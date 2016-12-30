(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Guangzhou R&F
Properties Co., Ltd's (BB/Stable) proposed US dollar senior
notes a 'BB(EXP)'
expected rating.
The notes are issued by Easy Tactic Limited, a subsidiary of
Guangzhou R&F, and
are rated at the same level as Guangzhou R&F's senior unsecured
rating because
they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The
final rating is
subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information already
received.
The ratings are supported by Guangzhou R&F's scale in terms of
land bank and
contracted sales with margins that are comparable to 'BB+'
peers. It also has
the highest EBITDA margin among 'BB' rating category peers. Its
recurring income
to interest expense at 0.16x also supports its rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Still High: Fitch expects Guangzhou R&F's leverage to
stabilise at
around 55%-60% in 2016-2017 after peaking at 61.3% at end-2014
following
aggressive land banking. Its leverage of 57.4% at end-1H16,
although high for
its rating, was lower than 60.5% in end-2015. The continued high
leverage was
partly a result of the delay of its A-share listing. The company
expects
leverage to remain stable. This high leverage is the key
weakness of its credit
profile, but is sufficiently mitigated by a strong business
profile commensurate
with a 'BB' to 'BB+' rating.
Better Selection of Land: Guangzhou R&F has turned more
selective and careful on
its criteria for buying land in 2014-2015. It focused in Tier 1
cities and Tier
2 cities around the Yangtze River Delta and Beijing-Tianjin
regions, and moved
away from Tier 3 cities and over-supplied Tier 2 cities. We
believe the more
carefully selected land purchased from 2014-2015 will provide
better margins and
cash flows to the company in 2016-2018.
The two plots acquired via redevelopment in Shenzhen in 1H16,
which had land
cost of CNY7300-8300 per square metre demonstrated the company's
direction for
land acquisitions. Guangzhou R&F slowed down acquisitions in
2014 to 2015
following the sharp rise in leverage that stemmed from its
aggressive land
acquisitions in 2013. Land premium dropped to CNY5.3bn and
CNY4.6bn in 2014 and
2015, respectively, from CNY43.4bn in 2013.
Superior EBITDA Margins: Guangzhou R&F's EBITDA margin exceeds
those of its 'BB'
category peers, which ranged from 20% to 25%. Guangzhou R&F's
EBITDA margin
widened to 31.1% in 1H16 from a low of 26.11% in 2015 and
33%-36% in 2011-2013.
EBITDA margin improved due to better market conditions in 2H15
and a larger
share of commercial property sales, which are more profitable.
Margin shrank in
2014 because commercial property sales accounted for just 6% of
total revenue,
compared with 33% and 15% in 2013 and 2012, respectively.
Improving Recurring Income: Guangzhou R&F's recurring income
EBITDA (including
hotel and rental income) increased to CNY958m in 2015, Fitch
estimated. This is
a CAGR of 10.6% since 2012. Its recurring income interest
expense coverage was
at 0.16x at end-2015, and Fitch expects this to improve to 0.20x
in the next two
years. This is due to an increase in gross rentable floor area
and the number of
hotel rooms in operation, and a likely decline in funding cost.
Its improving
recurring income interest expense coverage supports its 'BB'
ratings.
Reducing Funding Costs: Guangzhou R&F is replacing its high-cost
borrowings,
including its
offshore notes, perpetual capital securities and trust loans,
which bear
interest rates of around 10%, with lower-cost domestic
borrowing. It issued
several onshore bonds that raised CNY43.3bn in total at interest
cost of
3.48%-5.20% in July 2015 and 1H16. It also repaid CNY23.2bn of
its more
expensive borrowings. In 1H16, the weighted average cost of
financing was
6%-6.57% compared with 8.22% in 2014 and 7.83% in 2015. Fitch
expects the
company to maintain low interest costs in the next 12-24 months.
The company's
plans for a share sale in China have been delayed, but this is
not putting
pressure on its ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales to increase 9% in 2016
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 2%-3% over
2016-2018
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by
2%-3% for 2016-2018
- EBITDA margin at 26%-27% in 2016-2018
- Slower land bank acquisition in 2016-2018 with land premium
around CNY7bn-10bn
a year
- Net debt including perpetual securities to be around
CNY65bn-70bn in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin below 25% on a sustained basis. (2015: 26%,
1H16: 31.1%)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory over 60% on a sustained basis.
(2015: 60.5%, 1H16:
57.4%)
- Contracted sales/gross debt below 0.6x on a sustained basis.
(2015: 0.6x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Net debt/adjusted inventory below 40% on a sustained basis.
-Contracted sales/gross debt above 0.8x on a sustained basis,
while maintaining
its current scale
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 September 2016
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Endorsement Policy
here
