(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
UniCredit Bank
Austria AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with a Negative
Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this Rating Action Commentary.
The affirmation of the ratings follows the affirmation of
UniCredit S.p.A.'s
(UC) Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'/Negative (see "Fitch Affirms
UniCredit at 'BBB+'
Negative Outlook"). The Negative Outlook on Bank Austria's
Long-Term IDR mirrors
that of its parent.
A downgrade of UC's Long-Term IDR could result in a downgrade of
Bank Austria's
IDR and VR, and the Outlook reflects the potential negative
implications of a
deterioration of UC's financial strength for Bank Austria's
capitalisation and
financial flexibility. In particular, the likely increased
fungibility of
capital within the UC group could constrain Bank Austria's
financial flexibility
as it works to realign its business model to becoming a purely
domestic bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Bank Austria's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect our view
that the bank
should be able to generate sufficient earnings and maintain a
conservative risk
profile. Bank Austria's business model has changed materially as
a result of the
transfer of its central and eastern European (CEE) subsidiaries
and 41% stake in
its Turkish unit to UC in 4Q16.
The transfer has considerably reduced its geographic
diversification and
business scope, but we expect the downsized bank to benefit from
its focus on
domestic assets in light of the solid operating environment in
Austria, which is
considerably more developed and resilient than most of the CEE
economies in
which the bank has been operating so far.
Bank Austria's narrowed domestic setup will also lower risks and
earnings
volatility but will significantly weaken internal capital
generation as CEE has
historically generated the vast majority of profits. Profit
generation is now
dominated by the domestic corporate business, which we expect to
remain
moderately profitable across the cycle, while the low-margin and
high-cost
Austrian retail operations are likely to generate large
restructuring expenses
in the next few years.
Cost pressure in Austria will also remain high due to high
regulatory costs, and
investments to adapt to the changing competitive landscape. Cost
reduction
measures implemented by the bank, and the reduction in Austrian
bank levy
charges from 2017 will provide some medium-term relief.
SUPPORT RATING
Bank Austria's Support Rating is based on institutional support
from the parent
and reflects our view of UC's high propensity to support its
Austrian
subsidiary. The transfer of CEE activities means Bank Austria's
size is in our
opinion no longer a constraint to UC's ability to provide
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bank Austria's VR and IDRs are sensitive to UC's strategic plans
for the
Austrian operations and our perception of the way fungibility of
capital will
evolve within the UC group. A downgrade of UC's ratings would be
likely to lead
to a downgrade of Bank Austria's ratings because in, our
opinion, weaker
financial strength at the parent would increase the risk of a
reallocation of
excess capital from Bank Austria to UC.
Bank Austria and UC are supervised by the same regulator, the
ECB, and we
believe this will eventually result in increased capital
fungibility. However,
Bank Austria's ratings could be affirmed at their current level
even after a
potential downgrade of UC's ratings if it demonstrates that it
can maintain
strong capitalisation and adequate internal capital generation
through retained
earnings from its domestically focused business model, and we
conclude that Bank
Austria's credit profile is sufficiently independent from its
parent's at that
point.
Bank Austria's ratings are also sensitive to a deterioration of
the performance
of its domestic retail business. A downgrade of Bank Austria's
VR would result
in a downgrade of its IDR only if its parent's IDR is also
downgraded.
Upside potential for its VR is limited because of the links with
its parent's
ratings, and in light of the bank's narrow geographic
diversification and higher
reliance on wholesale (corporate) banking for profit generation.
This is likely
to constrain the VR within the 'bbb' category, at least until
the bank
establishes a track record of strongly and sustainably improved
performance at
its domestic retail business.
SUPPORT RATING
An upgrade of Bank Austria's Support Rating would be contingent
on an upgrade of
UC's Long-Term IDR, which we do not expect given the Negative
Outlook on the
parent's Long-Term IDR. A downgrade could occur if we perceive a
decrease in
UC's propensity to support, for example through a significant
reduction in the
importance of Bank Austria's role in the group, which is not our
expectation, or
if UC's ability to provide support weakens materially.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krista Davies
Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
