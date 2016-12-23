(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kenya's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook.
The issue
ratings on Kenya's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bonds have
also been
affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-'
and the
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kenya's ratings are supported by its strong growth potential and
resilience to
shocks, favourable business climate and only moderate exposure
to commodity
prices. However, its ratings are constrained by its low GDP per
capita, sizeable
twin budget and current account deficits and rising public and
external debt
ratios, as well as by political risks.
Kenya is starting to make headway in reducing its budget
deficit, but it remains
substantial and the consolidation path is subject to downside
risks. Fitch
forecasts a fiscal deficit of 7.1% of GDP for the fiscal year
ending June 2017
(FY17), down from 7.5% in FY16 and compared with the original
budget target of
9.7%. Nevertheless, this remains well above the 'B' median of
4.2%. The
possibility of under-performing tax revenues and increased
current expenditures
around the August 2017 general elections represent a downside
risk, although
this is balanced against Kenya's history of under-executing
capital
expenditures.
Kenya's large and persistent fiscal deficits have led to a
steady increase in
gross general government debt, to 55% of GDP at end-FY16 from
42% at end-FY13.
Fitch forecasts it will rise further to 57% at end-FY17, just
above the 'B'
median of 56%. As a percentage of revenue the debt level is
287%, compared with
the 'B' median of 230%. Kenya's debt sustainability will rely
on its ability to
continue to reduce the primary fiscal deficit and to maintain
high levels of
economic growth.
Kenya has committed to an economic programme that includes
increasing government
revenues and increasing the efficiency and transparency of
expenditures. The
programme is supported by an IMF stand-by arrangement and a
stand-by credit
facility that would make available a combined USD1.5bn in
financing should Kenya
experience a significant external shock.
The medium-term growth outlook remains strong. Public sector
spending continues
to bolster demand, despite under-executing the capital budget.
The Kenyan
economy grew by 6.1% in 1H16, as easing drought conditions
improved agricultural
output and tourism experienced a rebound. Fitch forecasts full
year 2016 growth
to be 5.8%, owing to decelerating credit growth, and 6% in 2017,
but uncertainty
around the elections is a downside risk.
Consumer price inflation has remained within the central bank's
5+/-2.5%
inflation target, supported by the stability of the shilling and
lower food and
fuel prices. Inflation experienced a slight uptick to 6.7% in
November, but it
is still well below the 8% reached as of end-December 2015.
Lowered inflation
expectations have allowed the Central Bank of Kenya to lower the
benchmark
Central Bank Rate by a total of 150 bps in 2016.
In August 2016, the Kenyan Parliament passed a law capping the
rates that
lenders can charge at 400 bps above the central bank policy
rate. Fitch is
sceptical that the interest rate cap will increase overall
credit by increasing
demand as the authorities expect. In the near term, the rate cap
will more
likely put additional pressure on bank profitability and
willingness to lend.
Credit to the private sector grew at 4.8% year-on-year in
October 2016, down
from 19.5% in October 2015. According to the Central Bank of
Kenya, NPLs
increased to 9.3% of gross loans as of October 2016, up from
5.7% in October
2015.
Kenya's August 2017 general elections pose some security and
economic risks.
Some violent incidents appear likely, but Fitch does not expect
it to be
anything like the scale of the 2007 elections, when up to 1500
people were
killed in ethnic violence. The opposition Coalition for Reform
of Democracy
coalition reached agreement in principle with the governing
Jubilee party over
the composition of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries
Commission, but it
has yet to be fully staffed, after a dispute which flared into
protests and
violence earlier in the year. Kenya's overall security situation
has also seen
improvement, highlighted by the removal of travel advisories by
both the US and
UK foreign ministries and by the increase in tourism over 2017.
The current account deficit remains sizeable and net external
debt/GDP is
rising. However, Fitch estimates the current account deficit
declined to 6.6% of
GDP in 2016, from 9.8% in 2014, thanks to tapering capital
imports and lower oil
prices. Higher oil prices mean a risk of the current account
widening in 2017
and 2018. Increasing external debt payments have led to the
gradual drawdown of
foreign exchange reserves, which stand at USD7.3bn as of
mid-December.
Nonetheless, at 4.7 months of current external payments, the
reserves level is
adequate. Kenya's IMF programme provides additional support for
the external
position.
Kenya has improved its rank by 21 places to 108 in the 2016
World Bank's Doing
Business Index, a level better than the 'B' median. The country
is in the 22nd
percentile of the UN Human Development Index.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Kenya a score equivalent to a
rating of B+ on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a downgrade
are:
- Failure to consolidate the budget deficit and stabilise
government debt/GDP.
- Deterioration in the political or security environment
undermining Kenya's
long-term growth performance.
- Widening of the current account deficit that stresses
macroeconomic stability
and leads to significant foreign exchange reserves drawdown.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to positive
rating action.
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
a stabilisation
of the Outlook include:
- Effective implementation of a fiscal consolidation plan and
stabilisation of
government debt/GDP.
- A longer track record of prudent economic management and
structural reforms to
foster an improved business environment and faster economic
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the global economy evolves broadly in line with
the projections in
its latest "Global Economic Outlook".
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director,
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
