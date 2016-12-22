(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Unicredit S.p.A.'s
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its
Viability Rating (VR) at
'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The affirmation follows the bank's restructuring announcement
last week. In
Fitch's opinion, the planned recapitalisation, sale of
non-performing loans
(NPLs) and cost-cutting measures, if achieved, are all positive
for creditors.
The Negative Outlook mirrors that on Italy's sovereign rating
('BBB+'/Negative)
and reflects Fitch's view that a downgrade of Italy would
probably lead to a
downgrade of UniCredit's ratings. The Negative Outlook also
reflects Fitch's
view that a further deterioration in Italy's economic
environment would make
reaching the bank's targets under its strategic plan more
difficult. Fitch's
assumption is that the bank will successfully raise capital,
reduce NPLs and
work towards reaching its targets. If these are not achieved in
line with the
plan, the ratings will be downgraded, probably by several
notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
UniCredit's Long-Term IDR is driven by its Viability Rating
(VR). The ratings
reflect the benefits from the planned EUR13bn capital increase
and reduction in
legacy NPL stock, but also remaining problems with asset quality
and earnings
for the parent bank after the restructuring. The ratings also
reflect the
group's broad and diversified international franchise, measures
being taken on
costs, and a good, diversified funding and liquidity profile.
Geographical diversification, particularly in more stable and
highly rated
economies such as Germany and Austria has proved key to
supporting the group's
overall risk profile. However, Fitch considers that the parent
bank's risk
profile remains highly correlated with that of the Italian
sovereign and with
the domestic operating environment. We expect Italy's GDP to
grow by 0.8% in
2016 and 0.9% in 2017, having declined in the five years to 2016
at an average
annual rate of 0.6%.
The restructuring will include notable progress in addressing
UniCredit's legacy
NPL stock. The group had approximately EUR75bn impaired
exposures at end-9M16,
largely generated by its Italian corporate business during the
country's
protracted recession. Management has identified a EUR56.4bn
non-core asset
portfolio to reduce through portfolio and single-name disposals
and write-offs
but also through improved cure and recovery strategies. The bank
announced a
EUR17.7bn gross doubtful loan securitisation transaction, the
sale of slightly
over 50% of which has already been agreed with the remaining
amount to be
disposed of by end-2019, whilst an additional EUR19bn of
impaired exposures will
be worked out more traditionally. These initiatives should lead
to a reduced
gross consolidated impaired exposure of approximately EUR44bn by
end-2019,
equivalent to a gross impaired loan ratio of 8.4% (as indicated
by the bank).
UniCredit projects the loan impairment coverage ratio of
remaining stock will
improve to above 54% by end-2019.
The EUR13bn capital injection and sales of stakes in Fineco,
Pekao and Pioneer
will substantially boost UniCredit's capital ratios, even after
raising
impairment coverage levels and booking restructuring costs.
Management projects
a consolidated pro forma end-2017 phased-in CET1 ratio of 12%.
It will
repatriate EUR3bn from its German subsidiary to the parent bank
in the 2017
accounts, which demonstrates that capital and funding are
gradually becoming
more fungible across the group, but the German and Austrian
subsidiaries will
retain high amounts of group capital.
UniCredit's modest operating earnings should improve following
the cost
restructuring measures (projected annual cost savings of
EUR1.7bn from 2019),
and management is targeting an underlying return on tangible
equity of 9% on the
basis of still slow EU economic growth and lower-for-longer
interest rates.
Funding is stable and well diversified and benefits from the
group's direct
presence in and market access to various countries. The group's
liquidity
profile is commensurate with the ratings.
The rating of the senior debt issued by UniCredit's funding
vehicles, UniCredit
Bank (Ireland) plc, and UniCredit International Bank Luxembourg
SA is equalised
with that of the parent since it is unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by UniCredit.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot
rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and
the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide
a framework for
resolving banks that require senior creditors participating in
losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the bank
are all notched
down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles.
Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below the VR for
loss severity to
reflect below-average recovery prospects. No notching is applied
for incremental
non-performance risk because writedown of the notes will only
occur once the
point of non-viability is reached and there is no coupon
flexibility prior to
non-viability.
Legacy Upper Tier 2 debt reflects its higher loss severity given
its
subordination to senior unsecured and subordinated Tier 2
obligations (two
notches) and incremental non-performance risk (one notch) for
its cumulative
coupon deferral subject to constrains.
Legacy Tier 1 notes are notched four times from the VR, two
notches for loss
severity for deep subordination and another two for
non-performance risk as
coupon deferral is constrained by look-back clauses.
AT1 notes are currently rated five notches below the VR, two
notches for loss
severity relative to senior unsecured creditors and three
notches for
incremental non-performance risk, the latter notching reflecting
the
instruments' fully discretionary interest payment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
UniCredit's VR, IDRs and debt ratings reflect Fitch's assumption
that the
EUR13bn capital raising, which according to the bank is fully
pre-underwritten,
will be achieved in 1Q16. The bank's ratings would be
downgraded, probably by
several notches, if the capital increase does not go through or
if the bank
fails to demonstrate notable progress in selling down and
reducing the remaining
stock of impaired exposures, which include around EUR19bn of
impaired loans and
the portion of the securitised NPLs that the bank has not yet
sold to third-
party investors. The ratings could also be downgraded if there
is material
slippage in Unicredit's cost reduction plan.
Unicredit's ratings are also sensitive to the operating
environment in Italy,
particularly as this affects asset quality and earnings. A
notable economic
improvement could be beneficial for the ratings, while a
deterioration could be
negative.
Because capital and funding are progressively becoming more
fungible across the
group, and the German subsidiary UniCredit Bank AG, is large in
relation to the
group, highly integrated into the parent and supervised by the
same regulator,
the ECB, it is possible that Fitch will at some point assign
common VRs to
UniCredit S.p.A. and its German banking subsidiary to reflect
the then close
integration between the two entities. After the transfer of CEE
subsidiaries to
the parent, UniCredit's Bank Austria AG's relative size fell and
its business
model has become domestically focused. If and when we conclude
that capital has
become essentially fungible within the group, we would equalise
the Austrian
subsidiary's ratings with those of its Italian parent because
Bank Austria is
highly integrated into the parent and supervised by the same
regulator.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by UniCredit's funding
vehicles, UniCredit
Bank (Ireland) plc, and UniCredit International Bank Luxembourg
SA, are
sensitive to the same considerations as the senior unsecured
debt issued by the
parent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid securities' ratings are
primarily sensitive to
changes in the VR, from which they are notched. The ratings are
also sensitive
to a change in the notes' notching, which could arise if Fitch
changes its
assessment of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the VR or
their expected loss severity.
For AT1 issues, the capital raising and business plan should
provide UniCredit
with an ample buffer above its regulatory maximum distributable
amount (MDA)
threshold. However, if the capital raising fails, the bank would
breach its MDA
requirement and not be permitted to pay AT1 coupons, which Fitch
would consider
as non-performance and downgrade the debt ratings accordingly,
probably to 'CCC'
or below, depending on our recovery estimates.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
UniCredit. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+' Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Legacy Upper Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BB'
AT 1 Notes: affirmed at 'BB-'
UniCredit Bank (Ireland) p.l.c. (no issuer ratings assigned):
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
UniCredit International Bank (Luxembourg) S.A. (no issuer
ratings assigned):
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
