(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Pacific & Orient Insurance Co. Berhad's (POI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects POI's strong capitalisation and overall stable financial fundamentals, underpinned by disciplined underwriting amid weakening market share in the motorcycle insurance industry. However, POI's rating is constrained by its focus on the small niche market and its volatile reserving experience amid Malaysia's industry-wide underwriting deficit for third-party motor insurance. POI's underwriting performance improved in the financial year to end-September 2016 (FY16). Lower gross premiums from stiff market competition were offset by a significant reversal in net claim liabilities due to a strengthened claim reserve in FY15. This improved POI's combined ratio to 85% in FY16, from 103% in FY15. Fitch expects top-line growth to remain under pressure in FY17 due to the increasingly competitive landscape for motor premiums and uncertainty caused by the planned detariffication of motor rates from July 2017. Nonetheless, we expect overall underwriting performance to be stable due to management's emphasis on bottom-line profitability. POI maintained its regulatory capital ratio above 200% at end-FY16, well above the 130% regulatory minimum. Net leverage fell to 2.6x at end-FY16, compared with 3.5x a year ago, as the company maintaining consistent surplus growth amid falling premiums. Fitch does not expect this trend to continue as premium growth normalises. POI derives close to 80% of its gross premiums from the motor class and had a 2.1% non-life market share in Malaysia in 2015, as measured by gross premiums. Its reserving experience has been volatile over the last five years due to an industry push to close out older claims and changes in actuarial claim liability assessments. Fitch will continue monitoring POI's reserving practices amid potential underwriting volatility in its niche motor business. The company's investment mix remains prudent and highly liquid, with more than 80% of invested assets placed in cash and deposits in FY16. We expect a moderate shift away from deposits in the near-term as POI intends to optimise investment returns on a risk-adjusted basis. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deteriorating underwriting performance, with the combined ratio persistently above 97%; a sustained increase in financial leverage to above 35%; weaker capitalisation, with net premiums/adjusted equity consistently above 2x; or significant capital deterioration as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deteriorating underwriting performance, with the combined ratio persistently above 97%; a sustained increase in financial leverage to above 35%; weaker capitalisation, with net premiums/adjusted equity consistently above 2x; or significant capital deterioration as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model. We do not expect an upgrade for POI in the near term. However, the company's rating could be upgraded over the medium term if it broadens its market presence and improves business diversification while maintaining its combined ratio below 90%. 