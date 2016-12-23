(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Xuzhou Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone State-owned Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Xuzhou Hi-Tech) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Tongshan District: The ratings of Xuzhou Hi-Tech are credit linked to Tongshan District, which is part of Xuzhou Municipality in China's eastern Jiangsu Province. This is based on the district government's 100% ownership of the entity, strong government oversight of its financials, moderate integration and strategic importance of the entity's operation to the district. These factors result in a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the district, if needed. Therefore, Xuzhou Hi-Tech is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Legal Status Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: Xuzhou Hi-Tech is allowed to go bankrupt and not all of its employees are civil servants. Tongshan's Creditworthiness: Tongshan District is a county-level local regional government in Jiangsu Province, which had the second-largest gross regional product (GRP) among China's provinces in 2015. Tongshan's creditworthiness is supported by its strong economy, which is reflected in its GRP per capita at CNY86,000 in 2015, 165% of the national GDP per capita. Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: Xuzhou Hi-Tech is the only local-government financing vehicle that the authorities use to fund the development of the Xuzhou National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone (Xuzhou HTZ). The company is the sole entity involved in developing large-scale urban infrastructure projects, providing ancillary services and inviting investment in the zone. Xuzhou Hi-Tech also plays an important role in implementing the blueprint of the Xuzhou municipal government, Tongshan district government and Xuzhou HTZ Management Committee. Integration Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: As a core functional public-sector entity in Xuzhou HTZ, Xuzhou Hi-Tech receives financial support from the government in various forms, such as capital injections and government subsidies. Xuzhou Hi-Tech received annual subsidies of CNY60m-120m during 2013-2015. The district government increased its support to the company in 2015 with a cash injection of CNY1.68bn, the company said. Control and Oversight Attribute Assessed at Stronger: Xuzhou Hi-Tech is wholly owned by the government, the board members are mainly appointed by the government, and major projects require the government's approval. Xuzhou Hi-Tech's financing plan and debt levels are also closely monitored by the government, and the company is required to report its operational and financial results to the government on a regular basis. Standalone Profile at 'B': Xuzhou Hi-Tech's standalone credit profile is comparable with peers rated 'B'. Its financial profile is characterised by high capex, a substantial amount of receivables compared with total assets and large inventory related to urban infrastructure development. EBITDA/interest coverage dropped to less than 2x and net debt/EBITDA fell to around 4.5x at end-2015. Fitch believes this trend will continue in the medium term, driven by the ongoing infrastructure investments within the Xuzhou HTZ. RATING SENSITIVITIES Links with Municipality: An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment on the creditworthiness of Tongshan District as well as a stronger or more explicit commitment of support from the district government may trigger positive rating action on Xuzhou Hi-Tech. A significant weakening Xuzhou Hi-Tech's strategic importance to the district, dilution of the Xuzhou Hi-Tech's government's shareholding, or reduced district support, may result in a downgrade. A downgrade may also stem from weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the Tongshan District, leading to deterioration in its creditworthiness. Contact: Primary Analyst Lorraine Liu Analyst +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Tertiary Analyst Ark Huang Analyst +86 21 2028 3153 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017043 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001