on commodities for its exports and
portfolio inflows
to finance its persistent current-account deficit - which Fitch
expects to
slightly rise to 2.3% of GDP in 2017 from 1.9% in 2016. Gross
external debt is
stabilising relative to GDP, as an acceleration of corporate
external debt has
been reined in by BI's external borrowing requirements
implemented in 2015, even
though external government debt on commercial terms is growing.
The Indonesian economy continues to exhibit some structural
weaknesses,
notwithstanding the improvements noted above, and is less
developed on a number
of metrics than many of its peers. Average per capita GDP
remains low at
USD3,576 compared with the 'BBB' range median of USD9,188, while
governance
continues to be weak, as illustrated by a low score for the
World Bank
governance indicator (41st percentile versus the 'BBB' median of
58th
percentile) and Transparency International's corruption index
(88th of 168).
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Indonesia a score equivalent to
a rating of BBB
on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign
rating committee
adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect Indonesia's
vulnerability to changes
in market sentiment and portfolio shifts, as a large part of
government debt is
held abroad or financed in foreign currency, and its relatively
high net
external debt.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model. It
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A strengthening of the external balances, making Indonesia
less vulnerable to
sudden changes in foreign-investor sentiment, for instance
through lower
commodity export dependence or structurally higher foreign
direct investment
inflows.
- Continued improvement of the business environment and
governance standards.
- Maintenance of sustainable GDP growth at a higher level than
rating peers.
The rating Outlooks are Positive. Hence, Fitch does not
anticipate a high
probability of negative action over the forecast period.
However, the main
factors that could see the ratings revert to Stable Outlook are:
- A sharp and sustained external shock to foreign and/or
domestic investors'
confidence with the potential to cause external financing
difficulties.
- A rise in the public debt burden, for example caused by
breaching the
budget-deficit ceiling.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook (November 2016)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016832
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
