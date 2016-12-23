(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Unum Group (UNM) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for all of UNM's
domestic operating
subsidiaries at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of UNM's ratings reflects the company's
continued strong, stable
operating performance in its core businesses, moderate
investment risk, solid
capital and liquidity at both the insurance subsidiary and
holding company
level, as well as the company's leadership position in the U.S.
employee
benefits market. UNM's ratings also reflect the impact of the
ongoing low
interest rate environment on the company's businesses, including
legacy
long-term care, competitive challenges in the company's core
U.S. disability
business, and continued modest improvement in the operating
performance of its
U.K. business.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that while UNM's
premium growth and
operating margins continue to be challenged by the uncertain
economic
environment and competitive market conditions, the company's
overall
profitability has been strong and stable, and will continue to
support the
current rating for the foreseeable future. Operating margins in
UNM's U.S.
disability business have held up well through challenging
economic conditions in
recent years. UNM has been experiencing a generally improving
trend in the
benefit ratio of its core U.S. group disability income business
over the past
several years, which has helped support the company's overall
profitability.
UNM reported pretax operating earnings of $968 million for the
first nine months
of 2016, essentially flat from $972 million for the same period
in 2015. Despite
pressure from the ongoing difficult interest rate conditions and
slow salary
growth, the company has maintained attractive margins through
pricing and claims
and expense management. Fitch anticipates additional pressure on
UNM's U.K.
operations in the short- to intermediate-term driven by
uncertainty around the
effects of the U.K. vote in June 2016 to leave the European
Union.
Fitch considers UNM's capitalization to be strong and financial
leverage to be
reasonable and within overall expectations for the company's
ratings. The
company's Prism score of 'Strong' is consistent with the
company's current 'A'
IFS rating, as is the company's financial leverage of 27% at
Sept. 30, 2016. UNM
reported consolidated risk-based capital (RBC) of its U.S.
insurance
subsidiaries of approximately 398% at year-end 2015, and
management anticipates
consolidated RBC to be approximately 400% at year-end 2016,
which is at the high
end of management's near- to intermediate-term target of 375% -
400%.
Fitch considers UNM's debt service capacity to be strong for the
rating level
with GAAP earnings-based interest coverage of 9x for the first
nine months of in
2016. Holding company liquidity as represented by cash and
marketable
securities, including those held at an intermediate holding
company, totalled
$598 million at Sept. 30, 2016.
Based in Chattanooga, TN, UNM is the largest provider of group
disability income
insurance in the U.S. and the U.K, and the largest provider of
group life
insurance in the U.S. For the first nine months of 2016, the
company reported
total revenue of $8.3 billion and total assets of $63.9 billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Reduced exposure to legacy long-term care business with no
deterioration in
operating performance.
--U.S. risk-based capital ratio above 400% and run-rate
financial leverage below
20%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in financial results that includes an increase
in the U.S. group
disability benefit ratio over 87%, ROE declining to a level
below 9%, and
statutory maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage
falling below 3x.
--Holding company cash falls below management's target of
approximately 1x fixed
charges (interest expense plus common stock dividend).
--U.S. risk-based capital ratio below 350%, Prism score below
'Strong' or
financial leverage above 28%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Unum Group Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--7.00% senior notes due July 15, 2018 at 'BBB';
--5.625% senior notes due Sept. 15, 2020 at 'BBB';
--3.00% senior notes due May 15, 2021 at 'BBB';
--4.00% senior notes due March 15, 2024 at 'BBB;
--3.875% senior notes due Nov. 5, 2025 at 'BBB;
--7.25% senior notes due March 15, 2028 at 'BBB';
--6.75% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2028 at 'BBB';
--7.375% senior notes due June 15, 2032 at 'BBB';
--5.75% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2042 at 'BBB'.
Provident Financing Trust I
--7.405% junior subordinated capital securities at 'BB+'.
Unum Group members:
Unum Life Insurance Company of America
Provident Life & Accident Insurance Company
Provident Life and Casualty Insurance Company
The Paul Revere Life Insurance Company
Unum Insurance Company
First Unum Life Insurance Company
Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
