(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 03 (Fitch) This is a correction of a release
issued on 29
December 2016. It clarifies that the rating action for the
senior unsecured
rating is "published" rather than "assigned".
Fitch Ratings has published KWG Property Holding Limited's (KWG)
Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch
has also
published KWG's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of
'BB-'.
Fitch has also assigned KWG's proposed US dollar senior notes a
'BB-(EXP)'
expected rating.
The notes are rated at the same level as KWG's senior unsecured
rating because
they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The
final rating is
subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information already
received.
China-based KWG's ratings are supported by its established
homebuilding
operations in Guangzhou, strong brand recognition in higher-tier
cities across
China, consistently high margin, strong liquidity and healthy
maturity profile.
KWG's ratings are constrained by the small scale of its
development and
investment property business, as well as the higher leverage
after its land
purchases in 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established in Guangzhou; Diverse Coverage: KWG's land bank is
diversified
across the Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim and
southern China.
The company ranked among the top 10 homebuilders by sales in
2015 in Guangzhou,
the capital of China's southern Guangdong province. KWG had 10.4
million square
metres (sq m) of good-quality land at end-June 2016 that was
spread across 11
cities in China. The land bank had average land cost of
CNY3,470/sq m and is
sufficient for 4-5 years of development.
Sites in Tier-1 cities made up 53% of the land bank by area, or
58% by value;
while sites in Tier-1 cities and upper Tier-2 cities made up 70%
of the land
bank by or 73% by value. KWG has a prudent approach when
entering new cities -
it conducts due diligence for around three years before
entering, usually with
one or two projects in partnership with reputable local
developers.
Strong Brand Name: KWG has established strong brand recognition
in its core
cities by focusing on first-time buyers and upgraders, and
appeals to these
segments by engaging international architects and designers, and
setting high
building standards. KWG's high-quality products enable it to
attract affluent
purchasers, and command higher pricing than some nearby projects
by reputable
developers. The company's sell-through rate has been high at
60%-68% since 2012.
Diverse Property Products: KWG develops both residential and
commercial
properties to meet demand from the market and respond to changes
in the property
sector. Commercial properties accounted for about 32% of its
pre-sales in 1H16,
with about one third of the sales from office and retail units,
and the
remainder from serviced apartments.
High Margin Through Cycles: KWG's EBITDA margin has remained at
30%-35% through
different business cycles and is one of the highest among
Chinese homebuilders.
The company has made protecting the margin one of its key
business objectives.
To this end, KWG strives to maintain higher-than-average selling
prices through
its consistent, high-quality products. Its experienced project
teams also ensure
strong execution capability and strict cost controls. KWG's
selling, general and
administrative expenses cost is lower than peers' at 6% of
revenue.
Moreover, KWG has low unit land cost of 20%-25% of its average
selling price due
to its strong foothold in Guangzhou, where land prices have not
increased as
much as in other Tier-1 cities over the years. However, KWG's
EBITDA margin may
decline from the high 30% range to lower 30% from 2H17 if growth
in selling
prices lags the land price surge in 2016 in KWG's core cities.
Land Costs Drive Up Leverage: Fitch expects KWG's proportionate
consolidated
leverage, measured by net debt-to-adjusted inventory, to
increase to 43% by the
end of 2016 (2015: 35%, 1H16: 29%). The increase will be driven
by the high land
premiums, with around CNY10bn scheduled to be paid in 2H16. The
attributable
cost of land purchased in 2016 is 54% of its 2016 presales
target of CNY22bn.
KWG acquired 14 land parcels in 2016 with attributable gross
floor area (GFA) of
2.32 million sq m and land premium of CNY18.4bn. Some of the
parcels were in
Shanghai, Hangzhou and Tianjin, where land costs have surged,
resulting an
increase in land cost to CNY4,030/sq m, compared with
CNY3,819/sq m in 2015 and
CNY3,300/sq m in 2014.
Leverage Reasonable, To Improve: The rise in KWG's leverage is
mitigated by the
good quality of the recent land purchases and that the
acquisitions maintain its
land bank at 4-5 years of development activity. Fitch expects
leverage to
gradually trend down to 40% in 2017-2019, as KWG's presales grow
and land
acquisition in higher-tier cities slows down.
JVs with Leading Industry Peers: As a result of KWG's prudent
expansion
strategy, it has a long record of partnership with leading
industry peers,
including Sun Hung Kai, Hongkong Land, Shimao Property, China
Vanke, China
Resources Land and Guangzhou R&F. These partnerships helped KWG
achieve lower
financing costs, reduce competition in land bidding, and improve
operational
efficiency. JV presales made up 48% and 45% of KWG's total
attributable presales
in 2015 and 1H16, respectively. JV cash flows are well-managed,
and investments
in new JV investments are mainly funded by excess cash from
mature JVs. Leverage
is also lower at the JV level because land premiums are usually
funded at the
holding company level, and KWG pays construction costs only
after cash is
collected from presales.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales GFA to grow at 0% in 2016, 5% in 2017 and 8%
in 2018
- Average selling price to increase 10% a year in 2016 and 2017,
and 1% a year
from 2018
- EBITDA margin (excluding capitalised interest) to slowly trend
down from 35%
to 32% for 2016-2019
- Land replenishment rate at 0.8x contracted sales GFA
(attributable), assuming
KWG maintains land bank at about 5 years of development activity
- Land acquisition cost (attributable) budget at 60% of
contracted sales in
2016, 40%-45% from 2017
- Leverage to improve, but remain at about 40%-45% for 2016-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained above 30%;
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 35%;
- Attributable contracted sales sustained above CNY30bn (2015:
CNY20bn)
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%;
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 45%
LIQUIDITY
Diversified Funding Sources: KWG has well-established
diversified funding
channels, and has strong relationships with most foreign, Hong
Kong and Chinese
banks. KWG has strong access to both domestic and offshore bond
markets, and was
among the first few companies to issue panda bonds. KWG's
funding cost fell to
6.8% in 1H16 from 7.4% in 2015 following a series of refinancing
activities.
Sufficient Liquidity: At end-June 2016, KWG had available cash
of CNY20.5bn and
unutilised credit facilities (uncommitted) of CNY16bn, which
were enough to
cover the repayment of its short-term borrowing (CNY5.5bn) and
outstanding land
premium. The company repaid most of its US dollar debt financing
when the
opportunity arose. Fitch expects the group to maintain
sufficient liquidity to
fund development costs, land premium payments and debt
obligations during
2016-2018 due to its diversified funding channels, healthy
maturity profile and
flexible land acquisition strategy.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
